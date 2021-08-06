checkAd

Bank Norwegian ASA Exercise of call BANKN15 PRO (NO0010774318) and BANKN16 PRO (NO0010774326)

Bank Norwegian ASA will exercise its right to call BANKN15 PRO (NO0010774318) and BANKN16 PRO (NO0010774326) on the first possible call date 21 September 2021. The call rate is 100.00 for both issues. Exercise of the calls without reissuance by Bank Norwegian ASA has been approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.


Contact persons: 

Interim CEO and CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





