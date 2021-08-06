Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong value appreciation thanks to successful disposals and good performance of portfolio companies

Net asset value per share of Private Equity Investments rises by more than 20 per cent after three quarters

Earnings from Fund Investment Services of 13.9 million euros more than doubled year-on-year

Recently raised full-year forecast reaffirmed

Capital increase secures planned growth

. The net asset value of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's Private Equity Investments amounted to 622.7 million euros at the end of the third quarter 2020/2021 (30 June) - up 157.9 million euros on the previous quarter. 100.2 million euros of the increase are attributable to the capital increase successfully concluded in May. The remaining 57.7 million euros reflect value contributions from successful disposals, the predominantly good performance of portfolio companies, and positive capital market developments. Taking the dividends distributed in February and the capital increase into account, the 200.7 million euros increase in net asset value of Private Equity Investments over the nine-month period translates into an increase of this indicator - measured per share - by 20.3 per cent.The Fund Investment Services segment has generated 13.9 million euros in earnings since the beginning of the financial year (earnings before taxes; 9m 2019/2020: 6.6 million euros). Earnings before taxes in the Private Equity Investments segment amounted to 118.0 million euros for the first nine months of the financial year (9m 2019/2020: -31.2 million euros). Given that net gains and losses on measurement and disposal were once again clearly positive, as reported in advance, DBAG posted net income of 131.2 million euros for the first three quarters of the 2020/2021 financial year (9m 2019/2020: -24.6 million euros). Against this good performance background, on 22 July 2021 the Board of Management raised the forecast for the current financial year once again, for all key performance indicators of the two segments.