checkAd

GrafTech Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 12:45  |  21   |   |   

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (GrafTech or the Company) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $28 million, or $0.11 per share, including one-time Change in Control1 charges of $88 million
  • Adjusted net income2 of $114 million, or $0.43 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $160 million
  • Sales volume increased 16% sequentially over first quarter 2021 and 39% year over year
  • Production volume increased 22% sequentially over first quarter 2021 and 33% year over year

CEO Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer David Rintoul commented, “During the second quarter, we continued to see improvement in the global steel market, resulting in strong sequential and year over year performance across key metrics for GrafTech. We are pleased to report that our sales and production volumes steadily improved through the quarter. We are encouraged by the industry’s continued recovery for the remainder of the year and the positive expected impact on our business going forward.

“In the quarter, we accelerated our production capabilities to meet increasing customer demand, driven by the growth in the graphite electrode market. Graphite electrode market prices for delivery in the second half of 2021 increased during the second quarter, and we continue to expect to see improvement in our reported non-LTA pricing in the second half of 2021 and into 2022. We believe we are well positioned for success in this improving market.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

 

2021

2020

Net sales

$

330,750

$

304,397

$

280,718

 

$

635,147

 

$

599,364

Net income

$

28,165

$

98,799

 

92,776

 

 

126,964

 

 

215,044

Earnings per share3

$

0.11

$

0.37

$

0.35

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.80

Cash flow from operations

$

86,330

$

122,425

$

148,373

 

 

208,755

 

$

287,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income2

$

114,487

$

99,879

$

96,006

 

 

214,366

 

$

212,235

Adjusted earnings per share2, 3

$

0.43

$

0.37

$

0.36

 

 

0.80

 

$

0.79

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

159,901

$

155,045

$

151,126

 

 

314,946

 

$

330,303

Adjusted free cash flow4

$

135,907

$

108,251

$

137,919

 

$

244,158

 

$

263,301

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $28 million, or $0.11 per share, with a net income margin of 9%. This includes one-time Change in Control1 charges (pre-tax) of $88 million, as a result of the ownership of our largest stockholder, Brookfield, moving below 30% of our total shares outstanding. These charges consisted of a long-term incentive compensation (LTIP) cash charge of $73 million, and a non-cash accelerated equity compensation expense for certain awards of approximately $15 million. After adjusting for these charges and other pre-tax quarterly adjustments of $4 million, described in our non-GAAP financial measures below, second quarter adjusted EPS2, 3 was $0.43 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share or 19% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA2 increased $9 million, or 6% year over year, to $160 million and adjusted EBITDA margin5 was 48%.

Cash flow from operations was $86 million in the second quarter, free cash flow4 was $74 million and adjusted free cash flow4 was $136 million. 85% of adjusted EBITDA converted to adjusted free cash flow6 in the second quarter.

Operational and Commercial Update

 

Key operating metrics

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

 

2021

2020

Sales volume (MT) 7

43

 

37

 

31

 

 

80

 

65

 

Production volume (MT) 8

44

 

36

 

33

 

 

80

 

66

 

Production capacity excluding St. Marys (MT) 9, 10

51

 

51

 

51

 

 

102

 

102

 

Capacity utilization excluding St. Marys 9, 11

86

%

71

%

65

%

 

78

%

65

%

Total production capacity (MT) 10, 12

58

 

58

 

58

 

 

116

 

116

 

Total capacity utilization 10, 11

76

%

62

%

57

%

 

69

%

57

%

GrafTech reported strong sales volumes of 43 thousand MT in the second quarter of 2021, consisting of long-term agreement (LTA) volumes of 27 thousand MT, at an average approximate price of $9,500 per MT, and non-LTA volumes of 16 thousand MT, at an average approximate price of $4,100 per MT. Sales volumes increased 16% and 39% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

As previously reported, spot prices negotiated during the first quarter of 2021 reached a low and have steadily improved since that time. Accordingly, non-LTA prices for our graphite electrodes to be delivered and realized in income in the second half of 2021 are improving. We expect this improvement in non-LTA pricing to continue into 2022.

Production volume of 44 thousand MT in the second quarter of 2021 represented an increase of 22% and 33% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

The estimated shipments of graphite electrodes for the final two years of the initial term under our LTAs and for the years 2023 through 2024 remain unchanged from our prior estimate as follows:

 

2021

 

2022

 

2023 through 2024

Estimated LTA volume (in thousands of MT)

98-108

 

95-105

 

35-45

Estimated LTA revenue (in millions)

$925-$1,025

 

$910-$1,010

 

$350-$45013

Global steel market capacity utilization rates have continued to improve sequentially:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2021

 

Q1 2021

 

Q2 2020

Global (ex-China) steel market capacity utilization rate14

75%

 

73%

 

56%

U.S. steel market capacity utilization rate15

80%

 

77%

 

56%

Capital Structure and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2021, GrafTech had cash and cash equivalents of $114 million and total debt of approximately $1.2 billion. We continue to make progress in reducing our long-term debt, repaying $50 million in the second quarter, for a total debt repayment of $200 million in the first half of 2021. We continue to expect our primary use of cash for the balance of this year to be debt repayment.

Our full year 2021 capital expenditure range expectations are unchanged, between $55 and $65 million.

Conference Call Information

In connection with this earnings release, you are invited to listen to our earnings call being held on August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.GrafTech.com, in the Investors section. The earnings call dial-in number is +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (647) 427-2311 for overseas calls, conference ID: 2891618. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2021 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 2891618. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website until November 4, 2021, at www.GrafTech.com, in the Investors section. GrafTech also makes its complete financial reports that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other information available at www.GrafTech.com. The information on our website is not part of this release or any report we file or furnish to the SEC.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

________________________

 

1 In the second quarter of 2021, we incurred one-time Change in Control charges of $88 million (pre-tax), as a result of the ownership of our largest stockholder, Brookfield, moving below 30% of our total shares outstanding. These charges consisted of an LTIP cash charge of $73 million, and non-cash accelerated equity compensation expense for certain awards of approximately $15 million.

2 A non-GAAP financial measure, see below for more information and a reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

3 Earnings per share represents diluted earnings per share. Adjusted earnings per share represents diluted adjusted earnings per share.

4 A non-GAAP financial measure, see below for more information and a reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow and free cash flow to cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

5 Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales (Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $160 million/Q2 2021 net sales of $331 million).

6 Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA (Q2 2021 free cash flow of $74 million/Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $160 million). Adjusted free cash flow conversion is calculated as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA (Q2 2021 adjusted free cash flow of $136 million/Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $160 million).

7 Sales volume reflects only graphite electrodes manufactured by GrafTech.

8 Production volume reflects graphite electrodes we produced during the period.

9 In the first quarter of 2018, our St. Marys, Pennsylvania facility began graphitizing a limited number of electrodes sourced from our Monterrey, Mexico facility.

10 Production capacity reflects expected maximum production volume during the period under normal operating conditions, standard product mix and expected maintenance outage. Actual production may vary.

11 Capacity utilization reflects production volume as a percentage of production capacity.

12 Includes graphite electrode facilities in Calais, France; Monterrey, Mexico; Pamplona, Spain; and St. Marys, Pennsylvania.

13 Includes expected termination fees from a few customers that have failed to meet certain obligations under their LTAs.

14 Source: World Steel Association and Metal Expert.

15 Source: American Iron and Steel Institute.

Special note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release and related discussions may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident,” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations considering information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our expectations and targets are not predictions of actual performance and historically our performance has deviated, often significantly, from our expectations and targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the cyclical nature of our business and the selling prices of our products may lead to periods of reduced profitability and net losses in the future; the possibility that we may be unable to implement our business strategies, including our ability to secure and maintain longer-term customer contracts, in an effective manner; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, and like disputes, including the current stockholder litigation and disputes related to contractual commitments; the possibility that global graphite electrode overcapacity may adversely affect graphite electrode prices; pricing for graphite electrodes has historically been cyclical and the price of graphite electrodes may continue to decline in the future; the sensitivity of our business and operating results to economic conditions and the possibility others may not be able to fulfill their obligations to us in a timely fashion or at all; our dependence on the global steel industry generally and the electric arc furnace steel industry in particular; the competitiveness of the graphite electrode industry; our dependence on the supply of petroleum needle coke; our dependence on supplies of raw materials (in addition to petroleum needle coke) and energy; the possibility that our manufacturing operations are subject to hazards; changes in, or more stringent enforcement of, health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; the legal, compliance, economic, social and political risks associated with our substantial operations in multiple countries; the possibility that fluctuation of foreign currency exchange rates could materially harm our financial results; the possibility that our results of operations could deteriorate if our manufacturing operations were substantially disrupted for an extended period, including as a result of equipment failure, climate change, regulatory issues, natural disasters, public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, political crises or other catastrophic events; our dependence on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services; the possibility that we are unable to recruit or retain key management and plant operating personnel or successfully negotiate with the representatives of our employees, including labor unions; the possibility that we may divest or acquire businesses, which could require significant management attention or disrupt our business; the sensitivity of goodwill on our balance sheet to changes in the market; the possibility that we are subject to information technology systems failures, cybersecurity attacks, network disruptions and breaches of data security; our dependence on protecting our intellectual property; the possibility that third parties may claim that our products or processes infringe their intellectual property rights; the possibility that significant changes in our jurisdictional earnings mix or in the tax laws of those jurisdictions could adversely affect our business; the possibility that our indebtedness could limit our financial and operating activities or that our cash flows may not be sufficient to service our indebtedness; the possibility that restrictive covenants in our financing agreements could restrict or limit our operations; the fact that borrowings under certain of our existing financing agreements subject us to interest rate risk; the possibility of a lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt; the possibility that disruptions in the capital and credit markets could adversely affect our results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, or those of our customers and suppliers; the possibility that concentrated ownership of our common stock may prevent minority stockholders from influencing significant corporate decisions; the possibility that we may not pay cash dividends on our common stock in the future; the fact that certain of our stockholders have the right to engage or invest in the same or similar businesses as us; the possibility that the market price of our common stock could be negatively affected by sales of substantial amounts of our common stock in the public markets, including by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates; the fact that certain provisions of our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and our Amended and Restated By-Laws could hinder, delay or prevent a change of control; the fact that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for substantially all disputes between us and our stockholders; and the loss of our status as a “controlled company” within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange corporate governance standards, which will result in us no longer qualifying for exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in connection with our other cautionary statements, including the Risk Factors sections included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss plus interest expense, minus interest income, plus income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plan expenses, initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities in our foreign subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar, related party Tax Receivable Agreement adjustments, stock-based compensation, non-cash fixed asset write-offs and Change in Control1 charges that were triggered as a result of the ownership of our largest stockholder falling below 30% of our total outstanding shares. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary metric used by our management and our board of directors to establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business and evaluating our performance.

We monitor adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to our GAAP measures, and believe it is useful to present to investors, because we believe that it facilitates evaluation of our period-to-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature, allowing comparison of our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods unaffected by differences in capital structure, capital investment cycles and fixed asset base. Adjusted EBITDA margin is also a non-GAAP financial measure used by our management and our board of directors as supplemental information to assess the Company’s operational performance and is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies, and other parties in evaluating companies in our industry as a measure of financial performance and debt-service capabilities. We also monitor the ratio of total debt to trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA, because we believe it is a useful and widely used way to assess our leverage.

Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures for capital equipment or other contractual commitments, including any capital expenditure requirements to augment or replace our capital assets;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect expenses relating to our pension and OPEB plans;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities in our foreign subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect related party Tax Receivable Agreement adjustments;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect stock-based compensation or the non-cash write-off of fixed assets;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Change in Control1 charges; and
  • other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

We define adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss and excluding the items used to calculate adjusted EBITDA, less the tax effect of those adjustments. We define adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average of diluted common shares outstanding during the period. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are useful to present to investors because we believe that they assist investors’ understanding of the underlying operational profitability of the Company.

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, are metrics used by our management and our board of directors to analyze cash flows generated from operations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted by the Change in Control1 charges that were triggered as a result of the ownership of our largest stockholder falling below 30% of our total outstanding shares. We believe these free cash flow metrics are useful to present to investors because we believe that they facilitate comparison of the Company’s performance with its competitors. Free cash flow conversion and adjusted free cash flow conversion are also non-GAAP financial measures used by our management and our board of directors as supplemental information to evaluate the Company’s ability to convert earnings from our operational performance to cash. We calculate free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow conversion as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA.

In evaluating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted free cash flow conversion, you should be aware that in the future, we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the reconciliation presented below, other than the Change in Control1 charges. Our presentations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted free cash flow conversion should not be construed as suggesting that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted free cash flow conversion alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss), EPS and cash flow from operating activities, respectively, and other GAAP measures.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

 

 

As of
June 30,
2021

 

As of
December 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

114,131

 

 

$

145,442

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,177 as of June 30, 2021 and $8,243 as of December 31, 2020

 

173,409

 

 

 

182,647

 

Inventories

 

257,338

 

 

 

265,964

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

59,462

 

 

 

35,114

 

Total current assets

 

604,340

 

 

 

629,167

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

800,973

 

 

 

784,902

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

299,212

 

 

 

278,685

 

Net property, plant and equipment

 

501,761

 

 

 

506,217

 

Deferred income taxes

 

32,495

 

 

 

32,551

 

Goodwill

 

171,117

 

 

 

171,117

 

Other assets

 

87,427

 

 

 

93,660

 

Total assets

$

1,397,140

 

 

$

1,432,712

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

89,192

 

 

$

70,989

 

Short-term debt

 

129

 

 

 

131

 

Accrued income and other taxes

 

38,480

 

 

 

48,720

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

83,706

 

 

 

56,501

 

Related party payable - tax receivable agreement

 

3,922

 

 

 

21,752

 

Total current liabilities

 

215,429

 

 

 

198,093

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,224,897

 

 

 

1,420,000

 

Other long-term obligations

 

72,975

 

 

 

81,478

 

Deferred income taxes

 

45,223

 

 

 

43,428

 

Related party payable - tax receivable agreement long-term

 

15,176

 

 

 

19,098

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 300,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 267,880,752 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 267,188,547 as of December 31, 2020

 

2,679

 

 

 

2,672

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

773,552

 

 

 

758,354

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(391

)

 

 

(19,641

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(952,400

)

 

 

(1,070,770

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(176,560

)

 

 

(329,385

)

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,397,140

 

 

$

1,432,712

 

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

330,750

 

 

$

280,718

 

 

$

635,147

 

 

$

599,364

 

Cost of sales

 

201,867

 

 

 

130,600

 

 

 

348,263

 

 

 

269,517

 

Gross profit

 

128,883

 

 

 

150,118

 

 

 

286,884

 

 

 

329,847

 

Research and development

 

1,018

 

 

 

710

 

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

1,422

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

75,783

 

 

 

16,001

 

 

 

95,936

 

 

 

30,933

 

Operating profit

 

52,082

 

 

 

133,407

 

 

 

188,961

 

 

 

297,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

357

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(3,003

)

Related party Tax Receivable Agreement expense (benefit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

(3,346

)

Interest expense

 

15,994

 

 

 

20,880

 

 

 

38,161

 

 

 

46,552

 

Interest income

 

(199

)

 

 

(348

)

 

 

(236

)

 

 

(1,489

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

35,930

 

 

 

112,564

 

 

 

150,986

 

 

 

258,778

 

Provision for income taxes

 

7,765

 

 

 

19,788

 

 

 

24,022

 

 

 

43,734

 

Net income

$

28,165

 

 

$

92,776

 

 

$

126,964

 

 

$

215,044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.80

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

267,560,712

 

 

 

267,249,580

 

 

 

267,440,501

 

 

 

268,233,233

 

Diluted income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.80

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

267,807,944

 

 

 

267,260,395

 

 

 

267,765,378

 

 

 

268,243,997

 

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

28,165

 

 

$

92,776

 

 

$

126,964

 

 

$

215,044

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,292

 

 

 

14,549

 

 

 

32,831

 

 

 

28,833

 

Related party Tax Receivable Agreement expense (benefit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

(3,346

)

Deferred income tax provision

 

(1,355

)

 

 

7,642

 

 

 

(4,195

)

 

 

13,990

 

Stock- based compensation

 

15,266

 

 

 

718

 

 

 

16,031

 

 

 

1,124

 

Interest expense

 

1,890

 

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

7,199

 

 

 

3,181

 

Other charges, net

 

1,770

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

3,354

 

 

 

(1,284

)

Net change in working capital*

 

25,247

 

 

 

34,216

 

 

 

50,434

 

 

 

61,943

 

Change in related-party Tax Receivable Agreement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21,799

)

 

 

(27,857

)

Change in long-term assets and liabilities

 

(945

)

 

 

(3,075

)

 

 

(2,111

)

 

 

(3,972

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

86,330

 

 

 

148,373

 

 

 

208,755

 

 

 

287,656

 

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(11,878

)

 

 

(10,454

)

 

 

(26,052

)

 

 

(24,355

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

68

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

65

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(11,810

)

 

 

(10,451

)

 

 

(25,833

)

 

 

(24,290

)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance and modification costs

 

(113

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,084

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock - non-related party

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30,099

)

Payment of tax withholdings related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(3,801

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(4,074

)

 

 

(71

)

Principal repayments on long-term debt

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(100,028

)

 

 

(200,000

)

 

 

(100,028

)

Dividends paid to non-related party

 

(2,024

)

 

 

(679

)

 

 

(3,418

)

 

 

(6,605

)

Dividends paid to related party

 

(650

)

 

 

(1,993

)

 

 

(1,927

)

 

 

(18,926

)

Other

 

(1,262

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,109

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(57,850

)

 

 

(102,725

)

 

 

(214,612

)

 

 

(155,729

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

16,670

 

 

 

35,197

 

 

 

(31,690

)

 

 

107,637

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

1,015

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

(916

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

96,446

 

 

 

152,109

 

 

 

145,442

 

 

 

80,935

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

114,131

 

 

$

187,656

 

 

$

114,131

 

 

$

187,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Net change in working capital due to changes in the following components:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

$

25,948

 

 

$

17,970

 

 

$

9,305

 

 

$

58,713

 

Inventories

 

(3,825

)

 

 

14,312

 

 

 

7,823

 

 

 

(2,924

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(10,561

)

 

 

(1,279

)

 

 

(12,071

)

 

 

6,132

 

Income taxes payable

 

607

 

 

 

10,857

 

 

 

(17,761

)

 

 

25,095

 

Accounts payable and accruals

 

18,415

 

 

 

(7,631

)

 

 

62,748

 

 

 

(25,019

)

Interest payable

 

(5,337

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

390

 

 

 

(54

)

Net change in working capital

$

25,247

 

 

$

34,216

 

 

$

50,434

 

 

$

61,943

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands)

 

The following table reconciles our non-GAAP key financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

 

Reconciliation to Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

28,165

 

$

98,799

 

 

$

92,776

 

$

126,964

 

$

215,044

 

Adjustments, pre-tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension and OPEB plan expenses (1)

 

430

 

 

431

 

 

 

541

 

 

861

 

 

1,083

 

Initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses (2)

 

241

 

 

422

 

 

 

 

 

663

 

 

4

 

Non-cash gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement (3)

 

2,255

 

 

(348

)

 

 

2,222

 

 

1,907

 

 

(1,239

)

Stock-based compensation (4)

 

550

 

 

768

 

 

 

717

 

 

1,318

 

 

1,127

 

Non-cash fixed asset write-off (5)

 

313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

Related party Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (6)

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

(3,346

)

Change in control LTIP award (7)

 

73,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,384

 

 

 

Change in control stock-based compensation acceleration (7)

 

14,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,713

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax

 

91,886

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

3,480

 

 

93,206

 

 

(2,371

)

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments

 

5,564

 

 

239

 

 

 

251

 

 

5,803

 

 

438

 

Adjusted net income

$

114,487

 

$

99,880

 

 

$

96,005

 

$

214,367

 

$

212,235

 

(1)

 

 

Service and interest cost of our OPEB plans. Also includes a mark-to-market loss (gain) for plan assets as of December of each year.

(2)

 

 

Legal, accounting, printing and registration fees associated with the initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses.

(3)

 

 

Non-cash gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities of our non-U.S. subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

(4)

 

 

Non-cash expense for stock-based compensation grants.

(5)

 

 

Non-cash fixed asset write-off recorded for obsolete assets.

(6)

 

 

Non-cash expense adjustment for future payment to our sole pre-IPO stockholder for tax assets that are expected to be utilized.

(7)

 

 

In the second quarter of 2021, we incurred Change in Control charges as a result of the ownership of our largest stockholder, Brookfield, moving below 30% of our total shares outstanding.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands)

 

The following table reconciles our non-GAAP key financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

 

Reconciliation to Adjusted EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS

$

0.11

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.80

 

Adjustments per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension and OPEB plan expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement (3)

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Non-cash fixed asset write-off (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related party Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Change in control LTIP award (7)

 

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

Change in control stock-based compensation acceleration (7)

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per share

 

0.34

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.35

 

 

(0.01

)

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.43

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.80

 

$

0.79

 

(1)

 

 

Service and interest cost of our OPEB plans. Also includes a mark-to-market loss (gain) for plan assets as of December of each year.

(2)

 

 

Legal, accounting, printing and registration fees associated with the initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses.

(3)

 

 

Non-cash gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities of our non-U.S. subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

(4)

 

 

Non-cash expense for stock-based compensation grants.

(5)

 

 

Non-cash fixed asset write-off recorded for obsolete assets.

(6)

 

 

Non-cash expense adjustment for future payment to our sole pre-IPO stockholder for tax assets that are expected to be utilized.

(7)

 

 

In the second quarter of 2021, we incurred Change in Control charges as a result of the ownership of our largest shareholder, Brookfield, moving below 30% of our total shares outstanding.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands)

 

The following table reconciles our non-GAAP key financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

 

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

28,165

 

 

$

98,799

 

 

$

92,776

 

 

$

126,964

 

 

$

215,044

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,292

 

 

 

16,539

 

 

 

14,549

 

 

 

32,831

 

 

 

28,833

 

Interest expense

 

15,994

 

 

 

22,167

 

 

 

20,880

 

 

 

38,161

 

 

 

46,552

 

Interest income

 

(199

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(348

)

 

 

(236

)

 

 

(1,489

)

Income taxes

 

7,765

 

 

 

16,257

 

 

 

19,788

 

 

 

24,022

 

 

 

43,734

 

EBITDA

$

68,017

 

 

$

153,725

 

 

$

147,645

 

 

$

221,742

 

 

$

332,674

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension and OPEB plan expenses (1)

 

430

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

541

 

 

 

861

 

 

 

1,083

 

Initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses (2)

 

241

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

4

 

Non-cash gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement (3)

 

2,255

 

 

 

(348

)

 

 

2,222

 

 

 

1,907

 

 

 

(1,239

)

Stock-based compensation (4)

 

550

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

1,127

 

Non-cash fixed asset write-off (5)

 

313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

 

Related party Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (6)

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

(3,346

)

Change in control LTIP award (7)

 

73,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,384

 

 

 

 

Change in control stock-based compensation acceleration (7)

 

14,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,713

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

159,903

 

 

$

155,045

 

 

$

151,125

 

 

$

314,948

 

 

$

330,303

 

(1)

 

 

Service and interest cost of our OPEB plans. Also includes a mark-to-market loss (gain) for plan assets as of December of each year.

(2)

 

 

Legal, accounting, printing and registration fees associated with the initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses.

(3)

 

 

Non-cash gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities of our non-U.S. subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

(4)

 

 

Non-cash expense for stock-based compensation grants.

(5)

 

 

Non-cash fixed asset write-off recorded for obsolete assets.

(6)

 

 

Non-cash expense adjustment for future payment to our sole pre-IPO stockholder for tax assets that are expected to be utilized.

(7)

 

 

In the second quarter of 2021, we incurred Change in Control charges as a result of the ownership of our largest shareholder, Brookfield, moving below 30% of our total shares outstanding.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands)

 

The following table reconciles our non-GAAP key financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

 

Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

86,330

 

 

$

122,425

 

 

$

148,373

 

 

$

208,755

 

 

$

287,656

 

Capital expenditures

 

(11,878

)

 

 

(14,174

)

 

 

(10,454

)

 

 

(26,052

)

 

 

(24,355

)

Free cash flow

 

74,452

 

 

 

108,251

 

 

 

137,919

 

 

 

182,703

 

 

 

263,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in control payment (1)

 

61,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61,455

 

 

 

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

135,907

 

 

$

108,251

 

 

$

137,919

 

 

$

244,158

 

 

$

263,301

(1)

In the second quarter of 2021, we incurred pre-tax Change in Control charges of $88 million as a result of the ownership of our largest stockholder, Brookfield, moving below 30% of our total shares outstanding. Of the $88 million in pre-tax Change in Control charges, $73 million are cash and $15 million are non-cash. $61 million of the cash charges were paid in the second quarter of 2021; the additional $12 million will be paid in the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the timing of related payroll tax payments.

 

GrafTech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GrafTech Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (GrafTech or the Company) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Net income of $28 million, or $0.11 per share, including one-time Change in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Have Signed Global Framework Agreement for Cooperation in ...
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win ...
Focus Home Interactive Continues to Evolve Its Model With the Acquisition of Dotemu, a World Leader ...
Champion Athleticwear Unveils Second Capsule in Muhammad Ali Collection
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21GrafTech Expands Operations with New Sales Office in Japan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten