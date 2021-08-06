checkAd

Hoylu partners with Cisco WebEx for Hybrid Work

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 08:35  |  35   |   |   

Stockholm, Sweden –– August 6, 2021 –– Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed work, introduces a way to ensure online and hybrid meetings foster better engagement, better alignment and better business decisions. Hoylu can launch a Cisco WebEx conference within the workspace, combining two powerful tools into one experience.

“Our mission is to make collaboration better,” said Stein Revelsby, Hoylu’s founder and CEO. “As we continue to adapt to the work-from-anywhere world, we need to think beyond video calls and screen sharing when we want to orchestrate collaboration. An inclusive and collaborative work environment requires that everyone is heard. Allowing real-time as well as asynchronous and anonymous participation gets everyone to engage during and after meetings, and today’s release offers a really powerful and seamless way to do that.”

With Hoylu and Cisco working together, facilitators can run brainstorms, planning sessions, retrospectives, and other kinds of exercises with pre-built or custom templates. Organizations can keep teams on track with visual project management modules for Kanban, Scrum, Agile, and other frameworks.

For more information, please contact: 
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com 
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com 

About Hoylu 
Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams with a natural way to work and collaborate. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/  

Ticker symbol: Hoylu 
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market 
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:35 CEST on August 6, 2021.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hoylu partners with Cisco WebEx for Hybrid Work Stockholm, Sweden –– August 6, 2021 –– Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed work, introduces a way to ensure online and hybrid meetings foster better engagement, better alignment and better business decisions. Hoylu can …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Arrival co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
Bots Inc Reveals New Scrypt Miner — First Entry Level Model That Mines Dogecoin
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Newtek Business Services Corp. Releases Addendum to its Investor Presentation Dated August 3, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board