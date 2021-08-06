checkAd

Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that senior management will participate at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10th.
  • Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12th.

Portfolio managers and analysts attending these events can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or Transphorm investor relations.

About Transphorm
 Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ TransphormGaN.

