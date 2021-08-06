checkAd

Industrial Power Supply Market Worth $9.7 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 11:30  |  18   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Power Supply Market By Type (AC-DC and DC-DC Converter), Output Power (Very Low Output(up to 500W), Low Output(500-1,000W) Medium Output(1,000W–10kW), High Output(10-75kW), Very High Output(75-150kW), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Industrial Power Supply Market size is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2026.The global Industrial Power Supply Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 %. The drivers for this market are Increasing demand for energy-efficient devices in industrial sector and Surging adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The market is segmented by product type, output power, vertical, and region.

By product type, AC−DC Converters is expected to dominate the Industrial Power Supply Market.

The market is segmented by product type into AC−DC converters and DC−DC converters. AC−DC converters accounted for the larger share of the Industrial Power Supply Market in 2020. Rising demand for AC-DC power sources in automotive charging and defense applications to propel the growth of market for AC-DC converters.

By output power, very low output (up to 500 W) is expected to dominate the Industrial Power Supply Market.

The very low output (up to 500 W) segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising use of automation solutions and digital technology by industries based in China, India, and Japan is the prime reason for the growth of the market for industrial power supplies with a very low output.

By vertical, transportation is projected to have a higher growth rate in the Industrial Power Supply Market.

The market is segmented by vertical into transportation, military & aerospace, lighting, test & measurement, semiconductor, battery charging & test, robotics, industrial 3D printing, and laser. The transportation segment is estimated to lead the market and is also expected to register a higher CAGR. In automotive applications, power supplies are used in high-performance electric vehicle charging stations and they are also used in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) to change the DC power from an on-board high-voltage battery into lower DC voltages to power headlights, interior lights, wipers, window motors, fans, pumps, and many other systems. The growing demand for electric vehicles to reduce the overall carbon footprint is a major driver for the transportation vertical in the Industrial Power Supply Market.

