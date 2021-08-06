checkAd

Oncolytics Biotech to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

Presentation to take place on Thursday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place virtually from August 10-12, 2021. Presentation details are listed below.

Oncolytics

Presenter: Dr. Matt Coffey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Webcast Link: Please click here

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or email jpatton@oncolytics.ca.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) and will be archived for 90 days.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
 Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning clinical trials evaluating pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards a registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; Oncolytics' expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of its current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies.  In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption, and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how Oncolytics may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition.  Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Seite 1 von 2
Oncolytics Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncolytics Biotech to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Presentation to take place on Thursday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Tobii, the world-leader in eye tracking, enters the automotive driver monitoring market
Smart Learning Market worth $95.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Symphony Talent Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Talent Acquisition ...
PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford
Grant Cardone to 10X Business and Financial Education for Underserved Communities with The Launch ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Horse Inspection, Team Jumping Draw
Four new global brands sign on to use APEXX Global's BNPL Connect
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Demand for Railcar Spill Containment in Petrochemical Industry to Grow at 5.6% CAGR through 2031: Fact MR Study
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrOncolytics Biotech Reports 2021 Second Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen