checkAd

High Tide Closes Acquisition of Regina Retail Portfolio Bolstering Presence in Saskatchewan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 12:02  |  37   |   |   

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce, that further to its press release dated July 13, 2021, the Company has completed its acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (“102 Saskatchewan”), which owns five retail cannabis locations in Regina, Saskatchewan, out of which one is operational and four are in various stages of construction and development. All five locations are expected to be operational by the end of 2021. 102 Saskatchewan is working on finalizing a sixth location that will be included in the Acquisition if secured.

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement, as amended on August 5, 2021, (the “Acquisition Agreement”), copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. High Tide acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 102 Saskatchewan (“102 Shares”) from 102 Saskatchewan’s shareholders in consideration for: (i) 254,520 common shares of High Tide (each a “High Tide Share”) valued at C$2,002,000 (the “Share Consideration”), on the basis of a deemed price of $7.8658 per High Tide Share, being equal to the volume weighted average price per High Tide Share on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the ten consecutive trading days preceding the closing of the Acquisition; and (ii) C$698,000 in cash (collectively with the Share Consideration, the “Consideration”).

The High Tide Shares issued pursuant to the Share Consideration are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the most profitable Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by Adjusted EBITDA1, with 90 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide’s retail segment features the Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established ecommerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com and Dailyhighclub.com, and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through CBDcity.com and FABCBD.com as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY) (Nasdaq: TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB) (Nasdaq: ACB).

Seite 1 von 3


High Tide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: HIGH TIDE INC | The Rising Tide Of Cannabis
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High Tide Closes Acquisition of Regina Retail Portfolio Bolstering Presence in Saskatchewan High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce, that further to its press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
Moody's to Acquire RMS, Leader in Climate & Natural Disaster Risk
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Have Signed Global Framework Agreement for Cooperation in ...
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:01 UhrHigh Tide schließt Übernahme von Einzelhandels-Portfolio in Regina ab und stärkt damit seine Präsenz in Saskatchewan
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
03.08.21High Tide eröffnet neues Cannabis-Geschäftslokal in Milton, Ontario
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21High Tide Announces Addition to the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ) and Results of Annual General Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21High Tide meldet Aufnahme in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ) sowie Ergebnisse von Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
23.07.21High Tide setzt seinen organischen Wachstumskurs mit einem neuen Standort in Martensville (Saskatchewan) fort
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
20.07.21High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online Retailer DankStop  
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21High Tide forciert seine Expansion in den Vereinigten Staaten durch Übernahme des führenden Online-Einzelhändlers DankStop
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
20.07.21High Tide Closes Acquisition of Daily High Club
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21High Tide eröffnet sein 20. Cannabis-Geschäftslokal in Ontario in der Rideau Street in Ottawa
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21High Tide und Halo geben Abschluss des Verkauf der KushBar-Vermögenswerte an Halo bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen