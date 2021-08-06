DGAP-News Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong value appreciation thanks to successful disposals and good performance of portfolio companies
DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong value appreciation thanks to successful disposals and good performance of portfolio companies
The Fund Investment Services segment has generated 13.9 million euros in earnings since the beginning of the financial year (earnings before taxes; 9m 2019/2020: 6.6 million euros). Earnings before taxes in the Private Equity Investments segment amounted to 118.0 million euros for the first nine months of the financial year (9m 2019/2020: -31.2 million euros). Given that net gains and losses on measurement and disposal were once again clearly positive, as reported in advance, DBAG posted net income of 131.2 million euros for the first three quarters of the 2020/2021 financial year (9m 2019/2020: -24.6 million euros). Against this good performance background, on 22 July 2021 the Board of Management raised the forecast for the current financial year once again, for all key performance indicators of the two segments.
- Net asset value per share of Private Equity Investments rises by more than 20 per cent after three quarters
- Earnings from Fund Investment Services of 13.9 million euros more than doubled year-on-year
- Recently raised full-year forecast reaffirmed
- Capital increase secures planned growth
