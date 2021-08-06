checkAd

Eaton Named to FTSE4Good Index Series

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series was created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell and is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by investors to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

“We’re honored to be included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth year running,” said Yan Jin, senior vice president, Investor Relations, Eaton. “At Eaton, we’re committed to protecting our planet and improving the quality of life for our stakeholders and communities. That’s why we’ve been at the forefront of ESG practices—creating sustainable solutions, reducing our environmental footprint, engaging our people, and doing business right.”

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

