Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter Step Out to the North From Cliff Pad Along Strike, Surebet Zone Golden Triangle B.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 08:00  |  49   |   |   

  • The first drill hole from the North pad, GD21-006 (completed @ 195 meters, 060⁰/-62⁰) and intersected 61.5 meters* of quartz-sulphides (galena, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite) veining, brecciation and alteration from 72.0 to 133.5 meters downhole length.
  • Based on Portable XRF readings returned up to 326 g/t Silver, 1.2% Copper, 7.16% Zinc and 6.77 % Lead (link to images).

  • GD21-006 is a 600 meter step out to the north from the Cliff pad confirming mineralization at ~350 meters down-dip and ~450 meters along strike that remains open in all directions (link to images).

  • GD21-006 drilled directly below the North pad and was projected to hit the Main Vein @ 120 meters downhole length, however quartz-sulphides veining was intersected starting at 72.0 meters downhole length, with three ~1 meter intervals of more massive quartz-sulphides between 79.0 to 80.5 meters, 86.7 to 88.0 and 117.3 to 118 meters downhole lengths.

  • Drill core from the polymetallic mineralization in the 5 drill holes from the Cliff pad have been sent for assaying and first results from GD21-001 are expected shortly.

  • A fully funded second drill has been added to the campaign based on the polymetallic mineralization observed. It will include drilling Cloud Nine ~900 meters west of Surebet at depth to confirm if it is a feeder system for the Surebet polymetallic mineralization.

  • A minimum of 4 fan drill holes will be completed at the North pad, and additional fan drilling is planned for the Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main and Central and pads of the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone, testing the exposed at surface strike length of ~1000 meters. The drill campaign will include step-back holes to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent of 500 meters.

  • A recent airborne geophysical survey and 3D modelling defined a large intrusive body to the west and underlying both Surebet Zone and the entire surrounding area what could be the sources/drivers behind this extensive system of high-grade gold-silver mineralization.

  • ~5,000 meters of drilling are planned and will target the extensive Surebet higher-grade gold-silver discovery from the exposed quartz-sulphide and sulphide occurrences along strike and to depth (link to video).

    • * The stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling can confirm the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphides system. ** Readers are cautioned that Portable XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) spot counts are not equivalent to laboratory assays; they simply give an indication of the presence of certain metal elements in the drill core. Spot measurements referenced here were collected using a Niton XL3t XRF Analyzer, which cannot reliably detect Gold, but does detect the geochemical pathfinder elements such as Silver, Copper, Zinc, Lead and Tungsten that are commonly associated with Gold. Assay results are pending.

