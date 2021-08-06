checkAd

Traffic Data July 2021

06.08.2021   

The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in July 2021 compared to 2020.

The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers on international and domestic flights in July was around 219,400. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 195,200 compared to 73,400 in July 2020 and 72,000 in June 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 116,700, compared to around 58,350 in July 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 27,700 compared to 13,400 in July 2020. Via passengers were around 50,900, which is the highest number since February 2020. The load factor was 70.4% compared to 53.6% in June 2021 and 70.5% in July 2020. As in previous months, deployment of Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand still somewhat negatively impacted the passenger load factor in July.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 24,200, an increase of around 2,000 passengers compared to June 2021, and by 9,600 compared to July in 2020.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 133% compared to July 2020. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 18% from July 2020 and has increased by 19% year-on-year during the first seven months of 2021.

             
PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL JUL 21 JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 219.418 87.935 150% 440.534 734.807 -40%
Load Factor 70,4% 70,5% -0,1 ppt 57,5% 69,7% -12,2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 905.964 242.439 274% 1.819.513 2.705.908 -33%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 638.070 171.021 273% 1.045.328 1.884.779 -45%
             
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JUL 21 JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 195.224 73.355 166% 322.583 656.604 -51%
Load Factor 70,4% 70,4% 0,0 ppt 57,1% 69,6% -12,5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 896,5 236,7 279% 1.769,4 2.673,7 -34%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 630,8 166,7 279% 1.011,0 1.862,0 -46%
Stage length (KM) 3.244 2.311 40% 3.077 2.853 8%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 81,0% 95,0% -14,0 ppt 87,0% 83,0% 4,0 ppt
             
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS JUL 21 JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 24.194 14.580 66% 117.951 78.203 51%
Load Factor 76,5% 76,5% 0,0 ppt 68,5% 70,7% -2,2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9,5 5,7 66% 50,1 32,2 55%
             
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS JUL 21 JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 1.261 541 133% 7.980 11.069 -28%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10.736 9.082 18% 78.588 66.177 19%
