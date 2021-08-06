Ventas Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

“Ventas’s organic growth potential and external investment opportunities combine to create attractive upside for our stakeholders. We have now delivered five consecutive months of growth in occupancy and leads in SHOP, with June move-ins and July leads representing the highest levels since the onset of the pandemic. These positive trends underscore the strong demand for the socialization and services our communities provide. Senior housing is entering a period of highly favorable conditions as occupancy rebounds and supply demand fundamentals improve. In the face of renewed macro clinical uncertainty, we remain optimistic with all our SHOP communities benefitting from extremely high COVID-19 vaccination rates among our residents and staff.

“Ventas delivered strong second quarter results driven by outstanding sequential occupancy improvement and organic net operating income growth in our Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) segment, Office growth and consistent and solid performance in our Triple Net (“NNN”) segment,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are confident about the future of our business, the powerful senior housing cyclical upside and our ability to win the recovery with our advantaged, well diversified portfolio, best-in-class operators and experienced team,” Cafaro concluded.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the second quarter 2021, reported per share results were:

Quarter Ended June 30 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $0.23 ($0.42) $0.65 155% Nareit FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (“Nareit FFO”)* $0.78 $0.50 $0.28 56% Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (“Normalized FFO”)* $0.73 $0.77 ($0.04) (5%)

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Second Quarter 2021 Property Results

2Q21 vs. 2Q20 (Quarterly Pools)

Year-Over-Year Same-Store Cash Net Operating

Income (“NOI”)* Growth Assets % Change SHOP 393 (12.0%) NNN 352 (12.2%) Office 345 12.6% Total Company 1,090 (4.6%) 2Q21 vs. 1Q21 (Sequential Pools)

Sequential

Same-Store Cash NOI* Growth Assets % Change SHOP1 434 (0.7%) NNN 355 (0.2%) Office 346 10.5% Total Company 1,135 3.1%

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 1. 12.6% SHOP Same-Store Cash NOI sequential growth when excluding the HHS Grants received in 1Q21. SHOP Same-Store Cash NOI includes grants totaling $13.3 million received in 1Q21 under the Provider Relief Fund administered by the Department of Health and Human Services (the “HHS Grants”). The HHS Grants are recorded as a contra expense within SHOP operating expenses.

Sequential Same-Store Property Results

Company Results Sequential same-store second quarter 2021 cash NOI increased 3.1%, or 3.6% excluding the impact of $13.3 million of HHS Grants in the first quarter 2021 and a $12 million cash lease termination fee received in the Life Science, Research & Innovation (“Life Science, R&I”) portfolio in the second quarter.

SHOP (26% of Total Portfolio) NOI: SHOP NOI totaled $111 million in the second quarter. Same-store cash NOI in second quarter 2021 increased $50 million on an annualized basis compared to first quarter 2021 excluding HHS Grants received in the first quarter. Sequential same-store pool (434 assets) cash NOI increased 12.6% excluding the HHS Grants received in the first quarter. Including the HHS Grants, sequential same-store cash NOI decreased by 0.7%. Occupancy and Leading Indicators: Leads and move-ins in June were the highest since the onset of the pandemic, with leads reaching 106% of pre-pandemic levels and move-ins approximating 2,100 residents. Ventas’s SHOP portfolio experienced a 229 basis point increase in approximate spot occupancy from March 31 to June 30, led by U.S. SHOP communities, substantially better than the midpoint of our previously communicated expectation of up 150 to 250 basis points. Average SHOP occupancy grew 110 basis points in the second quarter versus the first quarter 2021. U.S. SHOP portfolio increased 313 basis points in approximate spot occupancy from March 31 to June 30. Approximate spot-to-spot occupancy in our Canada SHOP portfolio increased in the second quarter driven by a positive June occupancy trend. Canada recently surpassed the U.S. in vaccinations amongst its adult population. SHOP second quarter average and quarter-end occupancy were 77.5% and 79.4%, respectively.



(2Q2021 sequential pool of 434 assets) Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 March 31 to

June 30 Approximate Spot Occupancy 76.5% 77.1% 77.7% 78.4% 79.4% -- Sequential Spot Occupancy Change – Total (26bps) +57bps +69bps +68bps +92bps +229bps Sequential Spot Occupancy Change – U.S. (25bps) +87bps +102bps +96bps +115bps +313bps Sequential Spot Occupancy Change – Canada (30bps) (18bps) (15bps) (2bps) +33bps +17bps

Revenue: SHOP revenue increased in the second quarter driven by an increase in occupancy, which was partially offset by move-in incentives provided to new residents.

SHOP revenue increased in the second quarter driven by an increase in occupancy, which was partially offset by move-in incentives provided to new residents. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses declined sequentially by $9.2 million, excluding the HHS Grants received in the first quarter (which were reflected as a contra expense when received), driven by a better than expected reduction of COVID-19 costs partially offset by a modest increase in routine operating expenses. Including the impact of HHS Grants, operating expenses grew $4.1 million.

NNN Portfolio (37% of Total Portfolio) NNN sequential same-store (355 assets) cash NOI was stable in the second quarter 2021. All expected second quarter rent was received from the Company’s NNN tenants.

Office Portfolio (32% of Total Portfolio) Office sequential same-store pool (346 assets) cash NOI grew by 10.5%, led by the Life Science, R&I portfolio. Life Science, R&I benefitted from a $12 million cash lease termination fee received in the second quarter, which is included in second quarter cash NOI and amortized over the remaining twelve-month lease term on a GAAP basis. Office sequential same-store cash NOI growth was 0.9% when adjusted for this fee. Steady growth of the Medical Office Building (“MOB”) business continued in the second quarter with outstanding customer retention of 94% and new leasing of 190,000 square feet, resulting in a total MOB portfolio sequential occupancy increase of 20 basis points.



Latest SHOP Operating Trends

Leading Indicators: Leading indicators and demand showed continued strength in July: Leads were 105% of their pre-COVID-19 same period 2019 level at over 21,300, a new high. Move-ins and move-outs were 112% and 85% respectively of their pre-COVID-19 same period 2019 levels. Move-ins totaled 2,017 residents. Move-ins have exceeded 2,000 for three consecutive months.

Leading indicators and demand showed continued strength in July: Occupancy: Ventas’s SHOP portfolio has now experienced a five consecutive month trend of occupancy growth. Spot occupancy has increased 424 basis points from the pandemic low reached in mid-March through July 31, 2021. The SHOP portfolio reported 74 basis points of approximate spot occupancy increase from June 30 through July 31, 2021, with the U.S. growing 84 basis points and Canada growth improving to 47 basis points in the month.

Ventas’s SHOP portfolio has now experienced a five consecutive month trend of occupancy growth. Spot occupancy has increased 424 basis points from the pandemic low reached in mid-March through July 31, 2021. Clinical Trends: The Company’s SHOP communities continue to experience de minimis confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, with high vaccination rates among residents and staff members.

Investments in Ardent

Ardent continues to deliver strong performance as an industry-leading owner and operator of 30 hospitals in six states and Ventas’s $1.4 billion investment in Ardent real estate is currently yielding over 9% with strong 3.6x trailing twelve month cash flow coverage.

In addition, Ventas’s 10% equity interest in Ardent, in partnership with Equity Group Investments, and Ventas’s prior investment in $200 million of Ardent 2026 Senior Notes (defined below), continue to provide significant benefits to Ventas. In the second quarter, Ventas benefitted from Ardent’s strong performance and recognition of HHS Grants which was approximately $7 million at Ventas’s share. In July 2021, Ardent redeemed Ventas’s investment in $200 million of 9.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Ardent 2026 Senior Notes”), in connection with Ardent’s successful offering of newly issued senior notes at a coupon of 5.75%. In addition to repayment of principal in full, Ventas received $15 million in prepayment premium, as required by Ardent’s 2026 Senior Notes. The redemption, including the prepayment premium, will be recognized in the third quarter. Ventas’s investment in the Ardent 2026 Senior Notes yielded a 13% unlevered IRR.



Capital Allocation

Ventas’s total 2021 investments completed or announced to date are $2.6 billion. The Company also has $1.1 billion of ongoing development principally in the Life Science, R&I and Canadian senior housing markets. In addition, the Company also has a forward pipeline of approximately $1 billion in Life Science, R&I projects.

On June 28, 2021, Ventas announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior (NYSE: SNR) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of New Senior debt. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior stockholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior common stock they own. Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur during the second half of this year, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval by the common stockholders of New Senior.

Ventas also extended its successful track record of development with its partner Le Groupe Maurice (“LGM”): On June 1, 2021, Ventas and LGM opened a new, 287-unit development, in Montreal known as Elogia II, which already reached 50% occupancy as of July 31. This property was developed adjacent to an existing 289-unit LGM property and joined via connecting bridge. Due to the proximity and physical connectivity, residents of both buildings will enjoy LGM’s signature state-of-the-art amenities, including beautiful gardens, fitness facilities, a movie theatre, a light therapy room, an indoor swimming pool, an expansive rooftop and a panoramic lounge with views of Montreal’s skyline. Two LGM development properties opened in the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to enjoy robust demand and are currently 94% occupied. Two additional development projects are underway totaling over $200 million in project costs and spanning 627 units, with additional sites in the pre-development stage.

Ventas is in advanced stages for a Life Science, R&I development project anchored by a premier research university. The project, which is principally lab space and related uses, will be 60% pre-leased. Project costs approximate $0.5 billion with an expected stabilized cash yield between 6.5% and 7.0%. The university tenant is ranked in the top 5% of universities for both NIH funding and R&D spend. The development is one of the pre-identified Life Science, R&I development projects that is eligible for inclusion in the attractive R&I development partnership with GIC.

The Company continues to enhance the quality of its portfolio through asset sales and to receive repayment of high return, well-structured loans. Year to date through August 5, 2021, the Company has received nearly $450M of disposition proceeds, including these Recent Dispositions: Ardent’s redemption in July 2021 of Ventas’s investment in $200 million of Ardent 2026 Senior Notes, along with a $15 million prepayment premium as described above. Holiday’s full repayment in July of $66 million of 9.4% notes due 2025. Ventas originally received the notes along with $34 million of cash as consideration for the conversion of 26 Holiday-operated independent living communities from a NNN lease to a SHOP operating model in the second quarter of 2020. Two MOBs sold during the second quarter for total proceeds of approximately $107 million.



Financial Strength & Liquidity

As of August 5, 2021, the Company has robust liquidity of $3.3 billion, including $2.7 billion of undrawn revolver capacity, $0.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, and no commercial paper outstanding. For the second quarter 2021, Ventas’s Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA ratio was 7.0x, a sequential improvement of 10 basis points from the first quarter. Total Indebtedness to Gross Asset Value was stable at 37% in the second quarter 2021. During and subsequent to the second quarter, the Company received $300 million in gross proceeds under its “at the market” equity offering program, totaling 5.2 million shares of common stock sold at an average gross price of $58.56 per share in anticipation of the closing of the New Senior transaction. Using proceeds from Recent Dispositions, Ventas will fully repay $664 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior notes. On August 16, 2021, the Company will retire $264 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior notes due August 2022 and on September 1, 2021, the Company will retire $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due June 2023.



Second Quarter Dividend

The Company paid its second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.45 per share on July 14, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company currently expects to report third quarter 2021 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO within the following per share ranges:

3Q21 Guidance Per Share Low High Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $0.00 - $0.05 Nareit FFO* $0.61 - $0.65 Normalized FFO* $0.70 - $0.74

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure

Key assumptions underlying the third quarter 2021 guidance include, among other things:

Approximate spot occupancy in the Company’s sequential same-store SHOP business is assumed to increase 150 – 250 basis points from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021, creating revenue growth, which is expected to be approximately offset by increasing operating costs due to an additional day in the quarter, higher occupancy, labor, routine seasonal items and potential COVID-19 related expenditures.

No HHS Grants are assumed to be received in the third quarter.

A net benefit in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of two cents from “Ardent Activities”. Specifically, recognition of the receipt by Ventas of a $15 million prepayment fee in connection with Ardent’s redemption of the Ardent 2026 Senior Notes in the third quarter, net of $7 million (at Ventas’s share) of HHS Grants recognized by Ardent in the second quarter.

Stable performance in the Office and NNN segments.

Fully diluted share count of 383 million shares reflecting the equity raised in July.

The Company continues to expect a total of approximately $1.0 billion in asset sales and loan repayments in 2021 principally in senior housing and medical office properties with proceeds used to reduce near term indebtedness and to fund investment in development.

No material changes in the impact of COVID-19 on our business. The trajectory and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the Delta or any other variant, remain highly uncertain and may change rapidly. The extent of the pandemic’s continuing and ultimate effect on our operational and financial performance will depend on a variety of factors, including the speed at which vaccines and other clinical treatments are successfully developed and deployed. Significant changes or impacts of the pandemic are excluded from our guidance.

The Company’s current third quarter 2021 guidance excludes any contribution or impact from the pending acquisition of New Senior, which is expected to close during the second half of this year.

Other third quarter 2021 assumptions are set forth below:

Increase / (Decrease) to

Normalized FFO/sh. 3Q21 Guidance Midpoint vs. 2Q21 Actuals 2Q21 Normalized FFO* $0.73 Ardent Activities 0.02 Equity Raised and Recent Dispositions (0.02) NOI from Properties Intended for Disposition (0.01) 3Q21 Normalized FFO* Guidance Midpoint $0.72

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of June 30, 2021, Ventas owned or had investments in approximately 1,200 properties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the Unites States (“GAAP”). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release. We believe such measures provide investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with the performance of other REITs. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of our liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs.

Cautionary Statements

Certain of the information contained herein, including intra-quarter operating information and number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, has been provided by our operators and we have not verified this information through an independent investigation or otherwise. We have no reason to believe that this information is inaccurate in any material respect, but we cannot assure you of its accuracy.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated results from operations and developments and other matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers’ intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “project,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “target,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “should” and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. You should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review the disclosures we make concerning risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future financial performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those made in the “Risk Factors” section and “Management’s Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake a duty to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Certain factors that could affect our future results and our ability to achieve our stated goals include, but are not limited to: (a) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including of the Delta or any other variant, on our revenue, level of profitability, liquidity and overall risk exposure and the implementation and impact of regulations related to the CARES Act and other stimulus legislation and any future COVID-19 relief measures; (b) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits and synergies from the proposed acquisition of, and the risk of greater than expected costs or other difficulties related to the integration of, New Senior and the cost of capital to fund the acquisition and any debt paydown; (c) the proposed acquisition of New Senior may not be completed on the currently contemplated timeline or terms, or at all; (d) our exposure and the exposure of our tenants, borrowers and managers to complex healthcare and other regulation and the challenges and expense associated with complying with such regulation; (e) the potential for significant general and commercial claims, legal actions, regulatory proceedings or enforcement actions that could subject us or our tenants, borrowers or managers to increased operating costs and uninsured liabilities; (f) the impact of market and general economic conditions, including economic and financial market events, or events that affect consumer confidence, our occupancy rates and resident fee revenues, and the actual and perceived state of the real estate markets, labor markets and public capital markets; (g) our ability, and the ability of our tenants, borrowers and managers, to navigate the trends impacting our or their businesses and the industries in which we or they operate; (h) the risk of bankruptcy, insolvency or financial deterioration of our tenants, borrowers, managers and other obligors and our ability to foreclose successfully on the collateral securing our loans and other investments in the event of a borrower default; (i) our ability to identify and consummate future investments in or dispositions of healthcare assets and effectively manage our portfolio opportunities and our investments in co-investment vehicles; (j) our ability to attract and retain talented employees; (k) the limitations and significant requirements imposed upon our business as a result of our status as a REIT and the adverse consequences (including the possible loss of our status as a REIT) that would result if we are not able to comply; (l) the risk of changes in healthcare law or regulation or in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, particularly as applied to REITs, that could adversely affect us or our tenants, borrowers or managers; (m) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of becoming more leveraged or as a result of changes in interest rates and phasing out of LIBOR rates; (n) our reliance on third parties to operate a majority of our assets and our limited control and influence over such operations and results; (o) our dependency on a limited number of tenants and managers for a significant portion of our revenues and operating income; (p) the adequacy of insurance coverage provided by our policies and policies maintained by our tenants, managers or other counterparties; (q) the occurrence of cyber incidents that could disrupt our operations, result in the loss of confidential information or damage our business relationships and reputation; (r) the impact of merger, acquisition and investment activity in the healthcare industry or otherwise affecting our tenants, borrowers or managers; and (s) the risk of catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Real estate investments: Land and improvements $ 2,231,836 $ 2,235,773 $ 2,261,415 $ 2,268,583 $ 2,258,699 Buildings and improvements 24,269,450 24,250,630 24,323,279 24,196,730 23,964,691 Construction in progress 288,910 310,547 265,748 567,052 496,349 Acquired lease intangibles 1,200,574 1,212,263 1,230,886 1,246,312 1,242,414 Operating lease assets 328,707 343,072 346,372 386,946 389,302 28,319,477 28,352,285 28,427,700 28,665,623 28,351,455 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (8,189,447 ) (8,030,524 ) (7,877,665 ) (7,687,211 ) (7,453,251 ) Net real estate property 20,130,030 20,321,761 20,550,035 20,978,412 20,898,204 Secured loans receivable and investments, net 596,171 615,037 605,567 604,452 681,831 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 494,239 471,243 443,688 162,860 166,039 Net real estate investments 21,220,440 21,408,041 21,599,290 21,745,724 21,746,074 Cash and cash equivalents 233,837 169,661 413,327 588,343 992,824 Escrow deposits and restricted cash 40,931 40,551 38,313 40,147 36,312 Goodwill 1,051,832 1,051,780 1,051,650 1,050,742 1,050,115 Assets held for sale 90,002 59,860 9,608 15,748 76,021 Deferred income tax assets, net 11,486 11,610 9,987 304 304 Other assets 855,786 810,760 807,229 779,475 687,738 Total assets $ 23,504,314 $ 23,552,263 $ 23,929,404 $ 24,220,483 $ 24,589,388 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Senior notes payable and other debt $ 11,761,545 $ 11,759,299 $ 11,895,412 $ 12,047,919 $ 12,530,036 Accrued interest 105,883 91,390 111,444 97,828 117,687 Operating lease liabilities 205,484 206,426 209,917 247,255 248,912 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,122,171 1,109,279 1,133,066 1,234,933 998,446 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4,568 3,853 3,246 1,987 5,514 Deferred income tax liabilities 68,097 65,777 62,638 53,711 56,963 Total liabilities 13,267,748 13,236,024 13,415,723 13,683,633 13,957,558 Redeemable OP unitholder and noncontrolling interests 252,662 244,619 235,490 249,143 231,920 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Ventas stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, unissued — — — — — Common stock, $0.25 par value; 375,204; 375,068; 374,609; 373,940; and 373,113 shares issued at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 93,784 93,750 93,635 93,467 93,261 Capital in excess of par value 14,187,577 14,186,692 14,171,262 14,142,349 14,118,119 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,290 ) (52,497 ) (54,354 ) (65,042 ) (82,761 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (4,340,052 ) (4,257,001 ) (4,030,376 ) (3,972,647 ) (3,816,460 ) Treasury stock, 6; 14; 0; 33; and 24 shares at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively (320 ) (789 ) — (1,275 ) (947 ) Total Ventas stockholders’ equity 9,882,699 9,970,155 10,180,167 10,196,852 10,311,212 Noncontrolling interests 101,205 101,465 98,024 90,855 88,698 Total equity 9,983,904 10,071,620 10,278,191 10,287,707 10,399,910 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,504,314 $ 23,552,263 $ 23,929,404 $ 24,220,483 $ 24,589,388

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 159,223 $ 176,240 $ 319,108 $ 371,102 Office 200,388 192,925 397,843 401,320 359,611 369,165 716,951 772,422 Resident fees and services 535,952 549,329 1,064,602 1,126,099 Office building and other services revenue 5,381 3,673 10,331 6,801 Income from loans and investments 17,665 19,491 36,675 43,537 Interest and other income 585 1,540 926 6,393 Total revenues 919,194 943,198 1,829,485 1,955,252 Expenses Interest 110,051 123,132 220,818 239,828 Depreciation and amortization 250,700 349,594 564,848 598,431 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 424,813 432,578 842,642 842,709 Office 64,950 60,752 128,896 125,258 Triple-net leased 4,432 5,275 9,257 11,606 494,195 498,605 980,795 979,573 Office building services costs 658 543 1,276 1,270 General, administrative and professional fees 30,588 28,080 70,897 68,540 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (74 ) — 27,016 — Merger-related expenses and deal costs 721 6,586 5,338 14,804 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (59 ) 29,655 (8,961 ) 29,655 Other (13,490 ) 5,286 (22,918 ) 11,069 Total expenses 873,290 1,041,481 1,839,109 1,943,170 Income (loss) before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 45,904 (98,283 ) (9,624 ) 12,082 Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,767 (5,850 ) 4,517 (16,726 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 41,258 1,254 43,791 227,479 Income tax (expense) benefit (3,641 ) (56,356 ) (5,794 ) 92,660 Income (loss) from continuing operations 88,288 (159,235 ) 32,890 315,495 Net income (loss) 88,288 (159,235 ) 32,890 315,495 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,897 (2,065 ) 3,708 (452 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 86,391 $ (157,170 ) $ 29,182 $ 315,947 Earnings per common share Basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.24 $ (0.43 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.85 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.23 (0.42 ) 0.08 0.85 Diluted:1 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.23 $ (0.43 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.84 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.23 (0.42 ) 0.08 0.84 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 375,067 372,982 374,869 372,905 Diluted 378,408 376,024 378,161 376,020 1Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 159,223 $ 159,885 $ 168,027 $ 156,136 $ 176,240 Office 200,388 197,455 199,931 198,376 192,925 359,611 357,340 367,958 354,512 369,165 Resident fees and services 535,952 528,650 529,739 541,322 549,329 Office building and other services revenue 5,381 4,950 4,522 3,868 3,673 Income from loans and investments 17,665 19,010 18,302 18,666 19,491 Interest and other income 585 341 644 572 1,540 Total revenues 919,194 910,291 921,165 918,940 943,198 Expenses Interest 110,051 110,767 114,208 115,505 123,132 Depreciation and amortization 250,700 314,148 261,966 249,366 349,594 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 424,813 417,829 393,309 422,653 432,578 Office 64,950 63,946 64,420 66,934 60,752 Triple-net leased 4,432 4,825 5,156 5,398 5,275 494,195 486,600 462,885 494,985 498,605 Office building services costs 658 618 488 557 543 General, administrative and professional fees 30,588 40,309 29,537 32,081 28,080 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (74 ) 27,090 3,405 7,386 — Merger-related expenses and deal costs 721 4,617 3,683 11,325 6,586 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (59 ) (8,902 ) (10,416 ) 4,999 29,655 Other (13,490 ) (9,428 ) (16,043 ) 5,681 5,286 Total expenses 873,290 965,819 849,713 921,885 1,041,481 Income (loss) before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 45,904 (55,528 ) 71,452 (2,945 ) (98,283 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,767 (250 ) 17,705 865 (5,850 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 41,258 2,533 22,117 12,622 1,254 Income tax (expense) benefit (3,641 ) (2,153 ) 679 3,195 (56,356 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 88,288 (55,398 ) 111,953 13,737 (159,235 ) Net income (loss) 88,288 (55,398 ) 111,953 13,737 (159,235 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,897 1,811 1,502 986 (2,065 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 86,391 $ (57,209 ) $ 110,451 $ 12,751 $ (157,170 ) Earnings per common share Basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.24 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ (0.43 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.23 (0.15 ) 0.29 0.03 (0.42 ) Diluted:1 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ (0.43 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.23 (0.15 ) 0.29 0.03 (0.42 ) Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 375,067 374,669 374,473 373,177 372,982 Diluted 378,408 377,922 377,696 376,295 376,024 1Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 32,890 . $ 315,495 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 564,848 598,431 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (31,551 ) (6,334 ) Other non-cash amortization 10,119 9,653 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (8,961 ) 29,655 Stock-based compensation 21,465 11,557 Straight-lining of rental income (7,167 ) 91,499 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 27,016 — Gain on real estate dispositions (43,791 ) (227,479 ) Gain on real estate loan investments (74 ) (167 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,510 (95,127 ) (Income) loss from unconsolidated entities (4,512 ) 16,734 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 6,480 1,600 Other (34,841 ) 12,756 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in other assets (25,618 ) (12,463 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued interest (5,732 ) 7,094 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 25,775 (32,893 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 528,856 720,011 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (210 ) (77,469 ) Investment in loans receivable (283 ) (67,290 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 115,850 627,804 Proceeds from loans receivable 36,475 106,775 Development project expenditures (130,894 ) (180,398 ) Capital expenditures (74,122 ) (53,519 ) Investment in unconsolidated entities (68,311 ) (7,865 ) Insurance proceeds for property damage claims 390 42 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (121,105 ) 348,080 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (104,131 ) 465,416 Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program 169,984 (565,524 ) Proceeds from debt 268,286 640,533 Repayment of debt (565,951 ) (111,301 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (17,776 ) (7,549 ) Issuance of common stock, net 14,250 — Cash distribution to common stockholders (337,838 ) (592,285 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (3,164 ) (4,628 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units (62 ) (570 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 30 346 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8,588 ) (6,293 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,821 3,518 Other (5,934 ) (4,891 ) Net cash used in financing activities (586,073 ) (183,228 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (178,322 ) 884,863 Effect of foreign currency translation 1,450 (1,829 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 451,640 146,102 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 274,768 $ 1,029,136 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 468 $ 77,111 Other assets — 614 Debt — 55,368 Other liabilities — 2,097 Noncontrolling interests 468 20,259

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 88,288 $ (55,398 ) $ 111,953 $ 13,737 $ (159,235 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 250,700 314,148 261,966 249,366 349,594 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (16,785 ) (14,766 ) (15,513 ) (19,009 ) (3,361 ) Other non-cash amortization 4,847 5,272 5,508 5,558 5,802 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (59 ) (8,902 ) (10,416 ) 4,999 29,655 Stock-based compensation 5,393 16,072 4,165 5,765 1,043 Straight-lining of rental income (3,304 ) (3,863 ) (4,052 ) 15,635 98,287 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (74 ) 27,090 3,405 7,386 — Gain on real estate dispositions (41,258 ) (2,533 ) (22,117 ) (12,622 ) (1,254 ) Gain on real estate loan investments — (74 ) — — — Income tax expense (benefit) 2,007 503 (2,283 ) (4,575 ) 55,146 (Income) loss from unconsolidated entities (4,762 ) 250 (17,701 ) (865 ) 5,858 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 2,583 3,897 1,960 1,360 — Other (20,462 ) (14,379 ) (16,394 ) 2,859 8,951 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in other assets (20,518 ) (5,100 ) (5 ) (55,765 ) 1,305 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest 14,502 (20,234 ) 13,251 (20,069 ) 30,126 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 30,165 (4,390 ) (17,964 ) 240,642 (16,358 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 291,263 237,593 295,763 434,402 405,559 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property — (210 ) (1,023 ) (156 ) 2,070 Investment in loans receivable (97 ) (186 ) (2,016 ) (45,857 ) (66,239 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 107,767 8,083 361,753 54,800 2,365 Proceeds from loans receivable 20,056 16,419 12,045 191 7,658 Development project expenditures (72,296 ) (58,598 ) (70,446 ) (129,569 ) (86,169 ) Capital expenditures (44,448 ) (29,674 ) (53,827 ) (40,888 ) (26,730 ) Investment in unconsolidated entities (29,859 ) (38,452 ) (278,990 ) 33 (2,056 ) Insurance proceeds (expense) for property damage claims 384 6 174 (9 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (18,493 ) (102,612 ) (32,330 ) (161,455 ) (169,101 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (109,275 ) 5,144 (14,724 ) (539,560 ) (2,296,737 ) Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program (44,994 ) 214,978 — — — Proceeds from debt 237,129 31,157 75,741 17,024 557,774 Repayment of debt (120,901 ) (445,050 ) (352,011 ) (16,227 ) (48,328 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests — — (8,239 ) — — Payment of deferred financing costs (433 ) (17,343 ) (815 ) (15 ) (5,586 ) Issuance of common stock, net 3,175 11,075 18,967 36,395 — Cash distribution to common stockholders (169,075 ) (168,763 ) (168,446 ) (168,078 ) (295,981 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (1,322 ) (1,842 ) (1,329 ) (1,326 ) (2,303 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units (37 ) (25 ) — (5 ) — Contributions from noncontrolling interests 25 5 176 792 191 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,935 ) (2,653 ) (3,280 ) (3,373 ) (3,750 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,715 2,106 11,585 — 129 Other (78 ) (5,856 ) 53 (98 ) 63 Net cash used in financing activities (209,006 ) (377,067 ) (442,322 ) (674,471 ) (2,094,528 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63,764 (242,086 ) (178,889 ) (401,524 ) (1,858,070 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 792 658 2,039 878 947 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 210,212 451,640 628,490 1,029,136 2,886,259 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 274,768 $ 210,212 $ 451,640 $ 628,490 $ 1,029,136

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ — $ 468 $ 1,000 $ 92,373 $ 76,578 Other assets — — — 610 558 Debt — — — — 55,368 Other liabilities — — — 610 1,699 Deferred income tax liability — — — 337 — Noncontrolling interests — 468 — — 20,068

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO)1 and Funds Available for Distribution Attributable to Common Stockholders (FAD)1 (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) Q2 YoY 2020 2021 Growth Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 ’20-’21 YTD 2Q20 YTD 2Q21 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (157,170 ) $ 12,751 $ 110,451 $ (57,209 ) $ 86,391 155 % $ 315,947 $ 29,182 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per share2 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.29 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.23 155 % $ 0.84 $ 0.08 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 348,110 247,969 260,705 312,869 249,527 595,440 562,396 Depreciation on real estate assets related to noncontrolling interests (4,068 ) (4,475 ) (4,381 ) (4,618 ) (4,678 ) (7,911 ) (9,296 ) Depreciation on real estate assets related to unconsolidated entities 1,307 1,360 1,758 4,018 4,615 1,868 8,633 Gain on real estate dispositions (1,254 ) (12,622 ) (22,117 ) (2,533 ) (41,258 ) (227,479 ) (43,791 ) Loss on real estate dispositions related to noncontrolling interests (3 ) — — — (7 ) (9 ) (7 ) Subtotal: FFO adjustments 344,092 232,232 235,965 309,736 208,199 361,909 517,935 Subtotal: FFO adjustments per share $ 0.92 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.55 $ 0.96 $ 1.37 FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders $ 186,922 $ 244,983 $ 346,416 $ 252,527 $ 294,590 58 % $ 677,856 $ 547,117 FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.50 $ 0.65 $ 0.92 $ 0.67 $ 0.78 56 % $ 1.80 $ 1.45 Adjustments: Change in fair value of financial instruments (13 ) 1,157 (23,062 ) (21,008 ) (23,211 ) (23 ) (44,219 ) Non-cash income tax expense (benefit) 55,505 (4,763 ) (7,961 ) 1,344 1,166 (85,391 ) 2,510 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net — 7,386 3,405 27,090 (74 ) — 27,016 Gain on non-real estate dispositions related to unconsolidated entities — (244 ) (592 ) (21 ) (10 ) 239 (31 ) Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs 6,605 12,793 6,519 5,360 1,769 15,378 7,129 Amortization of other intangibles 118 118 118 116 116 236 232 Other items related to unconsolidated entities (263 ) 290 234 101 43 (1,138 ) 144 Non-cash impact of changes to equity plan (3,337 ) (1,923 ) (2,087 ) 8,741 (2,298 ) 3,558 6,443 Natural disaster expenses (recoveries), net 252 125 (71 ) 5,127 3,128 1,193 8,255 Impact of Holiday lease termination (50,184 ) — — — — (50,184 ) — Write-off of straight-line rental income, net of noncontrolling interests 52,368 18,408 87 — — 52,368 — Allowance on loan investments and impairment of unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 40,320 4,635 (10,412 ) (8,900 ) (57 ) 40,320 (8,957 ) Subtotal: Normalized FFO adjustments 101,371 37,982 (33,822 ) 17,950 (19,428 ) (23,444 ) (1,478 ) Subtotal: Normalized FFO adjustments per share $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.00 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 288,293 $ 282,965 $ 312,594 $ 270,477 $ 275,162 (5 %) $ 654,412 $ 545,639 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 0.83 $ 0.72 $ 0.73 (5 %) $ 1.74 $ 1.44 Adjustments: Deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (3,362 ) (19,009 ) (15,513 ) (14,766 ) (14,779 ) (6,335 ) (29,545 ) Other non-cash amortization, including fair market value of debt 5,803 5,558 5,508 5,272 4,847 9,654 10,119 Stock-based compensation 4,380 7,688 6,252 7,331 7,691 7,999 15,022 Straight-lining of rental income (5,526 ) (4,648 ) (4,052 ) (3,863 ) (3,304 ) (12,314 ) (7,167 ) FAD Capital Expenditures (26,102 ) (39,955 ) (52,645 ) (28,506 ) (42,651 ) (51,074 ) (71,157 ) Subtotal: Operating FAD adjustments (24,807 ) (50,366 ) (60,450 ) (34,532 ) (48,196 ) (52,070 ) (82,728 ) Operating FAD attributable to common stockholders 3 $ 263,486 $ 232,599 $ 252,144 $ 235,945 $ 226,966 (14 %) $ 602,342 $ 462,911 Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs (6,605 ) (12,793 ) (6,519 ) (5,360 ) (1,769 ) (15,378 ) (7,129 ) Other items related to unconsolidated entities 263 (290 ) (234 ) (101 ) (43 ) 1,138 (144 ) FAD attributable to common stockholders 3 $ 257,144 $ 219,516 $ 245,391 $ 230,484 $ 225,154 (12 %) $ 588,102 $ 455,638 Weighted average diluted shares 376,024 376,295 377,696 377,922 378,408 376,020 378,161

1 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to material changes in the Company’s weighted average diluted share count, if any. Per share amounts may not add to total per share amounts due to rounding. 2 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. 3 Operating FAD and FAD exclude the impact of the Company’s receipt of unusually significant amounts of cash in connection with lease terminations and modifications. Exclusions in the period presented are $34 million in cash received in April 2020 related to the Holiday lease termination and $162 million in cash received in July 2020 related to the Brookdale lease modification. For additional information related to these transactions, refer to the Company’s earnings release and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance of an equity REIT. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO, combined with the presentation of required GAAP financial measures, has improved the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and has helped make comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers FFO to be a useful measure for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses on depreciable real estate and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies. The Company believes that Normalized FFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company’s operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by non-recurring items and other non-operational events such as transactions and litigation. In some cases, the Company provides information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to assess the impact of those items on the Company’s financial results. Further, the Company believes that FAD and Operating FAD are useful supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance that would not otherwise be available and may be useful to investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance and performance as a REIT. The Company believes FAD and Operating FAD may provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s ability to generate income from its operating performance and the impact of the Company’s operating performance on its ability to make distributions to its stockholders.

The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) definition of FFO. Nareit defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate property, including gains or losses on re-measurement of equity method investments, and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and entities. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and entities will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding the following income and expense items (which may be recurring in nature): (a) merger-related costs and expenses, including amortization of intangibles, transition and integration expenses, and deal costs and expenses, including expenses and recoveries relating to acquisition lawsuits; (b) the impact of any expenses related to asset impairment and valuation allowances, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, or additional costs, expenses, discounts, make-whole payments, penalties or premiums incurred as a result of early retirement or payment of the Company’s debt; (c) the non-cash effect of income tax benefits or expenses, the non-cash impact of changes to the Company’s executive equity compensation plan, derivative transactions that have non-cash mark to market impacts on the Company’s income statement and non-cash charges related to leases; (d) the financial impact of contingent consideration, severance-related costs and charitable donations made to the Ventas Charitable Foundation; (e) gains and losses for non-operational foreign currency hedge agreements and changes in the fair value of financial instruments; (f) gains and losses on non-real estate dispositions and other unusual items related to unconsolidated entities; (g) expenses related to the re-audit and re-review in 2014 of the Company’s historical financial statements and related matters; (h) net expenses or recoveries related to natural disasters and (i) any other incremental items set forth in the Normalized FFO reconciliation included herein.

Operating FAD represents Normalized FFO (i) excluding non-cash components and straight-line rent adjustments and (ii) including the impact of FAD Capital Expenditures. FAD Capital Expenditures are (i) Ventas-invested capital expenditures, whether routine or non-routine, that extend the useful life of a property but are not expected to generate incremental income for the Company (ii) Office Building and Triple-Net leasing commissions paid to third-party agents and (iii) capital expenditures for second-generation tenant improvements. It excludes (i) costs for a first generation lease (e.g., a development project) or related to properties that have undergone redevelopment and (ii) Initial Capital Expenditures, which are defined as capital expenditures required to bring a newly acquired or newly transitioned property up to standard. Initial Capital Expenditures are typically incurred within the first 12 months after acquisition or transition, respectively.

FAD represents Operating FAD after including the impact of deal costs and unusual items related to unconsolidated entities.

FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD presented herein may not be comparable to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company’s financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company’s liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to common stockholders as presented elsewhere herein.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Income and FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Q3 2021 Guidance1,2 (In millions, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Guidance Tentative / Preliminary and Subject to Change Q3 2021 Q3 2021 - Per Share . Low High Low High Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $0 $20 $0.00 $0.05 Depreciation and Amortization Adjustments 240 235 0.63 0.61 Gain on Real Estate Dispositions (5 ) (5 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Other Adjustments 3 0 0 0.00 0.00 FFO (Nareit) Attributable to Common Stockholders $235 $250 $0.61 $0.65 Merger-Related Expenses, Deal Costs and Re-Audit Costs 5 7 0.01 0.02 Natural Disaster Expenses (Recoveries), Net 0 1 0.00 0.00 Other Adjustments 3 27 27 0.07 0.07 Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $267 $285 $0.70 $0.74 % Year-Over-Year Growth (7 %) (1 %) Weighted Average Diluted Shares (in millions) 383 383

1 The Company’s guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to changes in the Company’s weighted average diluted share count, if any. 3 Other Adjustments include the categories of adjustments presented in our “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation – Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO) and Funds Available for Distribution Attributable to Common Stockholders (FAD)” above.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA1 (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ 86,391 Adjustments: Interest 110,051 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (74 ) Taxes (including tax amounts in general, administrative and professional fees) 5,015 Depreciation and amortization 250,700 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,393 Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs 721 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, adjusted for partners’ share of consolidated entity EBITDA (6,637 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities, adjusted for Ventas share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities 18,873 Gain on real estate dispositions (41,258 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss 55 Change in fair value of financial instruments (23,217 ) Natural disaster expenses, net 3,120 Allowance on loan investments, net of noncontrolling interests (57 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 409,076 Adjustments for current period activity (1,107 ) Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA $ 407,969 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA annualized $ 1,631,876 Total debt $ 11,761,545 Cash (233,837 ) Restricted cash pertaining to debt (21,534 ) Partners’ share of consolidated debt (290,436 ) Ventas share of non-consolidated debt 266,771 Net debt $ 11,482,509 Net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA 7.0 x 1 Totals may not add due to rounding.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment and valuation allowances), excluding gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, partners’ share of EBITDA of consolidated entities, merger-related expenses and deal costs, expenses related to the re-audit and re-review in 2014 of the Company’s historical financial statements, net gains or losses on real estate activity, gains or losses on re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition, changes in the fair value of financial instruments, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, net expenses or recoveries related to natural disasters and non-cash charges related to leases, and including (a) Ventas’ share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (b) other immaterial or identified items.

The information above considers the pro forma effect on Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s activity during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as if the transactions had been consummated as of the beginning of the period (“Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA”) and considers any other incremental items set forth in the Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA reconciliation included herein.

The Company believes that Net debt, Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA and Net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA are useful to investors, analysts and Company management because they allow the comparison of the Company’s credit strength between periods and to other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Operating Income (NOI) and Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment (Constant Currency) (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Triple-Net Senior Housing

Operating Office Non-Segment Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 86,391 Adjustments: Interest and other income (585 ) Interest expense 110,051 Depreciation and amortization 250,700 General, administrative and professional fees 30,588 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (74 ) Merger-related expenses and deal costs 721 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (59 ) Other (13,490 ) Income from unconsolidated entities (4,767 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (41,258 ) Income tax expense 3,641 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,897 Reported segment NOI $ 154,791 $ 111,139 $ 137,320 $ 20,506 $ 423,756 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,808 ) — (1,496 ) — (3,304 ) Non-cash rental income (11,905 ) — (4,478 ) — (16,383 ) Cash modification / termination fees — — 12,037 — 12,037 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (242 ) 138 (6,211 ) — (6,315 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (20,506 ) (20,506 ) Cash NOI 140,836 111,277 137,172 — 389,285 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store (1,222 ) (12,522 ) (2,678 ) — (16,422 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 139,614 $ 98,755 $ 134,494 $ — $ 372,863 Percentage (decrease) increase - constant currency (12.2 %) (12.0 %) 12.6 % (4.6 %)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (157,170 ) Adjustments: Interest and other income (1,540 ) Interest expense 123,132 Depreciation and amortization 349,594 General, administrative and professional fees 28,080 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 6,586 Allowance on loans receivable and investments 29,655 Other 5,286 Loss from unconsolidated entities 5,850 Gain on real estate dispositions (1,254 ) Income tax expense 56,356 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,065 ) Reported segment NOI $ 170,965 $ 116,751 $ 133,887 $ 20,907 $ 442,510 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (2,183 ) — (3,343 ) — (5,526 ) Non-cash rental income (1,803 ) — (1,238 ) — (3,041 ) Impact of Holiday lease termination (50,184 ) — — — (50,184 ) Write-off of straight-line rental income 53,304 — 898 — 54,202 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (11,467 ) (1,913 ) (7,886 ) — (21,266 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (20,907 ) (20,907 ) NOI impact from change in FX 755 4,375 — — 5,130 Cash NOI $ 159,387 $ 119,213 $ 122,318 $ — $ 400,918 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store (389 ) (6,952 ) (2,852 ) — (10,193 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — 4 — — 4 Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 158,998 $ 112,265 $ 119,466 $ — $ 390,729 1 Excludes sold assets, Assets Held for Sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 Triple-Net Senior Housing

Operating Office Non-Segment Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 86,391 Adjustments: Interest and other income (585 ) Interest expense 110,051 Depreciation and amortization 250,700 General, administrative and professional fees 30,588 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (74 ) Merger-related expenses and deal costs 721 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (59 ) Other (13,490 ) Income from unconsolidated entities (4,767 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (41,258 ) Income tax expense 3,641 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,897 Reported segment NOI $ 154,791 $ 111,139 $ 137,320 $ 20,506 $ 423,756 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,808 ) — (1,496 ) — (3,304 ) Non-cash rental income (11,905 ) — (4,478 ) — (16,383 ) Cash modification / termination fees — — 12,037 — 12,037 NOI not included in cash NOI1 (242 ) 138 (6,211 ) — (6,315 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (20,506 ) (20,506 ) Cash NOI 140,836 111,277 137,172 — 389,285 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store — (407 ) (2,321 ) — (2,728 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 140,836 $ 110,870 $ 134,851 $ — $ 386,557 Percentage (decrease) increase - constant currency (0.2 %) (0.7 %) 10.5 % 3.1 % For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (57,209 ) Adjustments: Interest and other income (341 ) Interest expense 110,767 Depreciation and amortization 314,148 General, administrative and professional fees 40,309 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 27,090 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 4,617 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (8,902 ) Other (9,428 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 250 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,533 ) Income tax expense 2,153 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,811 Reported segment NOI $ 155,060 $ 110,821 $ 135,236 $ 21,615 $ 422,732 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,846 ) — (2,016 ) — (3,862 ) Non-cash rental income (11,902 ) — (2,447 ) — (14,349 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (234 ) 148 (6,393 ) — (6,479 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (21,615 ) (21,615 ) NOI impact from change in FX 89 1,330 — — 1,419 Cash NOI $ 141,167 $ 112,299 $ 124,380 $ — $ 377,846 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store — (585 ) (2,306 ) — (2,891 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — (21 ) — — (21 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 141,167 $ 111,693 $ 122,074 $ — $ 374,934 1 Excludes sold assets, Assets Held for Sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels.

The Company considers NOI and Same-store cash NOI as important supplemental measures because they allow investors, analysts and the Company’s management to assess its unlevered property-level operating results and to compare its operating results with those of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis. The Company defines NOI as total revenues, less interest and other income, property-level operating expenses and office building services costs. In the case of NOI, cash receipts may differ due to straight-line recognition of certain rental income and the application of other GAAP policies. The Company defines same-store as properties owned, consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison periods and are not otherwise excluded; provided, however, that the Company may include selected properties that otherwise meet the same-store criteria if they are included in substantially all of, but not a full, period for one or both of the comparison periods, and in the Company’s judgment such inclusion provides a more meaningful presentation of its portfolio performance. Newly acquired development properties and recently developed or redeveloped properties in the Company’s Seniors Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) will be included in same-store once they are stabilized for the full period in both periods presented. These properties are considered stabilized upon the earlier of (a) the achievement of 80% sustained occupancy or (b) 24 months from the date of acquisition or substantial completion of work. Recently developed or redeveloped properties in the Office and Triple-Net Leased Portfolios will be included in same-store once substantial completion of work has occurred for the full period in both periods presented. SHOP and Triple-Net Leased properties that have undergone operator or business model transitions will be included in same-store once operating under consistent operating structures for the full period in both periods presented.

Properties are excluded from same-store if they are: (i) sold, classified as held for sale or properties whose operations were classified as discontinued operations in accordance with GAAP; (ii) impacted by materially disruptive events such as flood or fire; (iii) for SHOP, those properties that are currently undergoing a materially disruptive redevelopment; (iv) for the Office and Triple-Net Leased Portfolios, those properties for which management has an intention to institute, or has instituted, a redevelopment plan because the properties may require major property-level expenditures to maximize value, increase net operating income, or maintain a market-competitive position and/or achieve property stabilization, most commonly as the result of an expected or actual material change in occupancy or NOI; or (v) for the SHOP and Triple-Net Leased Portfolios, those properties that are scheduled to undergo operator or business model transitions, or have transitioned operators or business models after the start of the prior comparison period.

To eliminate the impact of exchange rate movements, all portfolio performance-based disclosures assume constant exchange rates across comparable periods, using the following methodology: the current period’s results are shown in actual reported USD, while prior comparison period’s results are adjusted and converted to USD based on the average exchange rate for the current period.

