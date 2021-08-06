checkAd

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 08:32  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy

06.08.2021 / 08:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release
Corporate News

Luxembourg, 6 August 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to share an important milestone in the Group's investment strategy in Italy.

On 5 August 2021, a framework agreement was signed between CPIPG, certain companies of the DeA Capital Group ("DeA Capital") and Nova RE SIIQ S.p.A. ("Nova RE").

CPIPG is the majority owner of Nova RE, which is an Italian SIIQ (REIT) listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. DeA Capital is the leading independent platform for alternative asset management in Italy, with combined AUM of nearly €25 billion including more than €10 billion invested in real estate.

The framework agreement includes a plan to transform a rebranded Nova RE into Italy's leading SIIQ, with attractive potential returns, a strengthened equity investor base, improved liquidity, and a conservative capital structure. DeA Capital Real Estate SGR S.p.A., will become Nova RE's exclusive external asset management advisor and will provide a broad range of services to enhance the investment, financial and operational capabilities of Nova RE.

"A key near-term goal of our partnership is a primary offering of Nova RE shares for up to €1 billion," said David Greenbaum, CFO of CPIPG. "Fresh equity investment and active cooperation with DeA Capital will allow CPIPG to capture attractive growth opportunities in Italy going forward."

In connection with the framework agreement, DeA Capital has agreed to purchase approximately 1.1 million shares (about 5%) of Nova RE from CPIPG and intends to remain a long-term and supportive shareholder for the future growth and capital raising of Nova RE.

"DeA Capital is excited to work with CPIPG and Nova RE to develop a market-leading Italian REIT with strong appeal to investors," said Emanuele Caniggia, CEO of DeA Capital Real Estate SGR. "Our combined expertise is certain to lead to a fruitful partnership."

For further information regarding the framework agreement and the strategic partnership with DeA Capital in Italy, please see Nova Re website www.novare.it/news-comunicati/comunicati and/or contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedI


06.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1224555

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224555  06.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224555&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy 06.08.2021 / 08:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery
EQS-Adhoc: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Anhaltende Phase der Erholung
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE aktualisiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund des starken Wachstums im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement