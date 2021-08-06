Grab to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Grab Holdings Inc. (“Grab”), Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences. Attendance is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one meetings.

Monday, August 9 (U.S.), Grab Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey will be presenting at the Cowen Internet & Media Bus Tour.

Wednesday, August 11 (Asia), Peter Oey will be presenting at a Tellimer hosted forum, titled “Grab: The rise of the ASEAN Superapp”.

Wednesday, August 25 (Asia), Grab Head of Asia Investor Relations Ken Lek will host a group presentation at the Macquarie ASEAN Virtual Conference 2021.

Thursday, August 26 to Friday, August 27 (Asia), Peter Oey will host several group and one-on-one meetings at the JP Morgan ASEAN TMT & Fintech 1x1 Forum.

Wednesday, September 1 to Friday, September 3 (Asia), Grab President Ming Maa will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia TMT Conference.

Monday, September 6 (Asia), Peter Oey will present at the 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Conference.

Monday, September 6 (Asia), Peter Oey will be participating in a panel discussion at Moody’s Emerging Markets Summit - Asia.

Wednesday September 8 (U.S.), Peter Oey will present at the Wolfe Research TMT Conference.

Monday, September 27 (U.S.), a recorded interview between the President of Principal Asia, Thomas Cheong and Grab CEO Anthony Tan will be played at the Principal Global Investment forum.

Thursday, October 28 (Asia), Ming Maa will present at The Barclays Asia Virtual Forum.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in the food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

On April 13, Grab announced that it intends to go public in the U.S. via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: “AGC”). Upon closing of the merger, the combined company expects its securities to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “GRAB”.

