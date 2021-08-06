checkAd

This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 8/6

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 11:00  |  25   |   |   

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Solar growth, PPE market, Belize tree plantation, milk carton politicians; this week on MoneyTV with Donald BaillargeonMoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and …

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Solar growth, PPE market, Belize tree plantation, milk carton politicians; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK:SIRC) CEO David Massey spoke of massive growth and updated audit progress.

Optec International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) CEO Roger Pawson discussed the details behind their latest acquisition.

TKO Farms, Inc. has become the largest grower of organic soursop fruit in the world.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years and is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXXI, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $6,950.00 to $11,995.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
info@moneytv.net
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, and Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658578/This-Week-on-MoneyTV-with-Donald-Bai ...

