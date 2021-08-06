checkAd

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

August 6, 2021

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 July 2021

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2
31/07/2021 186 796 897 186 796 897


 


*         *




1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723



2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Contact details

Communications
Lauren Burns Carraud
+33 (0)1 58 44 76 62
lburns@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR  | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.



Attachment





