checkAd

Oiltanking and Daya Bay Government sign Strategic Alliance Agreement for Daya Bay Petrochemical Industrial Park

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 10:25  |  21   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 06.08.2021 / 10:25

Hamburg, Germany, and Huizhou, China, August 6, 2021 - Oiltanking Daya Bay and Daya Bay Government in Huizhou have entered into a strategic alliance framework agreement to advance the development of the world-class Daya Bay Petrochemical Industrial Park. The agreement lays the foundation for a modern logistics and warehousing cooperation that deepens the collaboration between the Daya Bay Government, Huizhou Municipal Government and Oiltanking Group.

The virtual signing event was held in Daya Bay, Huizhou, and was attended by the leadership teams of Oiltanking Group and the holding company Marquard & Bahls, Oiltanking Asia Pacific and Oiltanking Daya Bay, together with the leaders of Huizhou Municipal Government and Dayawan Administrative Committee of the Daya Bay Government.

The Strategic Alliance Agreement between Oiltanking and Daya Bay Government presents another milestone in the successful development of the Daya Bay Petrochemical Industrial Park. The signing of the agreement follows the successful relocation of Oiltanking's tanks within the park to allow optimized utilization of the Daya Bay land plot, in accordance with the government's master plan for the Daya Bay Petrochemical Industrial Park. Oiltanking relocated 7 tanks in Daya Bay with a capacity of 33,000 cbm storing predominantly petrochemicals. With Oiltanking's high commitment, teamwork and operational excellence as well as the support of the government, the relocation project was completed in a record time of 8 months, well ahead of target schedule while achieving the highest, "Target Zero" safety performance.

Matti Lievonen, CEO of Oiltanking said: "We feel honored to enter the Strategic Alliance Agreement with Daya Bay Government. This agreement provides an excellent opportunity to further grow the partnership with the Daya Bay government and support the advancement of the Daya Bay Industrial Park. Furthermore, it lays the foundation for further expansion of Oiltanking in Daya Bay Industrial Park hence strengthening Oiltanking's presence in China."

William Yau, Senior Vice President of Oiltanking Asia Pacific, added, "We are very pleased with the opportunities to invest further in China, the world's biggest market for Petrochemicals, and specifically in Huizhou Dayabay. We look forward to partner with Daya Bay Government and contribute our global technical know-how for the future development of the Daya Bay Industrial Park."

Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gases, chemicals and petroleum products, worldwide. The company owns and operates 45 terminals in 20 countries within the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of more than 18.5 million cbm.

For more information on Oiltanking, please visit www.oiltanking.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Colin Zhan
Oiltanking China
Vice President China
Tel: +86 2162898686
colin.zhan@oiltanking.com

Claudia Wagner
Oiltanking GmbH
Corporate Communications (external)
Tel: +49 40 37004-7571
claudia.wagner@extern.oiltanking.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Oiltanking GmbH
Key word(s): Energy

06.08.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1224646  06.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224646&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oiltanking and Daya Bay Government sign Strategic Alliance Agreement for Daya Bay Petrochemical Industrial Park DGAP-Media / 06.08.2021 / 10:25 Hamburg, Germany, and Huizhou, China, August 6, 2021 - Oiltanking Daya Bay and Daya Bay Government in Huizhou have entered into a strategic alliance framework agreement to advance the development of the world-class …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG erwirbt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der HY-LINE Gruppe und passt Prognose für ...
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
EQS-Adhoc: H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery
EQS-Adhoc: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Anhaltende Phase der Erholung
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement