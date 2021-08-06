checkAd

Surplus for Swedish central government in July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 09:30  |  31   |   |   

Sureplus for Swedish central government in July 2021

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 8.1 billion in July. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 6.3 billion. Central government tax income were higher than expected while disbursements from government agencies were lower.

The primary balance was SEK 16.5 billion higher than the forecast. This is due to the fact that tax revenues were approximately SEK 9 billion higher than estimated, while disbursements from a number of agencies were lower than estimated.

The Debt Office’s net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.8 billion higher than forecasted.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.4 billion higher than forecasted.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of July 2021, central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 56.3 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 214 billion at the end of July.

The outcome for August 2021 will be published on September 7 at 9.30 a.m.

The preliminary date for publishing new forecasts for 2021–2023 is October 27.

Contact

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Budget balance and central government net borrowing requirement1
(SEK million)
  Outcome Forecast Deviation Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month
Budget balance 8 123 -6 305 14 428 15 688 -56 302
Net borrowing requirement1 -8 123 6 305 -14 428 -15 688 56 302
Primary balance3 -5 432 11 096 -16 528 -12 464 62 028
Net lending to agencies etc.4 -2 624 -4 375 1 750 -2 842 -19 150
Interest payments on central government debt -66 -417 350 -381 13 424
- Interest on loans in SEK -225 -415 190 -386 14 512
- Interest on loans in foreign currency -50 -48 -3 -25 -681
- Realised currency gains and losses 209 46 163 30 -408
1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast.
3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income.
4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state’s internal bank. The net lending includes
    both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net
lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but is not covered by the
    Central government expenditure ceiling.

The report Central Government Debt July 2021 is attached below.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt: https://www.riksgalden.se/en/statistics/statistics-on-central-governme ...

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

The Debt Office published their latest forecast on the Swedish economy and central government borrowing on 27 May: Forecast and analysis 2021:2

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surplus for Swedish central government in July 2021 Sureplus for Swedish central government in July 2021 Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 8.1 billion in July. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 6.3 billion. Central government tax income were higher than …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Bots Inc Reveals New Scrypt Miner — First Entry Level Model That Mines Dogecoin
Arrival co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
Change to ALK’s Board of Directors
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board