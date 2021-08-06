checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2021 / 11:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Beaujean

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.155 EUR 10608.50 EUR
15.16 EUR 7564.84 EUR
15.165 EUR 14179.275 EUR
15.17 EUR 2927.81 EUR
15.175 EUR 2200.375 EUR
15.18 EUR 7711.44 EUR
15.185 EUR 11312.825 EUR
15.19 EUR 13868.47 EUR
15.195 EUR 12824.58 EUR
15.20 EUR 8177.60 EUR
15.205 EUR 30744.51 EUR
15.21 EUR 14266.98 EUR
15.215 EUR 2206.175 EUR
15.22 EUR 5144.36 EUR
15.225 EUR 2207.625 EUR
15.23 EUR 5147.74 EUR
15.235 EUR 2209.075 EUR
15.24 EUR 5151.12 EUR
15.245 EUR 152.45 EUR
15.25 EUR 24293.25 EUR
15.26 EUR 2945.18 EUR
15.27 EUR 65279.25 EUR
