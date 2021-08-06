checkAd

Essent Group Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results & Increases Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 12:30  |  24   |   |   

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $159.8 million or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $15.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

"We are pleased with our financial performance for the second quarter as we produced strong earnings and generated excess capital,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results reflect a favorable operating environment as credit continues to normalize and housing demand remains elevated. Our buy, manage and distribute model is operating on all cylinders and confidence in our economic engine remains high."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Insurance in force as of June 30, 2021 was $203.6 billion, compared to $197.1 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $174.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.
  • New insurance written for the second quarter was $25.0 billion, compared to $19.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $28.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net premiums earned for the second quarter were $217.4 million, compared to $219.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $211.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The expense ratio for the second quarter was 18.9%, compared to 19.3% in the first quarter of 2021 and 18.4% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The provision for losses and LAE for the second quarter was $9.7 million, compared to a provision of $32.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision of $175.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The percentage of loans in default as of June 30, 2021 was 2.96%, compared to 3.70% as of March 31, 2021 and 5.19% as of June 30, 2020.
  • The combined ratio for the second quarter was 23.3%, compared to 34.0% in the first quarter of 2021 and 101.5% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The consolidated balance of cash and investments at June 30, 2021 was $5.0 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $509.8 million.
  • The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 10.6:1 as of June 30, 2021.
  • On June 23, 2021, Essent Guaranty, Inc. obtained $557.9 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in August 2020 through March 2021 from Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd., a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd. is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 833-921-1656 inside the U.S., or 236-389-2661 for international callers, using passcode 2073556 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-585-8367 inside the U.S., or 416-621-4642 for international callers, passcode 2073556.

In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Exhibit B

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Exhibit C

 

Historical Quarterly Data

Exhibit D

 

New Insurance Written

Exhibit E

 

Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit F

 

Other Risk in Force

Exhibit G

 

Portfolio Vintage Data

Exhibit H

 

Reinsurance Vintage Data

Exhibit I

 

Portfolio Geographic Data

Exhibit J

 

Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE

Exhibit K

 

Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency

Exhibit L

 

Investments Available for Sale

Exhibit M

 

Insurance Company Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums written

$

228,949

 

 

$

228,044

 

 

$

464,206

 

 

$

434,024

 

Ceded premiums

(26,662

)

 

(22,140

)

 

(57,558

)

 

(36,377

)

Net premiums written

202,287

 

 

205,904

 

 

406,648

 

 

397,647

 

Decrease in unearned premiums

15,150

 

 

5,567

 

 

29,856

 

 

20,320

 

Net premiums earned

217,437

 

 

211,471

 

 

436,504

 

 

417,967

 

Net investment income

21,743

 

 

19,866

 

 

43,531

 

 

40,499

 

Realized investment (losses) gains, net

(253

)

 

(1,269

)

 

388

 

 

1,866

 

Other income

4,334

 

 

6,009

 

 

7,635

 

 

4,585

 

Total revenues

243,261

 

 

236,077

 

 

488,058

 

 

464,917

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses and LAE

9,651

 

 

175,877

 

 

41,973

 

 

183,940

 

Other underwriting and operating expenses

41,114

 

 

38,819

 

 

83,353

 

 

80,766

 

Interest expense

2,073

 

 

2,566

 

 

4,124

 

 

4,698

 

Total losses and expenses

52,838

 

 

217,262

 

 

129,450

 

 

269,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

190,423

 

 

18,815

 

 

358,608

 

 

195,513

 

Income tax expense

30,628

 

 

3,435

 

 

63,165

 

 

30,610

 

Net income

$

159,795

 

 

$

15,380

 

 

$

295,443

 

 

$

164,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.43

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

2.64

 

 

$

1.65

 

Diluted

1.42

 

 

0.15

 

 

2.63

 

 

1.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

112,118

 

 

102,500

 

 

112,067

 

 

100,224

 

Diluted

112,454

 

 

102,605

 

 

112,416

 

 

100,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

159,795

 

 

$

15,380

 

 

$

295,443

 

 

$

164,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments

36,360

 

 

74,285

 

 

(22,843

)

 

64,211

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

36,360

 

 

74,285

 

 

(22,843

)

 

64,211

 

Comprehensive income

$

196,155

 

 

$

89,665

 

 

$

272,600

 

 

$

229,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

4.4

%

 

83.2

%

 

9.6

%

 

44.0

%

Expense ratio

18.9

 

 

18.4

 

 

19.1

 

 

19.3

 

Combined ratio

23.3

%

 

101.5

%

 

28.7

%

 

63.3

%

 

 

 

Exhibit B

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Investments

 

 

 

Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value

$

4,374,008

 

 

$

3,838,513

 

Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value

372,320

 

 

726,860

 

Total investments available for sale

4,746,328

 

 

4,565,373

 

Other invested assets

145,310

 

 

88,904

 

Total investments

4,891,638

 

 

4,654,277

 

Cash

142,140

 

 

102,830

 

Accrued investment income

24,468

 

 

19,948

 

Accounts receivable

53,127

 

 

50,140

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

14,070

 

 

17,005

 

Property and equipment

12,989

 

 

15,095

 

Prepaid federal income tax

332,886

 

 

302,636

 

Other assets

50,471

 

 

40,793

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

5,521,789

 

 

$

5,202,724

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Reserve for losses and LAE

$

421,872

 

 

$

374,941

 

Unearned premium reserve

220,580

 

 

250,436

 

Net deferred tax liability

343,098

 

 

305,109

 

Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs

322,316

 

 

321,720

 

Other accrued liabilities

129,095

 

 

87,885

 

Total liabilities

1,436,961

 

 

1,340,091

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common shares, $0.015 par value:

 

 

 

Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 112,481 shares in 2021 and 112,423 shares in 2020

1,687

 

 

1,686

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,558,142

 

 

1,571,163

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

115,431

 

 

138,274

 

Retained earnings

2,409,568

 

 

2,151,510

 

Total stockholders' equity

4,084,828

 

 

3,862,633

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,521,789

 

 

$

5,202,724

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (1)

14.9

%

 

12.1

%

 

 

 

 

(1) The 2021 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2021 net income by average equity. The 2020 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2020 net income by average equity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit C

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Historical Quarterly Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Selected Income Statement Data

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

$

204,149

 

 

$

207,840

 

 

$

208,715

 

 

$

211,126

 

 

$

200,816

 

GSE and other risk share

 

13,288

 

 

11,227

 

 

13,624

 

 

11,132

 

 

10,655

 

Net premiums earned

 

217,437

 

 

219,067

 

 

222,339

 

 

222,258

 

 

211,471

 

Other revenues (1)

 

25,824

 

 

25,730

 

 

24,860

 

 

20,780

 

 

24,606

 

Total revenues

 

243,261

 

 

244,797

 

 

247,199

 

 

243,038

 

 

236,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses and LAE

 

9,651

 

 

32,322

 

 

62,073

 

 

55,280

 

 

175,877

 

Other underwriting and operating expenses

 

41,114

 

 

42,239

 

 

36,825

 

 

37,100

 

 

38,819

 

Interest expense

 

2,073

 

 

2,051

 

 

2,149

 

 

2,227

 

 

2,566

 

Total losses and expenses

 

52,838

 

 

76,612

 

 

101,047

 

 

94,607

 

 

217,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

190,423

 

 

168,185

 

 

146,152

 

 

148,431

 

 

18,815

 

Income tax expense (2)

 

30,628

 

 

32,537

 

 

22,550

 

 

23,895

 

 

3,435

 

Net income

 

$

159,795

 

 

$

135,648

 

 

$

123,602

 

 

$

124,536

 

 

$

15,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.15

 

Diluted

 

1.42

 

 

1.21

 

 

1.10

 

 

1.11

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

112,118

 

 

112,016

 

 

111,908

 

 

111,908

 

 

102,500

 

Diluted

 

112,454

 

 

112,378

 

 

112,310

 

 

112,134

 

 

102,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

$

36.32

 

 

$

34.75

 

 

$

34.36

 

 

$

33.33

 

 

$

32.23

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

16.0

%

 

13.9

%

 

13.0

%

 

13.5

%

 

1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (3)

 

4.4

%

 

14.8

%

 

27.9

%

 

24.9

%

 

83.2

%

Expense ratio (4)

 

18.9

 

 

19.3

 

 

16.6

 

 

16.7

 

 

18.4

 

Combined ratio

 

23.3

%

 

34.0

%

 

44.5

%

 

41.6

%

 

101.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings outstanding

 

$

325,000

 

 

$

325,000

 

 

$

325,000

 

 

$

425,000

 

 

$

425,000

 

Undrawn committed capacity

 

$

300,000

 

 

$

300,000

 

 

$

300,000

 

 

$

75,000

 

 

$

75,000

 

Weighted average interest rate (end of period)

 

2.13

%

 

2.13

%

 

2.19

%

 

1.90

%

 

1.93

%

Debt-to-capital

 

7.37

%

 

7.65

%

 

7.76

%

 

10.19

%

 

10.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. For each of the three month periods noted, Other revenues include net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of these embedded derivatives as follows: June 30, 2021: $950; March 31, 2021: ($606); December 31, 2020: ($209); September 30, 2020: ($677); June 30, 2020: $2,502.

(2) Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 includes $5,718 of discrete tax expense associated with an increase in the estimate of our beginning of the year deferred state income tax liability.

(3) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.

(4) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit C, continued

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Historical Quarterly Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Other Data, continued:

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

25,004,854

 

 

$

19,254,014

 

 

$

29,566,820

 

 

$

36,664,583

 

 

$

28,163,212

 

New risk written

 

6,445,864

 

 

4,616,450

 

 

7,051,173

 

 

8,938,544

 

 

6,875,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bulk:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

New risk written

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

25,004,854

 

 

$

19,254,014

 

 

$

29,566,820

 

 

$

36,664,583

 

 

$

28,163,212

 

New risk written

 

$

6,445,864

 

 

$

4,616,450

 

 

$

7,051,173

 

 

$

8,938,544

 

 

$

6,875,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average insurance in force

 

$

199,739,297

 

 

$

197,749,668

 

 

$

195,670,925

 

 

$

183,135,315

 

 

$

168,635,275

 

Insurance in force (end of period)

 

$

203,559,859

 

 

$

197,091,191

 

 

$

198,882,352

 

 

$

190,811,292

 

 

$

174,646,273

 

Gross risk in force (end of period) (5)

 

$

50,835,835

 

 

$

48,951,602

 

 

$

49,565,150

 

 

$

47,838,668

 

 

$

43,993,989

 

Risk in force (end of period)

 

$

42,906,519

 

 

$

41,135,978

 

 

$

41,339,262

 

 

$

41,219,216

 

 

$

39,113,879

 

Policies in force

 

794,743

 

 

785,382

 

 

799,893

 

 

781,836

 

 

733,651

 

Weighted average coverage (6)

 

25.0

%

 

24.8

%

 

24.9

%

 

25.1

%

 

25.2

%

Annual persistency

 

58.3

%

 

56.1

%

 

60.1

%

 

64.2

%

 

67.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans in default (count)

 

23,504

 

 

29,080

 

 

31,469

 

 

35,464

 

 

38,068

 

Percentage of loans in default

 

2.96

%

 

3.70

%

 

3.93

%

 

4.54

%

 

5.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Base average premium rate (7)

 

0.43

%

 

0.44

%

 

0.44

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.47

%

Single premium cancellations (8)

 

0.03

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.06

%

Gross average premium rate

 

0.46

%

 

0.48

%

 

0.49

%

 

0.51

%

 

0.53

%

Ceded premiums

 

(0.05

%)

 

(0.06

%)

 

(0.06

%)

 

(0.05

%)

 

(0.05

%)

Net average premium rate

 

0.41

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.43

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.

(6) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.

(7) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.

(8) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit D

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

New Insurance Written: Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Credit Score

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

$

10,050,359

 

40.2

%

 

$

12,163,927

 

43.2

%

 

$

18,521,480

 

41.9

%

 

$

17,819,643

 

42.7

%

740-759

3,812,462

 

15.2

 

 

5,300,459

 

18.8

 

 

6,965,789

 

15.7

 

 

7,758,491

 

18.6

 

720-739

3,906,718

 

15.6

 

 

4,352,367

 

15.5

 

 

6,660,014

 

15.0

 

 

6,371,241

 

15.3

 

700-719

3,624,247

 

14.5

 

 

3,278,269

 

11.6

 

 

5,982,881

 

13.5

 

 

4,837,012

 

11.6

 

680-699

2,266,364

 

9.1

 

 

1,950,905

 

6.9

 

 

3,493,772

 

7.9

 

 

2,995,823

 

7.2

 

<=679

1,344,704

 

5.4

 

 

1,117,285

 

4.0

 

 

2,634,932

 

6.0

 

 

1,930,301

 

4.6

 

Total

$

25,004,854

 

100.0

%

 

$

28,163,212

 

100.0

%

 

$

44,258,868

 

100.0

%

 

$

41,712,511

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

744

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

745

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by LTV

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

$

3,355,412

 

13.4

%

 

$

5,028,803

 

17.9

%

 

$

7,323,988

 

16.6

%

 

$

6,992,279

 

16.8

%

85.01% to 90.00%

6,890,377

 

27.6

 

 

9,079,625

 

32.2

 

 

13,332,374

 

30.1

 

 

13,066,899

 

31.3

 

90.01% to 95.00%

11,463,713

 

45.8

 

 

10,914,874

 

38.8

 

 

18,516,235

 

41.8

 

 

16,600,754

 

39.8

 

95.01% and above

3,295,352

 

13.2

 

 

3,139,910

 

11.1

 

 

5,086,271

 

11.5

 

 

5,052,579

 

12.1

 

Total

$

25,004,854

 

100.0

%

 

$

28,163,212

 

100.0

%

 

$

44,258,868

 

100.0

%

 

$

41,712,511

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average LTV

92

%

 

 

91

%

 

 

91

%

 

 

91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Product

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Single Premium policies

 

3.4

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

10.3

%

Monthly Premium policies

 

96.6

 

 

 

89.4

 

 

 

95.1

 

 

 

89.7

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Purchase

 

82.3

%

 

 

54.2

%

 

 

73.6

%

 

 

59.1

%

Refinance

 

17.7

 

 

 

45.8

 

 

 

26.4

 

 

 

40.9

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit E

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by Credit Score

IIF by FICO score

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

 

$

84,110,514

 

41.3

%

 

$

81,629,166

 

41.4

%

 

$

71,570,804

 

41.0

%

740-759

 

34,636,115

 

17.0

 

 

33,969,375

 

17.2

 

 

30,265,718

 

17.3

 

720-739

 

30,471,320

 

15.0

 

 

29,323,182

 

14.9

 

 

26,130,764

 

15.0

 

700-719

 

25,177,026

 

12.4

 

 

23,775,892

 

12.1

 

 

20,721,839

 

11.9

 

680-699

 

15,962,389

 

7.8

 

 

15,241,886

 

7.7

 

 

14,545,011

 

8.3

 

<=679

 

13,202,495

 

6.5

 

 

13,151,690

 

6.7

 

 

11,412,137

 

6.5

 

Total

$

203,559,859

 

100.0

%

 

$

197,091,191

 

100.0

%

 

$

174,646,273

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

745

 

 

 

745

 

 

 

745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by FICO score

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

 

$

20,807,006

 

40.9

%

 

$

20,063,586

 

41.0

%

 

$

17,871,881

 

40.6

%

740-759

 

8,729,038

 

17.2

 

 

8,512,926

 

17.4

 

 

7,672,436

 

17.4

 

720-739

 

7,745,794

 

15.2

 

 

7,410,503

 

15.1

 

 

6,673,863

 

15.2

 

700-719

 

6,342,378

 

12.5

 

 

5,947,590

 

12.1

 

 

5,246,989

 

11.9

 

680-699

 

3,998,410

 

7.9

 

 

3,798,221

 

7.8

 

 

3,693,448

 

8.4

 

<=679

 

3,213,209

 

6.3

 

 

3,218,776

 

6.6

 

 

2,835,372

 

6.5

 

Total

$

50,835,835

 

100.0

%

 

$

48,951,602

 

100.0

%

 

$

43,993,989

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by LTV

IIF by LTV

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

 

$

29,045,720

 

14.3

%

 

$

28,285,671

 

14.4

%

 

$

19,874,830

 

11.4

%

85.01% to 90.00%

 

60,027,287

 

29.5

 

 

58,587,812

 

29.7

 

 

50,446,645

 

28.9

 

90.01% to 95.00%

 

87,382,625

 

42.9

 

 

84,042,974

 

42.6

 

 

79,112,541

 

45.3

 

95.01% and above

 

27,104,227

 

13.3

 

 

26,174,734

 

13.3

 

 

25,212,257

 

14.4

 

Total

$

203,559,859

 

100.0

%

 

$

197,091,191

 

100.0

%

 

$

174,646,273

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average LTV

92

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by LTV

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

 

$

3,360,970

 

6.6

%

 

$

3,260,280

 

6.7

%

 

$

2,292,935

 

5.2

%

85.01% to 90.00%

 

14,421,749

 

28.4

 

 

14,061,301

 

28.7

 

 

12,120,308

 

27.6

 

90.01% to 95.00%

 

25,329,870

 

49.8

 

 

24,287,268

 

49.6

 

 

22,760,884

 

51.7

 

95.01% and above

 

7,723,246

 

15.2

 

 

7,342,753

 

15.0

 

 

6,819,862

 

15.5

 

Total

$

50,835,835

 

100.0

%

 

$

48,951,602

 

100.0

%

 

$

43,993,989

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period

IIF by Loan Amortization Period

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FRM 30 years and higher

 

$

192,995,698

 

94.8

%

 

$

186,190,300

 

94.5

%

 

$

165,143,246

 

94.5

%

FRM 20-25 years

 

4,269,217

 

2.1

 

 

4,354,432

 

2.2

 

 

3,277,847

 

1.9

 

FRM 15 years

 

4,742,281

 

2.3

 

 

4,763,796

 

2.4

 

 

3,660,888

 

2.1

 

ARM 5 years and higher

 

1,552,663

 

0.8

 

 

1,782,663

 

0.9

 

 

2,564,292

 

1.5

 

Total

$

203,559,859

 

100.0

%

 

$

197,091,191

 

100.0

%

 

$

174,646,273

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit F

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Other Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

($ in thousands)

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

GSE and other risk share (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk in Force

 

$

1,496,247

 

 

$

1,534,174

 

 

$

1,416,719

 

 

$

1,216,353

 

 

$

1,031,699

 

Reserve for losses and LAE

 

$

1,390

 

 

$

1,312

 

 

$

1,073

 

 

$

718

 

 

$

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

 

747

 

 

747

 

 

746

 

 

747

 

 

746

 

Weighted average LTV

 

84

%

 

84

%

 

84

%

 

84

%

 

85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit G

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Portfolio Vintage Data

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance in Force

 

 

 

Year

Original
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)

Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)

% Remaining of
Original
Insurance

Number of
Policies in
Force

Weighted
Average
Coupon

% Purchase

>90% LTV

>95% LTV

FICO < 700

FICO >= 760

Incurred Loss
Ratio
(Inception to
Date) (1)

Number of
Loans in
Default

Percentage of
Loans in
Default

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2010 - 2014

$

60,668,851

 

$

4,330,210

 

7.1

%

26,195

 

4.30

%

82.3

%

70.2

%

4.7

%

14.6

%

42.9

%

3.3

%

1,363

 

5.20

%

2015

26,193,656

 

4,152,528

 

15.9

 

23,093

 

4.15

 

86.4

 

64.7

 

3.2

 

17.4

 

40.3

 

4.5

 

1,116

 

4.83

 

2016

34,949,319

 

8,275,662

 

23.7

 

42,914

 

3.85

 

87.6

 

64.3

 

8.5

 

15.1

 

43.9

 

6.0

 

2,118

 

4.94

 

2017

43,858,322

 

11,454,788

 

26.1

 

60,927

 

4.25

 

90.0

 

64.2

 

17.7

 

19.4

 

38.2

 

9.4

 

3,902

 

6.40

 

2018

47,508,525

 

12,993,723

 

27.4

 

65,716

 

4.77

 

93.4

 

66.4

 

22.7

 

20.2

 

34.2

 

15.3

 

4,740

 

7.21

 

2019

63,569,183

 

27,678,727

 

43.5

 

118,342

 

4.22

 

84.6

 

64.5

 

21.6

 

18.6

 

35.7

 

27.2

 

6,329

 

5.35

 

2020

107,944,065

 

91,202,454

 

84.5

 

320,176

 

3.20

 

61.4

 

50.8

 

11.0

 

11.5

 

44.0

 

20.3

 

3,758

 

1.17

 

2021 (through June 30)

44,258,868

 

43,471,767

 

98.2

 

137,380

 

3.02

 

73.7

 

53.5

 

11.6

 

13.9

 

41.7

 

7.0

 

178

 

0.13

 

Total

$

428,950,789

 

$

203,559,859

 

47.5

 

794,743

 

3.53

 

72.8

 

56.2

 

13.3

 

14.3

 

41.3

 

10.0

 

23,504

 

2.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit H

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reinsurance Vintage Data

June 30, 2021

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excess of Loss Reinsurance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Original
Reinsurance in Force

 

Remaining
Reinsurance in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earned Premiums Ceded

 

 

Year

Remaining
Insurance
in Force

Remaining
Risk
in Force

 

ILN (1)

Other
Reinsurance (2)

Total

 

ILN

Other
Reinsurance

Total

 

Losses
Ceded
to Date

 

Original
First Layer
Retention

Remaining
First Layer
Retention

 

Quarter-to-
Date

Year-to-
Date

 

Reduction in
PMIERs
Minimum
Required
Assets (7)

2015 & 2016

$

12,018,660

 

$

3,243,956

 

 

$

333,844

 

$

 

$

333,844

 

 

$

216,480

 

$

 

$

216,480

 

 

$

 

 

$

208,111

 

$

207,359

 

 

$

1,207

 

$

2,419

 

 

$

12,242

 

2017

11,155,879

 

2,865,141

 

 

424,412

 

165,167

 

589,579

 

 

242,123

 

165,167

 

407,290

 

 

 

 

224,689

 

217,930

 

 

2,651

 

5,295

 

 

15,146

 

2018

12,752,743

 

3,245,746

 

 

473,184

 

118,650

 

591,834

 

 

325,537

 

76,144

 

401,681

 

 

 

 

253,643

 

249,912

 

 

3,197

 

6,383

 

 

44,631

 

2019 (3)

15,581,172

 

3,979,796

 

 

495,889

 

55,102

 

550,991

 

 

495,889

 

55,102

 

550,991

 

 

 

 

215,605

 

215,282

 

 

2,749

 

5,512

 

 

147,849

 

2019 & 2020 (4)

39,400,549

 

9,903,301

 

 

399,159

 

 

399,159

 

 

313,772

 

 

313,772

 

 

 

 

465,690

 

465,690

 

 

4,811

 

9,913

 

 

225,548

 

2020 & 2021 (5)

56,303,818

 

13,658,801

 

 

557,911

 

 

557,911

 

 

557,911

 

 

557,911

 

 

 

 

278,956

 

278,956

 

 

266

 

266

 

 

557,911

 

Total

$

147,212,821

 

$

36,896,741

 

 

$

2,684,399

 

$

338,919

 

$

3,023,318

 

 

$

2,151,712

 

$

296,413

 

$

2,448,125

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,646,694

 

$

1,635,129

 

 

$

14,881

 

$

29,788

 

 

$

1,003,327

 

Quota Share Reinsurance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses Ceded

 

Ceding Commission

 

Earned Premiums Ceded

 

 

Year

 

 

 

Remaining
Insurance
in Force

Remaining
Risk
in Force

 

Remaining Ceded
Insurance in Force

 

Remaining Ceded
Risk in Force

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

 

Reduction in PMIERs
Minimum Required
Assets (7)

2019 & 2020

 

(6)

 

$

102,624,392

 

$

25,254,668

 

 

$

22,482,650

 

 

$

5,481,191

 

 

$

2,387

 

$

8,256

 

 

$

4,697

 

$

9,757

 

 

$

11,781

 

$

27,770

 

 

$

366,706

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").

(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.

(3) Reinsurance coverage on new insurance written from January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019.

(4) Reinsurance coverage on new insurance written from September 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020.

(5) Reinsurance coverage on new insurance written from August 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.

(6) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies written from September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020.

(7) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.

     

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit I

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Portfolio Geographic Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IIF by State

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

CA

12.9

%

 

12.5

%

 

10.6

%

TX

9.8

 

 

9.8

 

 

9.4

 

FL

9.3

 

 

9.0

 

 

8.2

 

CO

4.1

 

 

4.1

 

 

3.9

 

WA

3.7

 

 

3.7

 

 

4.0

 

AZ

3.5

 

 

3.5

 

 

3.5

 

IL

3.3

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.5

 

NJ

3.1

 

 

3.2

 

 

3.5

 

VA

3.1

 

 

3.1

 

 

3.2

 

GA

3.1

 

 

3.0

 

 

3.1

 

All Others

44.1

 

 

44.7

 

 

47.1

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by State

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

CA

12.7

%

 

12.2

%

 

10.3

%

TX

10.1

 

 

10.1

 

 

9.7

 

FL

9.6

 

 

9.3

 

 

8.4

 

CO

4.1

 

 

4.0

 

 

3.8

 

WA

3.6

 

 

3.6

 

 

4.0

 

AZ

3.4

 

 

3.5

 

 

3.4

 

IL

3.2

 

 

3.3

 

 

3.4

 

GA

3.1

 

 

3.1

 

 

3.2

 

VA

3.0

 

 

3.0

 

 

3.2

 

NJ

3.0

 

 

3.1

 

 

3.4

 

All Others

44.2

 

 

44.8

 

 

47.2

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit J

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

Beginning default inventory

 

29,080

 

 

31,469

 

 

35,464

 

 

38,068

 

 

5,841

 

Plus: new defaults (A)

 

4,934

 

 

7,422

 

 

8,745

 

 

12,614

 

 

37,357

 

Less: cures

 

(10,453

)

 

(9,737

)

 

(12,679

)

 

(15,135

)

 

(4,983

)

Less: claims paid

 

(46

)

 

(61

)

 

(49

)

 

(67

)

 

(144

)

Less: rescissions and denials, net

 

(11

)

 

(13

)

 

(12

)

 

(16

)

 

(3

)

Ending default inventory

 

23,504

 

 

29,080

 

 

31,469

 

 

35,464

 

 

38,068

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(A) New defaults remaining as of June 30, 2021

 

3,813

 

 

3,408

 

 

3,158

 

 

3,448

 

 

7,821

 

Cure rate (1)

 

23

%

 

54

%

 

64

%

 

73

%

 

79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)

 

$

1,154

 

 

$

1,989

 

 

$

1,922

 

 

$

2,557

 

 

$

5,718

 

Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)

 

$

25

 

 

$

33

 

 

$

39

 

 

$

38

 

 

$

40

 

Severity

 

57

%

 

70

%

 

62

%

 

77

%

 

78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

($ in thousands)

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period

 

$

409,811

 

 

$

373,868

 

 

$

307,019

 

 

$

250,862

 

 

$

73,325

 

Less: Reinsurance recoverables

 

24,907

 

 

19,061

 

 

11,898

 

 

7,761

 

 

98

 

Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period

 

384,904

 

 

354,807

 

 

295,121

 

 

243,101

 

 

73,227

 

Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current period

 

24,534

 

 

47,763

 

 

63,597

 

 

55,660

 

 

181,776

 

Prior years

 

(14,961

)

 

(15,680

)

 

(1,879

)

 

(1,070

)

 

(5,911

)

Incurred losses and LAE during the period

 

9,573

 

 

32,083

 

 

61,718

 

 

54,590

 

 

175,865

 

Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current period

 

14

 

 

114

 

 

524

 

 

205

 

 

288

 

Prior years

 

1,267

 

 

1,872

 

 

1,508

 

 

2,365

 

 

5,703

 

Loss and LAE payments during the period

 

1,281

 

 

1,986

 

 

2,032

 

 

2,570

 

 

5,991

 

Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period

 

393,196

 

 

384,904

 

 

354,807

 

 

295,121

 

 

243,101

 

Plus: Reinsurance recoverables

 

27,286

 

 

24,907

 

 

19,061

 

 

11,898

 

 

7,761

 

Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period

 

$

420,482

 

 

$

409,811

 

 

$

373,868

 

 

$

307,019

 

 

$

250,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit K

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

Number of
Policies in
Default

Percentage of
Policies in
Default

Amount of
Reserves

Percentage of
Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

 

3,926

 

17

%

$

25,915

 

7

%

$

234,604

 

11

%

Four to eleven payments

 

9,316

 

40

 

147,383

 

38

 

585,390

 

25

 

Twelve or more payments

 

10,217

 

43

 

212,634

 

55

 

680,733

 

31

 

Pending claims

 

45

 

 

1,758

 

 

2,139

 

82

 

Total case reserves

 

23,504

 

100

%

387,690

 

100

%

$

1,502,866

 

26

 

IBNR

 

 

 

29,077

 

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

 

3,715

 

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

 

$

420,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

 

$

16.5

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

17.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

2.96%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

Number of
Policies in
Default

Percentage of
Policies in
Default

Amount of
Reserves

Percentage of
Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

 

6,631

 

21

%

$

47,905

 

14

%

$

384,668

 

12

%

Four to eleven payments

 

23,543

 

75

 

260,593

 

76

 

1,553,593

 

17

 

Twelve or more payments

 

1,243

 

4

 

32,593

 

9

 

67,501

 

48

 

Pending claims

 

52

 

 

2,199

 

1

 

2,843

 

77

 

Total case reserves

 

31,469

 

100

%

343,290

 

100

%

$

2,008,605

 

17

 

IBNR

 

 

 

25,747

 

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

 

4,831

 

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

 

$

373,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

 

$

10.9

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

11.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

3.93%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

Number of
Policies in
Default

Percentage of
Policies in
Default

Amount of
Reserves

Percentage of
Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

 

33,514

 

88

%

$

166,897

 

73

%

$

2,233,678

 

7

%

Four to eleven payments

 

3,813

 

10

 

39,028

 

17

 

234,152

 

17

 

Twelve or more payments

 

664

 

2

 

18,590

 

8

 

36,694

 

51

 

Pending claims

 

77

 

 

3,271

 

2

 

3,846

 

85

 

Total case reserves

 

38,068

 

100

%

227,786

 

100

%

$

2,508,370

 

9

 

IBNR

 

 

 

17,084

 

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

 

5,992

 

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

 

$

250,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

 

$

6.0

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

6.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

5.19%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit L

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Investments Available for Sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class

Asset Class

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

U.S. Treasury securities

$

289,961

 

 

6.1

%

 

$

268,444

 

 

5.9

%

U.S. agency securities

16,088

 

 

0.4

 

 

18,085

 

 

0.4

 

U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities

1,006,655

 

 

21.2

 

 

995,905

 

 

21.8

 

Municipal debt securities

580,894

 

 

12.2

 

 

551,517

 

 

12.1

 

Non-U.S. government securities

81,528

 

 

1.7

 

 

61,607

 

 

1.3

 

Corporate debt securities

1,551,712

 

 

32.7

 

 

1,126,512

 

 

24.7

 

Residential and commercial mortgage securities

461,985

 

 

9.7

 

 

409,282

 

 

9.0

 

Asset-backed securities

456,069

 

 

9.6

 

 

454,717

 

 

9.9

 

Money market funds

301,436

 

 

6.4

 

 

679,304

 

 

14.9

 

Total investments available for sale

$

4,746,328

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,565,373

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating

Rating (1)

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

Aaa

$

2,251,468

 

 

47.4

%

 

$

2,564,746

 

 

56.2

%

Aa1

105,851

 

 

2.2

 

 

133,100

 

 

2.9

 

Aa2

291,517

 

 

6.1

 

 

260,462

 

 

5.7

 

Aa3

226,011

 

 

4.8

 

 

204,917

 

 

4.5

 

A1

306,340

 

 

6.5

 

 

249,710

 

 

5.5

 

A2

477,726

 

 

10.1

 

 

401,175

 

 

8.8

 

A3

283,669

 

 

6.0

 

 

229,882

 

 

5.0

 

Baa1

314,072

 

 

6.6

 

 

260,602

 

 

5.7

 

Baa2

272,914

 

 

5.7

 

 

178,926

 

 

3.9

 

Baa3

150,425

 

 

3.2

 

 

48,199

 

 

1.1

 

Below Baa3

66,335

 

 

1.4

 

 

33,654

 

 

0.7

 

Total investments available for sale

$

4,746,328

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,565,373

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield

Effective Duration

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

< 1 Year

$

1,094,953

 

 

23.0

%

 

$

1,568,505

 

 

34.4

%

1 to < 2 Years

549,219

 

 

11.6

 

 

581,003

 

 

12.7

 

2 to < 3 Years

682,585

 

 

14.4

 

 

616,069

 

 

13.5

 

3 to < 4 Years

601,629

 

 

12.7

 

 

426,333

 

 

9.3

 

4 to < 5 Years

446,775

 

 

9.4

 

 

367,633

 

 

8.1

 

5 or more Years

1,371,167

 

 

28.9

 

 

1,005,830

 

 

22.0

 

Total investments available for sale

$

4,746,328

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

4,565,373

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax investment income yield:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2021

1.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2021

1.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash and investments at holding company, Essent Group Ltd.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2021

$

509,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31, 2020

$

562,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit M

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Insurance Company Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined statutory capital (1)

 

$

2,809,087

 

 

$

2,778,131

 

 

$

2,659,161

 

 

$

2,581,136

 

 

$

2,457,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined net risk in force (2)

 

$

29,646,042

 

 

$

29,358,191

 

 

$

29,493,572

 

 

$

29,821,246

 

 

$

28,787,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk-to-capital ratios: (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Guaranty, Inc.

 

10.9:1

 

11.0:1

 

11.5:1

 

12.0:1

 

12.1:1

 

Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

 

1.1:1

 

1.4:1

 

1.7:1

 

2.0:1

 

2.3:1

 

Combined (4)

 

10.6:1

 

10.6:1

 

11.1:1

 

11.6:1

 

11.7:1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available Assets

 

$

3,016,050

 

 

$

2,996,651

 

 

$

2,855,923

 

 

$

2,720,432

 

 

$

2,586,394

 

 

Minimum Required Assets

 

1,731,843

 

 

1,864,262

 

 

1,671,011

 

 

1,739,479

 

 

1,458,273

 

 

PMIERs excess Available Assets

 

$

1,284,207

 

 

$

1,132,389

 

 

$

1,184,912

 

 

$

980,953

 

 

$

1,128,121

 

 

PMIERs sufficiency ratio (6)

 

174

%

 

161

%

 

171

%

 

156

%

 

177

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Reinsurance Ltd.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis)

 

$

1,192,077

 

 

$

1,136,504

 

 

$

1,101,003

 

 

$

1,061,546

 

 

$

1,022,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net risk in force (2)

 

$

14,338,567

 

 

$

12,905,289

 

 

$

12,892,300

 

 

$

12,312,124

 

 

$

11,113,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of