The Honest Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results on Friday, August 13th, 2021.



The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter financial results at 9:00am ET /6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (855) 940-5313 (participant passcode: 7788803). International callers may dial (929) 517-0417. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 12:00pm ET on August 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 7788803.