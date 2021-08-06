Gannett Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

"The solid results of the second quarter of 2021 underscore the strength of our strategy and the execution of our team. Digital-only subscriber growth continued to set new records in the second quarter of 2021, ending the quarter at approximately 1.4 million, up 41% compared to a year ago. Our Digital Marketing Solutions segment posted significant year-over-year growth and continued to grow platform client count sequentially each quarter,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company once again grew Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, now for the third quarter in a row. With digital revenues making up approximately one-third of our total revenue and growing, we believe we are well positioned for the second half of the year and beyond."

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: GCI) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues of $804.3 million rose 4.9% compared to the prior year quarter Same store revenues (as defined and reconciled on Table No. 5 below) increased 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2020

Total digital revenues were $259.3 million or 32.2% of total revenues

Net income attributable to Gannett of $15.1 million

Adjusted net income attributable to Gannett of $30.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $115.8 million, an increase of $37.8 million or 48.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and represented a 14.4% margin

Net cash flow provided by operating activities of $31.3 million

Free cash flow of $23.1 million

Additional Business Highlights:

Signed strategic sports betting agreement with Tipico US Technology, Inc. ("Tipico") Tipico to become the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett, with integration of odds, props, free to play games and betting trends across the USA TODAY NETWORK The five-year agreement includes $90.0 million in media spend by Tipico, together with performance incentives payable to Gannett for customer referrals. Subject to certain conditions being met over the five year term of the agreement, Gannett will have the right to acquire up to 4,990 common shares in Tipico's U.S. business, representing a minority share Gannett will provide Tipico exclusive access to premium marketing assets at a prenegotiated value based upon the expected aggregate sum of the cash consideration, performance incentives, and right to acquire common shares

Launched digital subscription model at USA TODAY with subscriber-only content

Digital-only circulation subscribers totaled approximately 1.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, up 41% compared to the same period in the prior year Digital-only circulation revenues of $24.0 million grew 39.7% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year

174 million average monthly unique visitors per ComScore in the second quarter of 2021 across USA TODAY NETWORK and U.K. digital properties

Digital Marketing Solutions segment revenues were $110.0 million, and on a same store basis increased 21.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year Total platform customers increased sequentially to 15,000 in the second quarter of 2021, up 10.6% quarter-over-quarter

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repaid approximately $45.8 million in principal under its 5-Year Term Loan using the proceeds from real estate and other asset sales totaling $11.2 million and excess cash, bringing the 5-Year Term Loan principal under $1.0 billion Total debt principal outstanding as of June 30, 2021 was $1.491 billion, comprised of the (i) $990.5 million of 5-Year Term Loan, (ii) $497.1 million of 2027 Convertible Notes, and (iii) $3.3 million of remaining convertible notes from our acquisition of Gannett Co., Inc. (which was renamed Gannett Media Corp. and is referred to as "Legacy Gannett") in the fourth quarter of 2019

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $158.6 million Targeting First Lien Net Leverage of 1.0x by the end of 2022 First Lien Net Leverage of 1.8x as of June 30, 2021 First Lien Net Leverage ratio is calculated by subtracting cash on the balance sheet from 5-Year Term Loan and dividing it by Q2 2021 LTM Adjusted EBITDA. 2027 Convertible Notes are second lien as of the completion of the 5-Year Term Loan refinancing in February 2021



Financial Highlights in thousands Second Quarter 2021 Revenues $ 804,275 Net income attributable to Gannett 15,115 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (non-GAAP) 115,769 Adjusted Net income attributable to Gannett(1) (non-GAAP) 30,058 Net cash flow provided by operating activities 31,271 Free cash flow(1) (non-GAAP) 23,057

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

About Gannett

Same Store Revenues

Same store revenues are based on GAAP revenues for Gannett for the current period, excluding (i) exited operations, (ii) currency impacts, and (iii) deferred revenue impacts related to the acquisition of Legacy Gannett.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

GANNETT CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table No. 1 In thousands, except share data June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,563 $ 170,725 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17,955 and $20,843, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 291,452 314,305 Inventories 34,535 35,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 113,275 116,581 Total current assets 597,825 636,686 Property, plant, and equipment, net 522,347 590,272 Operating lease assets 278,389 289,504 Goodwill 534,218 534,088 Intangible assets, net 770,811 824,650 Deferred tax assets 58,571 90,240 Other assets 211,627 143,474 Total assets $ 2,973,788 $ 3,108,914 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 351,919 $ 378,246 Deferred revenue 184,619 186,007 Current portion of long-term debt 106,644 128,445 Other current liabilities 49,939 48,602 Total current liabilities 693,121 741,300 Long-term debt 823,009 890,323 Convertible debt 396,964 581,405 Deferred tax liabilities 22,567 6,855 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 90,019 99,765 Long-term operating lease liabilities 262,390 274,460 Other long-term liabilities 157,708 151,847 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,752,657 2,004,655 Total liabilities 2,445,778 2,745,955 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (2,067) (1,150) Commitments and contingent liabilities Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, of which 150,000 shares are designated as Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, none of which were issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 144,638,938 shares issued and 142,624,274 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; 139,494,741 shares issued and 138,102,993 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 1,446 1,395 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,014,664 shares and 1,391,748 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (6,935) (4,903) Additional paid-in capital 1,395,191 1,103,881 Accumulated deficit (913,638) (786,437) Accumulated other comprehensive income 54,013 50,173 Total equity 530,077 364,109 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,973,788 $ 3,108,914

GANNETT CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Table No. 2 Three months ended

June 30, In thousands, except per share amounts 2021 2020 Advertising and marketing services $ 420,110 $ 356,918 Circulation 310,259 342,646 Other 73,906 67,436 Total operating revenues 804,275 767,000 Operating costs 473,172 476,735 Selling, general and administrative expenses 222,904 226,484 Depreciation and amortization 48,242 66,327 Integration and reorganization costs 8,444 32,306 Asset impairments — 6,859 Goodwill and intangible impairments — 393,446 Net loss on sale or disposal of assets 5,294 88 Other operating expenses 774 2,379 Total operating expenses 758,830 1,204,624 Operating income (loss) 45,445 (437,624) Interest expense 35,264 57,928 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,834 369 Non-operating pension income (23,906) (17,553) Other income, net (1,148) (6,261) Non-operating expense 13,044 34,483 Income (loss) before income taxes 32,401 (472,107) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,692 (34,276) Net income (loss) $ 14,709 $ (437,831) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (406) (938) Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 15,115 $ (436,893) Interest adjustment to Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett related to assumed conversions of the 2027 Notes, net of taxes $ 7,470 $ — Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett for diluted earnings per share $ 22,585 $ (436,893) Income (loss) per share attributable to Gannett - basic $ 0.11 $ (3.32) Income (loss) per share attributable to Gannett - diluted $ 0.10 $ (3.32)

GANNETT CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Table No. 3 Six months ended

June 30, In thousands 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (127,992) $ (518,437) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 106,345 144,352 Share-based compensation expense 9,202 18,968 Non-cash interest expense 11,531 11,902 Net loss on sale or disposal of assets 10,039 745 Loss on Convertible notes derivative 126,600 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 22,235 1,174 Goodwill and intangible impairments — 393,446 Asset impairments 833 6,859 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (78,038) (49,064) Change in other assets and liabilities, net 11,832 14,695 Net cash provided by operating activities 92,587 24,640 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (15,821) (22,157) Proceeds from sale of real estate and other assets 23,341 17,792 Change in other investing activities (335) 1,339 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 7,185 (3,026) Financing activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (33,921) — Borrowings under term loans 1,045,000 — Repayments under term loans (1,129,605) (18,985) Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (2,030) (1,942) Changes in other financing activities (423) 596 Net cash used for financing activities (120,979) (20,331) Effect of currency exchange rate change on cash 625 (780) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,582) 503 Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 206,726 188,664 Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 186,144 $ 189,167

GANNETT CO., INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Table No. 4 Three months ended

June 30, In thousands 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Publishing $ 724,545 $ 695,893 Digital Marketing Solutions 110,037 94,563 Corporate and Other 1,705 2,398 Intersegment eliminations (32,012) (25,854) Total $ 804,275 $ 767,000 Adjusted EBITDA: Publishing $ 114,189 $ 91,991 Digital Marketing Solutions 12,529 2,784 Corporate and Other (10,949) (16,757) Total $ 115,769 $ 78,018

GANNETT CO., INC.

SAME STORE REVENUES

(Unaudited) Table No. 5 Three months ended

June 30, In thousands 2021 2020 % Change Total revenues $ 804,275 $ 767,000 4.9 % Currency impact (7,321 ) — *** Exited operations 7 (21,464 ) *** Deferred revenue adjustment — 980 (100.0 )% Same store total revenues $ 796,961 $ 746,516 6.8 % Advertising and marketing services revenues $ 420,110 $ 356,918 17.7 % Currency impact (4,718 ) — *** Exited operations 7 (11,749 ) *** Deferred revenue adjustment — 396 (100.0 )% Same store advertising and marketing services revenues $ 415,399 $ 345,565 20.2 % Circulation revenues $ 310,259 $ 342,646 (9.5 )% Currency impact (2,046 ) — *** Exited operations — (3,876 ) (100.0 )% Deferred revenue adjustment — 584 (100.0 )% Same store circulation revenues $ 308,213 $ 339,354 (9.2 )% Other revenues $ 73,906 $ 67,436 9.6 % Currency impact (557 ) — *** Exited operations — (5,839 ) (100.0 )% Same store other revenues $ 73,349 $ 61,597 19.1 %

*** Indicates a percentage change greater than 100.

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related U.S. GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis.

The Company defines its non-GAAP measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall operations of our business. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before: (1) Income tax expense (benefit), (2) Interest expense, (3) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (4) Non-operating pension income (expense), (5) Loss on Convertible notes derivative, (6) Other non-operating items, including equity income, (7) Depreciation and amortization, (8) Integration and reorganization costs, (9) Asset impairments, (10) Goodwill and intangible impairments, (11) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (12) Share-based compensation, (13) Other operating expenses, including third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs, (14) Gains or losses on the sale of investments and (15) certain other non-recurring charges. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall operations of our business. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total Operating revenues.

Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett is a non-GAAP performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall operations of our business and is useful to analysts and investors in evaluating the results of operations and operational trends. The Company defines Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before (1) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (2) Loss on Convertible notes derivative, (3) Integration and reorganization costs, (4) Other operating expenses, including third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs, (5) Asset impairments, (6) Goodwill and intangibles impairments, (7) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, and (8) the tax impact of the above items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that adjusts our reported U.S. GAAP results for items we believe are critical to the ongoing success of our business. The Company defines Free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities as reported on the Statement of Cash Flows less capital expenditures, which results in a figure representing Free cash flow available for use in operations, additional investments, debt obligations, and returns to stockholders. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is Net cash from operating activities.

Management’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations, net income (loss), margin, cash flow from operating activities, or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures as we have defined them are helpful in identifying trends in our day-to-day performance because these items excluded have little or no significance on our day-to-day operations. These measures provide an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieve optimal financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett provide us with measures of financial performance, independent of items that are beyond the control of management in the short-term, such as depreciation and amortization, taxation, non-cash impairments, and interest expense associated with our capital structure. These metrics measure our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure or expenses of the organization. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett are metrics we use to review the financial performance of our business on a monthly basis.

We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett as measures of our day-to-day operating performance, which is evidenced by the publishing and delivery of news and other media and excludes certain expenses that may not be indicative of our day-to-day business operating results.

Limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow

Each of our non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures of earnings or cash flows. Material limitations in making the adjustments to our earnings to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) include: the cash portion of interest / financing expense, income tax (benefit) provision, and charges related to asset impairments, which may significantly affect our financial results.

Management believes these items are important in evaluating our performance, results of operations, and financial position. We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow are not alternatives to net income, income from operations, or cash flows provided by or used in operations as calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As such, they should not be considered or relied upon as a substitute or alternative for any such U.S. GAAP financial measure. We strongly urge you to review the reconciliations of Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, and Cash provided by operations to Free Cash Flow along with our condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. We also strongly urge you to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow measures as presented in this report may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

GANNETT CO., INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Table No. 6 Three months ended June 30, 2021 In thousands Publishing Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 96,431 $ 4,904 $ (86,220 ) $ 15,115 Provision for income taxes — — 17,692 17,692 Interest expense — — 35,264 35,264 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 2,834 2,834 Non-operating pension income (23,906 ) — — (23,906 ) Other non-operating (income) expense, net (1,829 ) 98 583 (1,148 ) Depreciation and amortization 36,416 7,850 3,976 48,242 Integration and reorganization costs (197 ) 204 8,437 8,444 Other operating expenses — — 774 774 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets 5,890 (527 ) (69 ) 5,294 Share-based compensation expense — — 5,779 5,779 Other items 1,384 — 1 1,385 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 114,189 $ 12,529 $ (10,949 ) $ 115,769 Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett margin 13.3 % 4.5 % NM 1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP basis) 15.8 % 11.4 % NM 14.4 % NM indicates not meaningful. Three months ended June 30, 2020 In thousands Publishing Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Total Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (328,207 ) $ (43,226 ) $ (65,460 ) $ (436,893 ) Benefit for income taxes — — (34,276 ) (34,276 ) Interest expense 92 — 57,836 57,928 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 369 369 Non-operating pension income (17,480 ) — (73 ) (17,553 ) Other non-operating income, net (3,066 ) (2,614 ) (581 ) (6,261 ) Depreciation and amortization 56,553 4,004 5,770 66,327 Integration and reorganization costs 20,619 2,962 8,725 32,306 Other operating expenses — — 2,379 2,379 Asset impairments 6,859 — — 6,859 Goodwill and intangible impairments 352,947 40,499 — 393,446 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (449 ) 516 21 88 Share-based compensation expense — — 7,391 7,391 Other items 4,123 643 1,142 5,908 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 91,991 $ 2,784 $ (16,757 ) $ 78,018 Net loss attributable to Gannett margin (47.2 )% (45.7 )% NM (57.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP basis) 13.2 % 2.9 % NM 10.2 %

NM indicates not meaningful.

GANNETT CO., INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GANNETT

(Unaudited) Table No. 7 Three months ended

June 30, In thousands 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 15,115 $ (436,893 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,834 369 Integration and reorganization costs 8,444 32,306 Other operating expenses 774 2,379 Asset impairments — 6,859 Goodwill and intangible impairments — 393,446 Net loss on sale or disposal of assets 5,294 88 Subtotal 32,461 (1,446 ) Tax impact of above items (2,403 ) (3,734 ) Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett (non-GAAP basis) $ 30,058 $ (5,180 )

GANNETT CO., INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited) Table No. 8 In thousands Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Net cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP basis) $ 31,271 Capital expenditures (8,214 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis)(a) $ 23,057

(a) Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by $17.8 million of integration and reorganization costs and $1.2 million of third-party fees related to the 5-Year Term Loan.

