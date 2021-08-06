checkAd

Neil Jacobs Joins Spire Global as Scientific Advisor

Today, Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced that it has hired Dr. Neil Jacobs as a Scientific Advisor. In his role, Dr. Jacobs will work with Spire’s leadership team to further commercialize the company’s weather solutions and strengthen the data offerings to government partners.

“Neil brings with him not only a deep scientific background, but also experience in both the private and public sectors,” said Peter Platzer, Spire’s Chief Executive Officer. “The impacts of climate change on business and society will only increase as we look forward. I am confident that Neil’s unique perspective will prove indispensable as we build towards ever more accurate and valuable weather solutions for our customers.”

Dr. Jacobs previously served as the Acting U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Prior to his government post, he served as chief atmospheric scientist at Panasonic Avionics Corporation. He was previously Director of Research and Business Development at AirDat LLC, where he worked on the development of the company’s Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting weather monitoring system before the company was acquired by Panasonic Avionics Corporation. Dr. Jacobs holds two Bachelor of Science degrees, in mathematics and physics, from the University of South Carolina, and a Master of Science and a PhD in atmospheric science from North Carolina State University.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

