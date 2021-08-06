checkAd

iMedia Brands Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8 30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

CEO Tim Peterman will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13722262

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 7, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13722262

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands, online marketplaces and media commerce services that together position the Company as a leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Media:
press@imediabrands.com
(800) 938-9707





