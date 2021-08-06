Athersys Partner HEALIOS K.K. Announces Positive Topline Results of MultiStem for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in the ONE-BRIDGE Study

The ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan is an open-label trial with two patient cohorts – one, with 30 pneumonia-induced ARDS subjects including treatment and registry groups, and a second, with five COVID-induced ARDS subjects. Healios reported favorable topline results for both cohorts relative to the registry and expectations for these patients, including the primary endpoint of ventilator-free days (VFD) and the secondary endpoint of 90-day mortality. These data are in line with the results from Athersys’s placebo-controlled MUST-ARDS study, conducted with a similar patient population in the United States and the United Kingdom. MultiStem cell therapy (HLCM051) has been designated in Japan as an orphan regenerative medicine product for use in the treatment of ARDS.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that its partner in Japan, HEALIOS K.K. (Healios), has released positive topline data from its ONE-BRIDGE clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of MultiStem cell therapy (invimestrocel) in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The details are provided in Healios’ press release: https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/4593/tdnet/2010473/00.pdf

"We are excited by the results reported by our partner, Healios," commented Mr. William (B.J.) Lehmann, Jr., President, and Interim CEO of Athersys. "We continue to believe that MultiStem administration can have a meaningful therapeutic impact for ARDS patients. We look forward to continuing to support Healios as it moves the ARDS program forward in Japan and as we make progress elsewhere."

Athersys is currently conducting its MACoVIA study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating MultiStem administration in patients with ARDS resulting from COVID-19 and other pathogens. Athersys’s ARDS program has received Fast Track and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

About ARDS

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a serious immunological and inflammatory condition characterized by widespread inflammation in the lungs. ARDS can be triggered by COVID-19, pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, or other events and represents a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the critical care setting. It has significant implications, as it prolongs intensive care unit (ICU), and hospital stays and requires convalescence in the hospital and rehabilitation. There are limited interventions and no effective drug treatments for ARDS, making it an area of high unmet clinical need with high treatment costs. Given these high treatment costs, a successful cell therapy could be expected to generate significant savings for the healthcare system by reducing days on a ventilator and in the ICU and, importantly, could reduce mortality and improve quality of life for those suffering from the condition.