* The stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling can confirm the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphides system. ** Readers are cautioned that Portable XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) spot counts are not equivalent to laboratory assays; they simply give an indication of the presence of certain metal elements in the drill core. Spot measurements referenced here were collected using a Niton XL3t XRF Analyzer, which cannot reliably detect Gold, but does detect the geochemical pathfinder elements such as Silver, Copper, Zinc, Lead and Tungsten that are commonly associated with Gold. Assay results are pending.

Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter Step Out to the North From Cliff Pad Along Strike, Surebet Zone Golden Triangle B.C.

The first drill hole from the North pad, GD21-006 (completed @ 195 meters, 060⁰/-62⁰) and intersected 61.5 meters* of quartz-sulphides (galena, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite) veining, brecciation and alteration from 72.0 to 133.5 meters …



