Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2021

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2021 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 31.6 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 24.9 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 11.6 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 5.6 million);

• Net profit for the 1st half of 2021– EUR 12.5 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 7.4 million).