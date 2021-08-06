Traffic Data July 2021

The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in July 2021 compared to 2020.

The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers on international and domestic flights in July was around 219,400. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 195,200 compared to 73,400 in July 2020 and 72,000 in June 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 116,700, compared to around 58,350 in July 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 27,700 compared to 13,400 in July 2020. Via passengers were around 50,900, which is the highest number since February 2020. The load factor was 70.4% compared to 53.6% in June 2021 and 70.5% in July 2020. As in previous months, deployment of Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand still somewhat negatively impacted the passenger load factor in July.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 24,200, an increase of around 2,000 passengers compared to June 2021, and by 9,600 compared to July in 2020.