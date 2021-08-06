Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that senior management will participate at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10 th .

. Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12th.

Portfolio managers and analysts attending these events can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or Transphorm investor relations.