Essent Group Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results & Increases Quarterly Dividend
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $159.8 million or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $15.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.
"We are pleased with our financial performance for the second quarter as we produced strong earnings and generated excess capital,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results reflect a favorable operating environment as credit continues to normalize and housing demand remains elevated. Our buy, manage and distribute model is operating on all cylinders and confidence in our economic engine remains high."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Insurance in force as of June 30, 2021 was $203.6 billion, compared to $197.1 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $174.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.
- New insurance written for the second quarter was $25.0 billion, compared to $19.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $28.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
- Net premiums earned for the second quarter were $217.4 million, compared to $219.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $211.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- The expense ratio for the second quarter was 18.9%, compared to 19.3% in the first quarter of 2021 and 18.4% in the second quarter of 2020.
- The provision for losses and LAE for the second quarter was $9.7 million, compared to a provision of $32.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision of $175.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- The percentage of loans in default as of June 30, 2021 was 2.96%, compared to 3.70% as of March 31, 2021 and 5.19% as of June 30, 2020.
- The combined ratio for the second quarter was 23.3%, compared to 34.0% in the first quarter of 2021 and 101.5% in the second quarter of 2020.
- The consolidated balance of cash and investments at June 30, 2021 was $5.0 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $509.8 million.
- The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 10.6:1 as of June 30, 2021.
- On June 23, 2021, Essent Guaranty, Inc. obtained $557.9 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in August 2020 through March 2021 from Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd., a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2021-1 Ltd. is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.
Conference Call:
Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 833-921-1656 inside the U.S., or 236-389-2661 for international callers, using passcode 2073556 or by referencing Essent.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-585-8367 inside the U.S., or 416-621-4642 for international callers, passcode 2073556.
In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
About the Company:
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.
Source: Essent Group Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit A
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit B
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit C
|
|
Historical Quarterly Data
|
Exhibit D
|
|
New Insurance Written
|
Exhibit E
|
|
Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
|
Exhibit F
|
|
Other Risk in Force
|
Exhibit G
|
|
Portfolio Vintage Data
|
Exhibit H
|
|
Reinsurance Vintage Data
|
Exhibit I
|
|
Portfolio Geographic Data
|
Exhibit J
|
|
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
|
Exhibit K
|
|
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
|
Exhibit L
|
|
Investments Available for Sale
|
Exhibit M
|
|
Insurance Company Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct premiums written
|
$
|
228,949
|
|
|
$
|
228,044
|
|
|
$
|
464,206
|
|
|
$
|
434,024
|
|
Ceded premiums
|
(26,662
|
)
|
|
(22,140
|
)
|
|
(57,558
|
)
|
|
(36,377
|
)
|
Net premiums written
|
202,287
|
|
|
205,904
|
|
|
406,648
|
|
|
397,647
|
|
Decrease in unearned premiums
|
15,150
|
|
|
5,567
|
|
|
29,856
|
|
|
20,320
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
217,437
|
|
|
211,471
|
|
|
436,504
|
|
|
417,967
|
|
Net investment income
|
21,743
|
|
|
19,866
|
|
|
43,531
|
|
|
40,499
|
|
Realized investment (losses) gains, net
|
(253
|
)
|
|
(1,269
|
)
|
|
388
|
|
|
1,866
|
|
Other income
|
4,334
|
|
|
6,009
|
|
|
7,635
|
|
|
4,585
|
|
Total revenues
|
243,261
|
|
|
236,077
|
|
|
488,058
|
|
|
464,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for losses and LAE
|
9,651
|
|
|
175,877
|
|
|
41,973
|
|
|
183,940
|
|
Other underwriting and operating expenses
|
41,114
|
|
|
38,819
|
|
|
83,353
|
|
|
80,766
|
|
Interest expense
|
2,073
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
4,698
|
|
Total losses and expenses
|
52,838
|
|
|
217,262
|
|
|
129,450
|
|
|
269,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
190,423
|
|
|
18,815
|
|
|
358,608
|
|
|
195,513
|
|
Income tax expense
|
30,628
|
|
|
3,435
|
|
|
63,165
|
|
|
30,610
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
159,795
|
|
|
$
|
15,380
|
|
|
$
|
295,443
|
|
|
$
|
164,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
2.64
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
Diluted
|
1.42
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
2.63
|
|
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
112,118
|
|
|
102,500
|
|
|
112,067
|
|
|
100,224
|
|
Diluted
|
112,454
|
|
|
102,605
|
|
|
112,416
|
|
|
100,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
159,795
|
|
|
$
|
15,380
|
|
|
$
|
295,443
|
|
|
$
|
164,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments
|
36,360
|
|
|
74,285
|
|
|
(22,843
|
)
|
|
64,211
|
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
36,360
|
|
|
74,285
|
|
|
(22,843
|
)
|
|
64,211
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
196,155
|
|
|
$
|
89,665
|
|
|
$
|
272,600
|
|
|
$
|
229,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
83.2
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
44.0
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
18.9
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
Combined ratio
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
101.5
|
%
|
|
28.7
|
%
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
Exhibit B
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
|
$
|
4,374,008
|
|
|
$
|
3,838,513
|
|
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value
|
372,320
|
|
|
726,860
|
|
Total investments available for sale
|
4,746,328
|
|
|
4,565,373
|
|
Other invested assets
|
145,310
|
|
|
88,904
|
|
Total investments
|
4,891,638
|
|
|
4,654,277
|
|
Cash
|
142,140
|
|
|
102,830
|
|
Accrued investment income
|
24,468
|
|
|
19,948
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
53,127
|
|
|
50,140
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
14,070
|
|
|
17,005
|
|
Property and equipment
|
12,989
|
|
|
15,095
|
|
Prepaid federal income tax
|
332,886
|
|
|
302,636
|
|
Other assets
|
50,471
|
|
|
40,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,521,789
|
|
|
$
|
5,202,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Reserve for losses and LAE
|
$
|
421,872
|
|
|
$
|
374,941
|
|
Unearned premium reserve
|
220,580
|
|
|
250,436
|
|
Net deferred tax liability
|
343,098
|
|
|
305,109
|
|
Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs
|
322,316
|
|
|
321,720
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
129,095
|
|
|
87,885
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,436,961
|
|
|
1,340,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Common shares, $0.015 par value:
|
|
|
|
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 112,481 shares in 2021 and 112,423 shares in 2020
|
1,687
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,558,142
|
|
|
1,571,163
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
115,431
|
|
|
138,274
|
|
Retained earnings
|
2,409,568
|
|
|
2,151,510
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
4,084,828
|
|
|
3,862,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,521,789
|
|
|
$
|
5,202,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity (1)
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The 2021 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2021 net income by average equity. The 2020 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2020 net income by average equity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit C
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Historical Quarterly Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Selected Income Statement Data
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
|
|
$
|
204,149
|
|
|
$
|
207,840
|
|
|
$
|
208,715
|
|
|
$
|
211,126
|
|
|
$
|
200,816
|
|
GSE and other risk share
|
|
13,288
|
|
|
11,227
|
|
|
13,624
|
|
|
11,132
|
|
|
10,655
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
217,437
|
|
|
219,067
|
|
|
222,339
|
|
|
222,258
|
|
|
211,471
|
|
Other revenues (1)
|
|
25,824
|
|
|
25,730
|
|
|
24,860
|
|
|
20,780
|
|
|
24,606
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
243,261
|
|
|
244,797
|
|
|
247,199
|
|
|
243,038
|
|
|
236,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for losses and LAE
|
|
9,651
|
|
|
32,322
|
|
|
62,073
|
|
|
55,280
|
|
|
175,877
|
|
Other underwriting and operating expenses
|
|
41,114
|
|
|
42,239
|
|
|
36,825
|
|
|
37,100
|
|
|
38,819
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
2,073
|
|
|
2,051
|
|
|
2,149
|
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
Total losses and expenses
|
|
52,838
|
|
|
76,612
|
|
|
101,047
|
|
|
94,607
|
|
|
217,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
190,423
|
|
|
168,185
|
|
|
146,152
|
|
|
148,431
|
|
|
18,815
|
|
Income tax expense (2)
|
|
30,628
|
|
|
32,537
|
|
|
22,550
|
|
|
23,895
|
|
|
3,435
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
159,795
|
|
|
$
|
135,648
|
|
|
$
|
123,602
|
|
|
$
|
124,536
|
|
|
$
|
15,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
Diluted
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
1.21
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
112,118
|
|
|
112,016
|
|
|
111,908
|
|
|
111,908
|
|
|
102,500
|
|
Diluted
|
|
112,454
|
|
|
112,378
|
|
|
112,310
|
|
|
112,134
|
|
|
102,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
36.32
|
|
|
$
|
34.75
|
|
|
$
|
34.36
|
|
|
$
|
33.33
|
|
|
$
|
32.23
|
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio (3)
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
83.2
|
%
|
Expense ratio (4)
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
Combined ratio
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
34.0
|
%
|
|
44.5
|
%
|
|
41.6
|
%
|
|
101.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings outstanding
|
|
$
|
325,000
|
|
|
$
|
325,000
|
|
|
$
|
325,000
|
|
|
$
|
425,000
|
|
|
$
|
425,000
|
|
Undrawn committed capacity
|
|
$
|
300,000
|
|
|
$
|
300,000
|
|
|
$
|
300,000
|
|
|
$
|
75,000
|
|
|
$
|
75,000
|
|
Weighted average interest rate (end of period)
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
|
1.93
|
%
|
Debt-to-capital
|
|
7.37
|
%
|
|
7.65
|
%
|
|
7.76
|
%
|
|
10.19
|
%
|
|
10.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. For each of the three month periods noted, Other revenues include net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of these embedded derivatives as follows: June 30, 2021: $950; March 31, 2021: ($606); December 31, 2020: ($209); September 30, 2020: ($677); June 30, 2020: $2,502.
|
(2) Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 includes $5,718 of discrete tax expense associated with an increase in the estimate of our beginning of the year deferred state income tax liability.
|
(3) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
|
(4) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit C, continued
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Historical Quarterly Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Other Data, continued:
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New insurance written
|
|
$
|
25,004,854
|
|
|
$
|
19,254,014
|
|
|
$
|
29,566,820
|
|
|
$
|
36,664,583
|
|
|
$
|
28,163,212
|
|
New risk written
|
|
6,445,864
|
|
|
4,616,450
|
|
|
7,051,173
|
|
|
8,938,544
|
|
|
6,875,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bulk:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New insurance written
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
New risk written
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New insurance written
|
|
$
|
25,004,854
|
|
|
$
|
19,254,014
|
|
|
$
|
29,566,820
|
|
|
$
|
36,664,583
|
|
|
$
|
28,163,212
|
|
New risk written
|
|
$
|
6,445,864
|
|
|
$
|
4,616,450
|
|
|
$
|
7,051,173
|
|
|
$
|
8,938,544
|
|
|
$
|
6,875,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average insurance in force
|
|
$
|
199,739,297
|
|
|
$
|
197,749,668
|
|
|
$
|
195,670,925
|
|
|
$
|
183,135,315
|
|
|
$
|
168,635,275
|
|
Insurance in force (end of period)
|
|
$
|
203,559,859
|
|
|
$
|
197,091,191
|
|
|
$
|
198,882,352
|
|
|
$
|
190,811,292
|
|
|
$
|
174,646,273
|
|
Gross risk in force (end of period) (5)
|
|
$
|
50,835,835
|
|
|
$
|
48,951,602
|
|
|
$
|
49,565,150
|
|
|
$
|
47,838,668
|
|
|
$
|
43,993,989
|
|
Risk in force (end of period)
|
|
$
|
42,906,519
|
|
|
$
|
41,135,978
|
|
|
$
|
41,339,262
|
|
|
$
|
41,219,216
|
|
|
$
|
39,113,879
|
|
Policies in force
|
|
794,743
|
|
|
785,382
|
|
|
799,893
|
|
|
781,836
|
|
|
733,651
|
|
Weighted average coverage (6)
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
24.8
|
%
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
25.2
|
%
|
Annual persistency
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
|
56.1
|
%
|
|
60.1
|
%
|
|
64.2
|
%
|
|
67.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans in default (count)
|
|
23,504
|
|
|
29,080
|
|
|
31,469
|
|
|
35,464
|
|
|
38,068
|
|
Percentage of loans in default
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
5.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base average premium rate (7)
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
Single premium cancellations (8)
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Gross average premium rate
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
0.49
|
%
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
Ceded premiums
|
|
(0.05
|
%)
|
|
(0.06
|
%)
|
|
(0.06
|
%)
|
|
(0.05
|
%)
|
|
(0.05
|
%)
|
Net average premium rate
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
|
(6) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
|
(7) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
|
(8) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
New Insurance Written: Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIW by Credit Score
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>=760
|
$
|
10,050,359
|
|
40.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,163,927
|
|
43.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
18,521,480
|
|
41.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,819,643
|
|
42.7
|
%
|
740-759
|
3,812,462
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
5,300,459
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
6,965,789
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
7,758,491
|
|
18.6
|
|
720-739
|
3,906,718
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
4,352,367
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
6,660,014
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
6,371,241
|
|
15.3
|
|
700-719
|
3,624,247
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
3,278,269
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
5,982,881
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
4,837,012
|
|
11.6
|
|
680-699
|
2,266,364
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
1,950,905
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
3,493,772
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
2,995,823
|
|
7.2
|
|
<=679
|
1,344,704
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
1,117,285
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
2,634,932
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
1,930,301
|
|
4.6
|
|
Total
|
$
|
25,004,854
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
28,163,212
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
44,258,868
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
41,712,511
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average credit score
|
744
|
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIW by LTV
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.00% and below
|
$
|
3,355,412
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,028,803
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,323,988
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,992,279
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
85.01% to 90.00%
|
6,890,377
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
9,079,625
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
13,332,374
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
13,066,899
|
|
31.3
|
|
90.01% to 95.00%
|
11,463,713
|
|
45.8
|
|
|
10,914,874
|
|
38.8
|
|
|
18,516,235
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
16,600,754
|
|
39.8
|
|
95.01% and above
|
3,295,352
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
3,139,910
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
5,086,271
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
5,052,579
|
|
12.1
|
|
Total
|
$
|
25,004,854
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
28,163,212
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
44,258,868
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
41,712,511
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average LTV
|
92
|
%
|
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIW by Product
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Single Premium policies
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
Monthly Premium policies
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
|
95.1
|
|
|
|
89.7
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Purchase
|
|
82.3
|
%
|
|
|
54.2
|
%
|
|
|
73.6
|
%
|
|
|
59.1
|
%
|
Refinance
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
|
45.8
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
40.9
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio by Credit Score
|
IIF by FICO score
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>=760
|
|
$
|
84,110,514
|
|
41.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
81,629,166
|
|
41.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
71,570,804
|
|
41.0
|
%
|
740-759
|
|
34,636,115
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
33,969,375
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
30,265,718
|
|
17.3
|
|
720-739
|
|
30,471,320
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
29,323,182
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
26,130,764
|
|
15.0
|
|
700-719
|
|
25,177,026
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
23,775,892
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
20,721,839
|
|
11.9
|
|
680-699
|
|
15,962,389
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
15,241,886
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
14,545,011
|
|
8.3
|
|
<=679
|
|
13,202,495
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
13,151,690
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
11,412,137
|
|
6.5
|
|
Total
|
$
|
203,559,859
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
197,091,191
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
174,646,273
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average credit score
|
745
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross RIF by FICO score
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>=760
|
|
$
|
20,807,006
|
|
40.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
20,063,586
|
|
41.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,871,881
|
|
40.6
|
%
|
740-759
|
|
8,729,038
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
8,512,926
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
7,672,436
|
|
17.4
|
|
720-739
|
|
7,745,794
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
7,410,503
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
6,673,863
|
|
15.2
|
|
700-719
|
|
6,342,378
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
5,947,590
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
5,246,989
|
|
11.9
|
|
680-699
|
|
3,998,410
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
3,798,221
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
3,693,448
|
|
8.4
|
|
<=679
|
|
3,213,209
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
3,218,776
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
2,835,372
|
|
6.5
|
|
Total
|
$
|
50,835,835
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
48,951,602
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
43,993,989
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio by LTV
|
IIF by LTV
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.00% and below
|
|
$
|
29,045,720
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
28,285,671
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
19,874,830
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
85.01% to 90.00%
|
|
60,027,287
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
58,587,812
|
|
29.7
|
|
|
50,446,645
|
|
28.9
|
|
90.01% to 95.00%
|
|
87,382,625
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
84,042,974
|
|
42.6
|
|
|
79,112,541
|
|
45.3
|
|
95.01% and above
|
|
27,104,227
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
26,174,734
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
25,212,257
|
|
14.4
|
|
Total
|
$
|
203,559,859
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
197,091,191
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
174,646,273
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average LTV
|
92
|
%
|
|
|
92
|
%
|
|
|
92
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross RIF by LTV
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.00% and below
|
|
$
|
3,360,970
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,260,280
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,292,935
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
85.01% to 90.00%
|
|
14,421,749
|
|
28.4
|
|
|
14,061,301
|
|
28.7
|
|
|
12,120,308
|
|
27.6
|
|
90.01% to 95.00%
|
|
25,329,870
|
|
49.8
|
|
|
24,287,268
|
|
49.6
|
|
|
22,760,884
|
|
51.7
|
|
95.01% and above
|
|
7,723,246
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
7,342,753
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
6,819,862
|
|
15.5
|
|
Total
|
$
|
50,835,835
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
48,951,602
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
43,993,989
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
|
IIF by Loan Amortization Period
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRM 30 years and higher
|
|
$
|
192,995,698
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
186,190,300
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
165,143,246
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
FRM 20-25 years
|
|
4,269,217
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
4,354,432
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
3,277,847
|
|
1.9
|
|
FRM 15 years
|
|
4,742,281
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
4,763,796
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
3,660,888
|
|
2.1
|
|
ARM 5 years and higher
|
|
1,552,663
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
1,782,663
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
2,564,292
|
|
1.5
|
|
Total
|
$
|
203,559,859
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
197,091,191
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
174,646,273
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Other Risk in Force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
GSE and other risk share (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk in Force
|
|
$
|
1,496,247
|
|
|
$
|
1,534,174
|
|
|
$
|
1,416,719
|
|
|
$
|
1,216,353
|
|
|
$
|
1,031,699
|
|
Reserve for losses and LAE
|
|
$
|
1,390
|
|
|
$
|
1,312
|
|
|
$
|
1,073
|
|
|
$
|
718
|
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average credit score
|
|
747
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
746
|
|
Weighted average LTV
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
85
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit G
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Portfolio Vintage Data
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance in Force
|
|
|
|
Year
|
Original
|
Remaining
|
% Remaining of
|
Number of
|
Weighted
|
% Purchase
|
>90% LTV
|
>95% LTV
|
FICO < 700
|
FICO >= 760
|
Incurred Loss
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010 - 2014
|
$
|
60,668,851
|
|
$
|
4,330,210
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
26,195
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
82.3
|
%
|
70.2
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
42.9
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
1,363
|
|
5.20
|
%
|
2015
|
26,193,656
|
|
4,152,528
|
|
15.9
|
|
23,093
|
|
4.15
|
|
86.4
|
|
64.7
|
|
3.2
|
|
17.4
|
|
40.3
|
|
4.5
|
|
1,116
|
|
4.83
|
|
2016
|
34,949,319
|
|
8,275,662
|
|
23.7
|
|
42,914
|
|
3.85
|
|
87.6
|
|
64.3
|
|
8.5
|
|
15.1
|
|
43.9
|
|
6.0
|
|
2,118
|
|
4.94
|
|
2017
|
43,858,322
|
|
11,454,788
|
|
26.1
|
|
60,927
|
|
4.25
|
|
90.0
|
|
64.2
|
|
17.7
|
|
19.4
|
|
38.2
|
|
9.4
|
|
3,902
|
|
6.40
|
|
2018
|
47,508,525
|
|
12,993,723
|
|
27.4
|
|
65,716
|
|
4.77
|
|
93.4
|
|
66.4
|
|
22.7
|
|
20.2
|
|
34.2
|
|
15.3
|
|
4,740
|
|
7.21
|
|
2019
|
63,569,183
|
|
27,678,727
|
|
43.5
|
|
118,342
|
|
4.22
|
|
84.6
|
|
64.5
|
|
21.6
|
|
18.6
|
|
35.7
|
|
27.2
|
|
6,329
|
|
5.35
|
|
2020
|
107,944,065
|
|
91,202,454
|
|
84.5
|
|
320,176
|
|
3.20
|
|
61.4
|
|
50.8
|
|
11.0
|
|
11.5
|
|
44.0
|
|
20.3
|
|
3,758
|
|
1.17
|
|
2021 (through June 30)
|
44,258,868
|
|
43,471,767
|
|
98.2
|
|
137,380
|
|
3.02
|
|
73.7
|
|
53.5
|
|
11.6
|
|
13.9
|
|
41.7
|
|
7.0
|
|
178
|
|
0.13
|
|
Total
|
$
|
428,950,789
|
|
$
|
203,559,859
|
|
47.5
|
|
794,743
|
|
3.53
|
|
72.8
|
|
56.2
|
|
13.3
|
|
14.3
|
|
41.3
|
|
10.0
|
|
23,504
|
|
2.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reinsurance Vintage Data
|
June 30, 2021
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess of Loss Reinsurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Original
|
|
Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned Premiums Ceded
|
|
|
Year
|
Remaining
|
Remaining
|
|
ILN (1)
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
ILN
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
Losses
|
|
Original
|
Remaining
|
|
Quarter-to-
|
Year-to-
|
|
Reduction in
|
2015 & 2016
|
$
|
12,018,660
|
|
$
|
3,243,956
|
|
|
$
|
333,844
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
333,844
|
|
|
$
|
216,480
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
216,480
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
208,111
|
|
$
|
207,359
|
|
|
$
|
1,207
|
|
$
|
2,419
|
|
|
$
|
12,242
|
|
2017
|
11,155,879
|
|
2,865,141
|
|
|
424,412
|
|
165,167
|
|
589,579
|
|
|
242,123
|
|
165,167
|
|
407,290
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
224,689
|
|
217,930
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
5,295
|
|
|
15,146
|
|
2018
|
12,752,743
|
|
3,245,746
|
|
|
473,184
|
|
118,650
|
|
591,834
|
|
|
325,537
|
|
76,144
|
|
401,681
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
253,643
|
|
249,912
|
|
|
3,197
|
|
6,383
|
|
|
44,631
|
|
2019 (3)
|
15,581,172
|
|
3,979,796
|
|
|
495,889
|
|
55,102
|
|
550,991
|
|
|
495,889
|
|
55,102
|
|
550,991
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
215,605
|
|
215,282
|
|
|
2,749
|
|
5,512
|
|
|
147,849
|
|
2019 & 2020 (4)
|
39,400,549
|
|
9,903,301
|
|
|
399,159
|
|
—
|
|
399,159
|
|
|
313,772
|
|
—
|
|
313,772
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
465,690
|
|
465,690
|
|
|
4,811
|
|
9,913
|
|
|
225,548
|
|
2020 & 2021 (5)
|
56,303,818
|
|
13,658,801
|
|
|
557,911
|
|
—
|
|
557,911
|
|
|
557,911
|
|
—
|
|
557,911
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
278,956
|
|
278,956
|
|
|
266
|
|
266
|
|
|
557,911
|
|
Total
|
$
|
147,212,821
|
|
$
|
36,896,741
|
|
|
$
|
2,684,399
|
|
$
|
338,919
|
|
$
|
3,023,318
|
|
|
$
|
2,151,712
|
|
$
|
296,413
|
|
$
|
2,448,125
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,646,694
|
|
$
|
1,635,129
|
|
|
$
|
14,881
|
|
$
|
29,788
|
|
|
$
|
1,003,327
|
|
Quota Share Reinsurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses Ceded
|
|
Ceding Commission
|
|
Earned Premiums Ceded
|
|
|
Year
|
|
Remaining
|
Remaining
|
|
Remaining Ceded
|
|
Remaining Ceded
|
|
Quarter-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
Quarter-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
Quarter-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
Reduction in PMIERs
|
2019 & 2020
|
(6)
|
$
|
102,624,392
|
|
$
|
25,254,668
|
|
|
$
|
22,482,650
|
|
|
$
|
5,481,191
|
|
|
$
|
2,387
|
|
$
|
8,256
|
|
|
$
|
4,697
|
|
$
|
9,757
|
|
|
$
|
11,781
|
|
$
|
27,770
|
|
|
$
|
366,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
|
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
|
(3) Reinsurance coverage on new insurance written from January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019.
|
(4) Reinsurance coverage on new insurance written from September 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020.
|
(5) Reinsurance coverage on new insurance written from August 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
|
(6) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies written from September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020.
|
(7) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Portfolio Geographic Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IIF by State
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
CA
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
TX
|
9.8
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
FL
|
9.3
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
CO
|
4.1
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
WA
|
3.7
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
AZ
|
3.5
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
IL
|
3.3
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
NJ
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
VA
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
GA
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
All Others
|
44.1
|
|
|
44.7
|
|
|
47.1
|
|
Total
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross RIF by State
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
CA
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
TX
|
10.1
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
FL
|
9.6
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
CO
|
4.1
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
WA
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
AZ
|
3.4
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
IL
|
3.2
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
GA
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
VA
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
NJ
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
All Others
|
44.2
|
|
|
44.8
|
|
|
47.2
|
|
Total
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit J
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
|
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
Beginning default inventory
|
|
29,080
|
|
|
31,469
|
|
|
35,464
|
|
|
38,068
|
|
|
5,841
|
|
Plus: new defaults (A)
|
|
4,934
|
|
|
7,422
|
|
|
8,745
|
|
|
12,614
|
|
|
37,357
|
|
Less: cures
|
|
(10,453
|
)
|
|
(9,737
|
)
|
|
(12,679
|
)
|
|
(15,135
|
)
|
|
(4,983
|
)
|
Less: claims paid
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
(144
|
)
|
Less: rescissions and denials, net
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Ending default inventory
|
|
23,504
|
|
|
29,080
|
|
|
31,469
|
|
|
35,464
|
|
|
38,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) New defaults remaining as of June 30, 2021
|
|
3,813
|
|
|
3,408
|
|
|
3,158
|
|
|
3,448
|
|
|
7,821
|
|
Cure rate (1)
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
64
|
%
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
79
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)
|
|
$
|
1,154
|
|
|
$
|
1,989
|
|
|
$
|
1,922
|
|
|
$
|
2,557
|
|
|
$
|
5,718
|
|
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
33
|
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
Severity
|
|
57
|
%
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period
|
|
$
|
409,811
|
|
|
$
|
373,868
|
|
|
$
|
307,019
|
|
|
$
|
250,862
|
|
|
$
|
73,325
|
|
Less: Reinsurance recoverables
|
|
24,907
|
|
|
19,061
|
|
|
11,898
|
|
|
7,761
|
|
|
98
|
|
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period
|
|
384,904
|
|
|
354,807
|
|
|
295,121
|
|
|
243,101
|
|
|
73,227
|
|
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
|
24,534
|
|
|
47,763
|
|
|
63,597
|
|
|
55,660
|
|
|
181,776
|
|
Prior years
|
|
(14,961
|
)
|
|
(15,680
|
)
|
|
(1,879
|
)
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
|
(5,911
|
)
|
Incurred losses and LAE during the period
|
|
9,573
|
|
|
32,083
|
|
|
61,718
|
|
|
54,590
|
|
|
175,865
|
|
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
|
14
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
288
|
|
Prior years
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
|
2,365
|
|
|
5,703
|
|
Loss and LAE payments during the period
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
2,570
|
|
|
5,991
|
|
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period
|
|
393,196
|
|
|
384,904
|
|
|
354,807
|
|
|
295,121
|
|
|
243,101
|
|
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables
|
|
27,286
|
|
|
24,907
|
|
|
19,061
|
|
|
11,898
|
|
|
7,761
|
|
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period
|
|
$
|
420,482
|
|
|
$
|
409,811
|
|
|
$
|
373,868
|
|
|
$
|
307,019
|
|
|
$
|
250,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit K
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
|
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Amount of
|
Percentage of
|
Defaulted RIF
|
Reserves as a
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Missed Payments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three payments or less
|
|
3,926
|
|
17
|
%
|
$
|
25,915
|
|
7
|
%
|
$
|
234,604
|
|
11
|
%
|
Four to eleven payments
|
|
9,316
|
|
40
|
|
147,383
|
|
38
|
|
585,390
|
|
25
|
|
Twelve or more payments
|
|
10,217
|
|
43
|
|
212,634
|
|
55
|
|
680,733
|
|
31
|
|
Pending claims
|
|
45
|
|
—
|
|
1,758
|
|
—
|
|
2,139
|
|
82
|
|
Total case reserves
|
|
23,504
|
|
100
|
%
|
387,690
|
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
1,502,866
|
|
26
|
|
IBNR
|
|
|
|
29,077
|
|
|
|
|
LAE
|
|
|
|
3,715
|
|
|
|
|
Total reserves for losses and LAE
|
|
|
|
$
|
420,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average reserve per default:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Case
|
|
|
|
$
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
17.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Default Rate
|
2.96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Amount of
|
Percentage of
|
Defaulted RIF
|
Reserves as a
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Missed Payments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three payments or less
|
|
6,631
|
|
21
|
%
|
$
|
47,905
|
|
14
|
%
|
$
|
384,668
|
|
12
|
%
|
Four to eleven payments
|
|
23,543
|
|
75
|
|
260,593
|
|
76
|
|
1,553,593
|
|
17
|
|
Twelve or more payments
|
|
1,243
|
|
4
|
|
32,593
|
|
9
|
|
67,501
|
|
48
|
|
Pending claims
|
|
52
|
|
—
|
|
2,199
|
|
1
|
|
2,843
|
|
77
|
|
Total case reserves
|
|
31,469
|
|
100
|
%
|
343,290
|
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
2,008,605
|
|
17
|
|
IBNR
|
|
|
|
25,747
|
|
|
|
|
LAE
|
|
|
|
4,831
|
|
|
|
|
Total reserves for losses and LAE
|
|
|
|
$
|
373,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average reserve per default:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Case
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Default Rate
|
3.93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Amount of
|
Percentage of
|
Defaulted RIF
|
Reserves as a
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Missed Payments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three payments or less
|
|
33,514
|
|
88
|
%
|
$
|
166,897
|
|
73
|
%
|
$
|
2,233,678
|
|
7
|
%
|
Four to eleven payments
|
|
3,813
|
|
10
|
|
39,028
|
|
17
|
|
234,152
|
|
17
|
|
Twelve or more payments
|
|
664
|
|
2
|
|
18,590
|
|
8
|
|
36,694
|
|
51
|
|
Pending claims
|
|
77
|
|
—
|
|
3,271
|
|
2
|
|
3,846
|
|
85
|
|
Total case reserves
|
|
38,068
|
|
100
|
%
|
227,786
|
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
2,508,370
|
|
9
|
|
IBNR
|
|
|
|
17,084
|
|
|
|
|
LAE
|
|
|
|
5,992
|
|
|
|
|
Total reserves for losses and LAE
|
|
|
|
$
|
250,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average reserve per default:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Case
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Default Rate
|
5.19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Investments Available for Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class
|
Asset Class
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
Fair Value
|
|
Percent
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
Percent
|
U.S. Treasury securities
|
$
|
289,961
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
268,444
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
U.S. agency securities
|
16,088
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
18,085
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities
|
1,006,655
|
|
|
21.2
|
|
|
995,905
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
Municipal debt securities
|
580,894
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
551,517
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
Non-U.S. government securities
|
81,528
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
61,607
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Corporate debt securities
|
1,551,712
|
|
|
32.7
|
|
|
1,126,512
|
|
|
24.7
|
|
Residential and commercial mortgage securities
|
461,985
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
409,282
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Asset-backed securities
|
456,069
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
454,717
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
Money market funds
|
301,436
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
679,304
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
Total investments available for sale
|
$
|
4,746,328
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,565,373
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
|
Rating (1)
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
Fair Value
|
|
Percent
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
Percent
|
Aaa
|
$
|
2,251,468
|
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,564,746
|
|
|
56.2
|
%
|
Aa1
|
105,851
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
133,100
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
Aa2
|
291,517
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
260,462
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
Aa3
|
226,011
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
204,917
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
A1
|
306,340
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
249,710
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
A2
|
477,726
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
401,175
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
A3
|
283,669
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
229,882
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Baa1
|
314,072
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
260,602
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
Baa2
|
272,914
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
178,926
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
Baa3
|
150,425
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
48,199
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Below Baa3
|
66,335
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
33,654
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Total investments available for sale
|
$
|
4,746,328
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,565,373
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
|
Effective Duration
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
Fair Value
|
|
Percent
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
Percent
|
< 1 Year
|
$
|
1,094,953
|
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,568,505
|
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
1 to < 2 Years
|
549,219
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
581,003
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
2 to < 3 Years
|
682,585
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
616,069
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
3 to < 4 Years
|
601,629
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
426,333
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
4 to < 5 Years
|
446,775
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
367,633
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
5 or more Years
|
1,371,167
|
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
1,005,830
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
Total investments available for sale
|
$
|
4,746,328
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,565,373
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax investment income yield:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2021
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2021
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash and investments at holding company, Essent Group Ltd.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2021
|
$
|
509,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
$
|
562,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Insurance Company Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined statutory capital (1)
|
|
$
|
2,809,087
|
|
|
$
|
2,778,131
|
|
|
$
|
2,659,161
|
|
|
$
|
2,581,136
|
|
|
$
|
2,457,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined net risk in force (2)
|
|
$
|
29,646,042
|
|
|
$
|
29,358,191
|
|
|
$
|
29,493,572
|
|
|
$
|
29,821,246
|
|
|
$
|
28,787,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk-to-capital ratios: (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Guaranty, Inc.
|
|
10.9:1
|
|
11.0:1
|
|
11.5:1
|
|
12.0:1
|
|
12.1:1
|
|
Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.
|
|
1.1:1
|
|
1.4:1
|
|
1.7:1
|
|
2.0:1
|
|
2.3:1
|
|
Combined (4)
|
|
10.6:1
|
|
10.6:1
|
|
11.1:1
|
|
11.6:1
|
|
11.7:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available Assets
|
|
$
|
3,016,050
|
|
|
$
|
2,996,651
|
|
|
$
|
2,855,923
|
|
|
$
|
2,720,432
|
|
|
$
|
2,586,394
|
|
|
Minimum Required Assets
|
|
1,731,843
|
|
|
1,864,262
|
|
|
1,671,011
|
|
|
1,739,479
|
|
|
1,458,273
|
|
|
PMIERs excess Available Assets
|
|
$
|
1,284,207
|
|
|
$
|
1,132,389
|
|
|
$
|
1,184,912
|
|
|
$
|
980,953
|
|
|
$
|
1,128,121
|
|
|
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (6)
|
|
174
|
%
|
|
161
|
%
|
|
171
|
%
|
|
156
|
%
|
|
177
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essent Reinsurance Ltd.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis)
|
|
$
|
1,192,077
|
|
|
$
|
1,136,504
|
|
|
$
|
1,101,003
|
|
|
$
|
1,061,546
|
|
|
$
|
1,022,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net risk in force (2)
|
|
$
|
14,338,567
|
|
|
$
|
12,905,289
|
|
|
$
|
12,892,300
|
|
|
$
|
12,312,124
|
|
|
$
|
11,113,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of