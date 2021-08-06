checkAd

Yet another solid set of results for ILLIMITY

NET PROFIT of 14.9 million euro in the second quarter of 2021
(+18% over 1Q21)
taking the net result for the half-year to 27.4 million (+85% vs. 1H20)

Growth in volumes, significant profits from dynamic management of distressed credit, improvements in operating leverage drive the results

2021-25 Strategic Plan targets presented in June confirmed

  • Growth Credit Division: highly dynamic quarter with net customer loans rising by 16% over the previous quarter (+64% y/y) to 1 billion euro and a tangible contribution coming from the initiatives launched at the beginning of the year
  • Distressed Credit Division: strong progression in economic results also thanks to credit management generating very significant profit from closed distressed credit positions and investments driven by the dynamism of the Energy sector
  • Direct Banking Division: solid operating progress in the development of the new initiatives envisaged by year end: “New HYPE” and B-ILTY
  • Liquidity of 0.8 billion euro and robust capital base with CET1 Ratio of 17.2% (17.6% pro-forma)

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Chaired by Rosalba Casiraghi, the Board of Directors of illimity Bank S.p.A. (“illimity” or the “Bank”) approved yesterday the illimity Group’s results at 30 June 2021.

illimity reports solid financial and operating performance in the second quarter of 2021, a strong foundation to develop the trajectory of achieving its short and medium-long term targets set out in its 2021-25 Strategic Plan presented on 22 June 2021.

In detail:

  • net profit for the second quarter reached 14.9 million euro, up by 18% over the previous quarter. Net profit for the half year totalled 27.4 million euro (14.8 million euro in the first half 2020), corresponding to an ROE1 of ca. 9% on an annualised basis;
  • the generation of new lending and investments remained robust and in acceleration in the second quarter, driven by corporate lending with public guarantees, factoring and investments in distressed credit especially in the Energy segment. In total, net customer loans exceeded 2.3 billion euro at 30 June 2021, a rise of 4% over the first quarter and 32% over the same period of the previous year;
  • the quarter benefited from the early contribution from the initiatives launched during 2021- capital markets activity for SME customers, illimity SGR, the purchasing of tax credits arising from the government’s Ecobonus scheme – which led the considerable progress in fees and commissions, which were up by 76% over the previous quarter;
  • the dynamic management of distressed credit portfolio once again made a significant contribution to the quarter’s profits, generating income of 26 million euro, of which 3.7 million arising from credit revaluation already recognised in the first quarter;
  • also due to these significant profits, and with a gradual increase in the scalability of the Bank’s operating structure as business volumes increase, the quarterly Cost income ratio fell to 58% (62% for the first half year);
  • the Bank made real operating progress in the development of the new initiatives envisaged in the Plan: a pilot project was launched for B-ILTY, the new fully digital direct bank designed for small corporates, while the offer of the “New HYPE” is currently being finalised;
  • the Bank’s risk profile once again proved itself very robust: the CET1 Ratio stood at 17.2% at the end of June 2021 (17.6% pro-forma including special shares), despite the rise in volumes; the ratio between gross organic doubtful loans and total gross organic loans to customers remained at 3%, and would fall to below 1% if the loan portfolio of the former Banca Interprovinciale is excluded. Liquidity was abundant at approximately 800 million euro at the end of June 2021.
