DGAP-DD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 06.08.2021, 11:55 | 23 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Rainer
|Last name(s):
|Beaujean
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
b) LEI
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000PSM7770
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|15.155 EUR
|10608.50 EUR
|15.16 EUR
|7564.84 EUR
|15.165 EUR
|14179.275 EUR
|15.17 EUR
|2927.81 EUR
|15.175 EUR
|2200.375 EUR
|15.18 EUR
|7711.44 EUR
|15.185 EUR
|11312.825 EUR
|15.19 EUR
|13868.47 EUR
|15.195 EUR
|12824.58 EUR
|15.20 EUR
|8177.60 EUR
|15.205 EUR
|30744.51 EUR
|15.21 EUR
|14266.98 EUR
|15.215 EUR
|2206.175 EUR
|15.22 EUR
|5144.36 EUR
|15.225 EUR
|2207.625 EUR
|15.23 EUR
|5147.74 EUR
|15.235 EUR
|2209.075 EUR
|15.24 EUR
|5151.12 EUR
|15.245 EUR
|152.45 EUR
|15.25 EUR
|24293.25 EUR
|15.26 EUR
|2945.18 EUR
|15.27 EUR
|65279.25 EUR
