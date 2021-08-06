NHC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $104,883,000 compared to $28,324,000 for the same period in 2020. The large increase in our reported GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 is primarily due to the gain recorded from the acquisition of Caris HealthCare, L.P., a hospice provider. Excluding the gain on the Caris HealthCare, L.P. acquisition, as well as the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $15,077,000 compared to $14,177,000 for the same period in 2020 (*) . GAAP diluted earnings per share was $6.80 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.84 for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.98 and $0.92 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (*) .

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC ), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and CARES Act income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $263,158,000 compared to $261,642,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The census in our skilled nursing facilities for the second quarter of 2021 increased approximately 4% from the beginning of April 2021 through the end of June 2021. The census in our skilled nursing facilities increased approximately 7.5% from the beginning of January 2021 through the end of June 2021.

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 35 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 236,976 $ 225,671 $ 453,831 $ 469,766 Other revenues 11,056 11,323 22,425 23,352 Government stimulus income 15,126 24,648 37,875 24,648 Net operating revenues and grant income 263,158 261,642 514,131 517,766 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 156,804 156,914 301,934 304,383 Other operating 72,043 70,861 142,196 142,529 Facility rent 10,170 10,320 20,233 20,652 Depreciation and amortization 10,131 10,545 20,292 20,983 Interest 215 453 459 865 Total costs and expenses 249,363 249,093 485,114 489,412 Income from operations 13,795 12,549 29,017 28,354 Non-operating income 5,586 5,954 11,846 12,392 Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments 95,202 - 95,202 1,708 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities (6,489) 20,053 570 (40,339) Income before income taxes 108,094 38,556 136,635 2,115 Income tax provision (2,764) (10,034) (9,997) (409) Net income 105,330 28,522 126,638 1,706 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (447) (198) (488) (234) Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 104,883 $ 28,324 $ 126,150 $ 1,472 Net income per common share Basic $ 6.83 $ 1.85 $ 8.22 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 6.80 $ 1.84 $ 8.19 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,349,162 15,307,105 15,338,400 15,300,941 Diluted 15,419,012 15,372,430 15,404,634 15,367,464 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 Balance Sheet Data June 30 Dec. 31 (in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 297,009 $ 323,445 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 173,764 158,162 Current assets 465,907 456,755 Property and equipment, net 519,617 520,318 Total assets 1,457,369 1,362,132 Current liabilities 273,012 281,228 NHC stockholders' equity 906,841 795,177

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 523.70 $ 513.22 $ 530.80 $ 509.35 Managed Care 418.21 401.39 416.85 402.15 Medicaid 226.75 209.60 222.57 205.28 Private Pay and Other 256.58 247.48 252.28 249.60 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 299.55 $ 277.85 $ 298.94 $ 278.48 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 92,163 90,896 183,490 196,439 Managed Care 64,196 50,669 126,107 112,225 Medicaid 300,875 333,196 579,976 677,722 Private Pay and Other 148,247 161,877 281,214 333,184 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 605,481 636,638 1,170,787 1,319,570 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 104,883 $ 28,324 $ 126,150 $ 1,472 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 6,489 (20,053) (570) 40,339 Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 120 112 365 314 Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments (95,202) - (95,202) (1,708) Stock-based compensation expense 683 823 1,179 1,289 Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments (1,896) 4,971 (253) (10,461) Non-GAAP Net income $ 15,077 $ 14,177 $ 31,669 $ 31,245 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.80 $ 1.84 $ 8.19 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 0.31 (0.97) (0.03) 1.94 Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments (6.17) - (6.18) (0.08) Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 2.06 $ 2.03 (1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2021 period presented consist of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The newly opened facilities for the 2020 period presented consist of operations opened from 2018 through 2020. For both of the periods presented, one memory care facility was opened during these years.

