Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2021 Distributions

Net income $ 15,382 $ 45,666

Asset impairments 16 7,661

Net income excluding asset impairments (1) $ 15,398 $ 53,327

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 27,351 100,233

Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:

Operating activities 13,384 74,062

Investing activities 657 2,365

Financing activities (12,900 ) (89,347 )

Free cash flow (1) 12,925 75,136

Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1) (12,522 )

"NRP saw continued strength in demand for steel, glass and electricity in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in stable free cash flow generation and strong liquidity. We are continuing to reduce debt, maintain robust liquidity and maximize unitholder value as we navigate the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Craig Nunez, NRP's President and Chief Operating Officer.

NRP's liquidity was $197.9 million at June 30, 2021, consisting of $97.9 million of cash and $100.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.45 per common unit of NRP to be paid on August 26, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 19, 2021. In addition, the Board declared a $7.8 million distribution on the preferred units, which will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind through the issuance of additional preferred units. The preferred unit distribution includes interest on previously paid-in-kind units and will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind through the issuance of additional preferred units.

Segment Performance

Coal Royalty and Other

In the second quarter of 2021 net income increased $134.4 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to a $132.3 million non-cash asset impairment expense recorded in the second quarter of 2020 that was primarily related to weakened coal markets compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Free cash flow was relatively flat in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior year period as increased coal royalty cash flow due to stronger coal demand in the second quarter of 2021 was offset by $5 million of increased cash flow in the second quarter of 2020 related to the emergence of a lessee from bankruptcy. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 50% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2021.

Metallurgical coal markets have rebounded from the lows seen in 2020 and the outlook remains strong as steel demand driven by global economic recovery is more than offsetting challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic and export thermal coal markets have significantly improved from the lows seen in 2020, but still face ongoing negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term challenges of lower electricity demand, competition from natural gas, and the secular shift to renewable energy. However, NRP does not have significant sensitivity to thermal coal price movements this year since the substantial majority of NRP's thermal cash flows are fixed through 2021 pursuant to a contract with Foresight Energy that went into effect as they emerged from bankruptcy last year.

In addition to actively managing its currently producing coal and hard mineral properties over the last year, NRP continues working to identify alternative revenue sources across its large portfolio of land, mineral and timber assets. The types of opportunities NRP is exploring include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar and wind energy. While the timing and likelihood of cash flows being realized from any of these activities is highly uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States will provide opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP.

Soda Ash

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 increased $5.7 million as compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of increased sales volumes as demand for soda ash continued to rebound from its lows in 2020 caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Free cash flow was lower by $7.1 million as compared to the prior year period as a result of Ciner Wyoming's decision in August of 2020 to suspend its quarterly distributions in an effort to achieve greater financial and liquidity flexibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. NRP does not expect Ciner Wyoming to resume regular cash distributions until they have greater visibility and confidence in the sustainability of the continuing improvement in global soda ash demand. Ciner Wyoming’s ability to pay future quarterly distributions will be dependent in part on its cash reserves, liquidity, total debt levels and anticipated capital expenditures.

NRP continues to believe Ciner Wyoming's facility is competitively positioned as one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash in the world, however, NRP expects the market to remain volatile as a result of ongoing uncertainties with COVID-19.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and financing costs in the second quarter of 2021 improved $0.9 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding in 2021. Free cash flow improved $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding in 2021.

As noted earlier, NRP declared a second quarter 2021 preferred unit distribution of $7.8 million which will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind. The indenture governing the 2025 parent company notes restricts NRP from paying more than one-half of the quarterly distribution on the preferred units in cash if NRP's consolidated leverage ratio exceeds 3.75x, and as of June 30, 2021, NRP's leverage ratio was 4.6x. NRP expects its leverage ratio to begin a sustained long-term decline as NRP continues to pay down debt. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, if NRP’s consolidated leverage ratio remains above 3.75x into 2022 and NRP remains unable to redeem any outstanding paid-in-kind preferred units, NRP would be required to temporarily suspend distributions on its common units until the leverage ratio drops below 3.75x and the outstanding paid-in-kind preferred units are redeemed. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the Board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources. In addition, NRP owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming LLC, a trona ore mining and soda ash production business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

“Distributable cash flow” or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

“Free cash flow” or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and common unit distributions. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.

"Return on capital employed" or "ROCE" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) operations plus financing costs (interest expense plus loss on extinguishment of debt) divided by the sum of equity excluding equity of discontinued operations, and debt. Return on capital employed should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. Return on capital employed is a supplemental performance measure used by our management team that measures our profitability and efficiency with which our capital is employed. The measure provides an indication of operating performance before the impact of leverage in the capital structure.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Revenues and other income Coal royalty and other $ 33,611 $ 31,666 $ 32,927 $ 66,538 $ 63,099 Transportation and processing services 2,182 1,938 2,192 4,374 4,447 Equity (loss) in earnings of Ciner Wyoming 2,601 (3,058 ) 1,973 4,574 3,214 Gain on asset sales and disposals 116 465 59 175 465 Total revenues and other income $ 38,510 $ 31,011 $ 37,151 $ 75,661 $ 71,225 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 5,170 $ 8,217 $ 5,552 $ 10,722 $ 13,419 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,871 2,062 5,092 9,963 4,074 General and administrative expenses 3,388 3,621 4,110 7,498 7,534 Asset impairments 16 132,283 4,043 4,059 132,283 Total operating expenses $ 13,445 $ 146,183 $ 18,797 $ 32,242 $ 157,310 Income (loss) from operations $ 25,065 $ (115,172 ) $ 18,354 $ 43,419 $ (86,085 ) Interest expense, net $ (9,683 ) $ (10,329 ) $ (9,973 ) $ (19,656 ) $ (20,637 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,382 $ (125,501 ) $ 8,381 $ 23,763 $ (106,722 ) Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (7,842 ) (7,613 ) (7,727 ) (15,569 ) (15,113 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 7,540 $ (133,114 ) $ 654 $ 8,194 $ (121,835 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders $ 7,389 $ (130,452 ) $ 641 $ 8,030 $ (119,398 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the general partner 151 (2,662 ) 13 164 (2,437 ) Net income (loss) per common unit Basic $ 0.60 $ (10.64 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.65 $ (9.74 ) Diluted 0.56 (10.64 ) 0.05 0.65 (9.74 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,382 $ (125,501 ) $ 8,381 $ 23,763 $ (106,722 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other 2,533 1,359 732 3,265 336 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 17,915 $ (124,142 ) $ 9,113 $ 27,028 $ (106,386 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 15,382 $ (125,501 ) $ 8,381 $ 23,763 $ (106,722 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,871 2,062 5,092 9,963 4,074 Distributions from unconsolidated investment — 7,105 3,920 3,920 14,210 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (2,601 ) 3,058 (1,973 ) (4,574 ) (3,214 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (116 ) (465 ) (59 ) (175 ) (465 ) Asset impairments 16 132,283 4,043 4,059 132,283 Bad debt expense (737 ) 3,847 383 (354 ) 3,657 Unit-based compensation expense 593 924 1,126 1,719 1,653 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 977 (1,534 ) 269 1,246 (1,086 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 162 8,446 (3,331 ) (3,169 ) 3,373 Accounts payable (83 ) (44 ) (10 ) (93 ) 49 Accrued liabilities 1,838 (915 ) (3,034 ) (1,196 ) (3,776 ) Accrued interest (7,424 ) (7,351 ) 7,133 (291 ) (291 ) Deferred revenue 677 2,202 (146 ) 531 10,467 Other items, net (171 ) (4,182 ) 1,406 1,235 (4,122 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 13,384 $ 19,935 $ 23,200 $ 36,584 $ 50,090 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — — — — 1,706 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,384 $ 19,935 $ 23,200 $ 36,584 $ 51,796 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 116 $ 507 $ 59 $ 175 $ 507 Return of long-term contract receivable 541 858 541 1,082 1,130 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP — (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations $ 657 $ 365 $ 600 $ 1,257 $ 637 Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations — — — — (66 ) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 657 $ 365 $ 600 $ 1,257 $ 571 Cash flows from financing activities Debt repayments $ (2,365 ) $ (2,365 ) $ (16,696 ) $ (19,061 ) $ (19,061 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (5,672 ) — (5,630 ) (11,302 ) (5,630 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,864 ) (7,613 ) (3,806 ) (7,670 ) (15,113 ) Contributions from discontinued operations — — — — 1,640 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) — Other items 1 — (691 ) (690 ) — Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations $ (12,900 ) $ (9,978 ) $ (26,823 ) $ (39,723 ) $ (38,164 ) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations — — — — (1,640 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (12,900 ) $ (9,978 ) $ (26,823 ) $ (39,723 ) $ (39,804 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,141 $ 10,322 $ (3,023 ) $ (1,882 ) $ 12,563 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 96,767 100,506 99,790 99,790 98,265 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 97,908 $ 110,828 $ 96,767 $ 97,908 $ 110,828 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,611 $ 17,183 $ 2,320 $ 18,931 $ 20,222 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Plant, equipment, mineral rights and other funded with accounts payable or accrued liabilities $ — $ 924 $ 992 $ — $ 924 Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind 3,863 — 3,806 7,669 —

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except unit data) 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,908 $ 99,790 Accounts receivable, net 15,322 12,322 Other current assets, net 4,038 5,080 Total current assets $ 117,268 $ 117,192 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 447,155 460,373 Intangible assets, net 16,742 17,459 Equity in unconsolidated investment 266,433 262,514 Long-term contract receivable, net 32,514 33,264 Other long-term assets, net 6,085 7,067 Total assets $ 910,205 $ 921,877 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,293 $ 1,385 Accrued liabilities 5,746 7,733 Accrued interest 1,423 1,714 Current portion of deferred revenue 10,293 11,485 Current portion of long-term debt, net 39,060 39,055 Total current liabilities $ 57,815 $ 61,372 Deferred revenue 51,793 50,069 Long-term debt, net 414,099 432,444 Other non-current liabilities 4,819 5,131 Total liabilities $ 528,526 $ 549,016 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (261,420 and 253,750 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at June 30, 2021 and $1,700 per unit at December 31, 2020) $ 176,006 $ 168,337 Partners’ capital: Common unitholders’ interest (12,351,306 and 12,261,199 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 134,836 $ 136,927 General partner’s interest 434 459 Warrant holders' interest 66,816 66,816 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,587 322 Total partners’ capital $ 205,673 $ 204,524 Total liabilities and capital $ 910,205 $ 921,877

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital Common Unitholders General Partner Warrant Holders Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Partners' Capital Excluding Non- Controlling Interest Non- Controlling Interest Total Capital (In thousands) Units Amounts Balance at December 31, 2020 12,261 $ 136,927 $ 459 $ 66,816 $ 322 $ 204,524 $ — $ 204,524 Net income (1) — 8,213 168 — — 8,381 — 8,381 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner — (5,517 ) (113 ) — — (5,630 ) — (5,630 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders — (7,461 ) (152 ) — — (7,613 ) — (7,613 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 90 — — — — — — — Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net — 215 — — — 215 — 215 Capital contribution — — 32 — — 32 — 32 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other — — — — 732 732 — 732 Balance at March 31, 2021 12,351 $ 132,377 $ 394 $ 66,816 $ 1,054 $ 200,641 $ — $ 200,641 Net income (2) — 15,074 308 — — 15,382 — 15,382 Distributions to common unitholders and general partner — (5,559 ) (113 ) — — (5,672 ) — (5,672 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders — (7,571 ) (155 ) — — (7,726 ) — (7,726 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting — 515 — — — 515 — 515 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other — — — — 2,533 2,533 — 2,533 Balance at June 30, 2021 12,351 $ 134,836 $ 434 $ 66,816 $ 3,587 $ 205,673 $ — $ 205,673

___________________ (1) Net income includes $7.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.6 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net income includes $7.8 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.7 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) Common Unitholders General Partner Warrant Holders Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Partners' Capital Excluding Non- Controlling Interest Non- Controlling Interest Total Capital (In thousands) Units Amounts Balance at December 31, 2019 12,261 $ 271,471 $ 3,270 $ 66,816 $ (2,594 ) $ 338,963 $ (2,935 ) $ 336,028 Cumulative effect of adoption of accounting standard — (3,833 ) (78 ) — — (3,911 ) — (3,911 ) Net income (1) — 18,403 376 — — 18,779 — 18,779 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner — (5,517 ) (113 ) — — (5,630 ) — (5,630 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders — (7,350 ) (150 ) — — (7,500 ) — (7,500 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting — 673 — — — 673 — 673 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other — — — — (1,023 ) (1,023 ) — (1,023 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 12,261 $ 273,847 $ 3,305 $ 66,816 $ (3,617 ) $ 340,351 $ (2,935 ) $ 337,416 Net loss (2) — (122,991 ) (2,510 ) — — (125,501 ) — (125,501 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders — (7,461 ) (152 ) — — (7,613 ) — (7,613 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP — (4,747 ) (97 ) — — (4,844 ) 2,935 (1,909 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting — 869 — — — 869 — 869 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other — — — — 1,359 1,359 — 1,359 Balance at June 30, 2020 12,261 $ 139,517 $ 546 $ 66,816 $ (2,258 ) $ 204,621 $ — $ 204,621

___________________ (1) Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net loss includes $7.6 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.5 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and March 31, 2021: Operating Segments Coal Royalty and Other Corporate and Financing (In thousands) Soda Ash Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 35,793 $ 2,601 $ — $ 38,394 Gain on asset sales and disposals 116 — — 116 Total revenues and other income $ 35,909 $ 2,601 $ — $ 38,510 Asset impairments $ 16 $ — $ — $ 16 Net income (loss) $ 25,886 $ 2,566 $ (13,070 ) $ 15,382 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 30,774 $ (35 ) $ (3,388 ) $ 27,351 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 32,028 $ (35 ) $ (18,609 ) $ 13,384 Investing activities $ 657 $ — $ — $ 657 Financing activities $ (1,000 ) $ — $ (11,900 ) $ (12,900 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 32,685 $ (35 ) $ (18,609 ) $ 14,041 Free cash flow (1) $ 31,569 $ (35 ) $ (18,609 ) $ 12,925 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues $ 33,604 $ (3,058 ) $ — $ 30,546 Gain on asset sales and disposals 465 — — 465 Total revenues and other income $ 34,069 $ (3,058 ) $ — $ 31,011 Asset impairments $ 132,283 $ — $ — $ 132,283 Net loss $ (108,479 ) $ (3,087 ) $ (13,935 ) $ (125,501 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 25,881 $ 7,076 $ (3,621 ) $ 29,336 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 31,953 $ 7,077 $ (19,095 ) $ 19,935 Investing activities $ 365 $ — $ — $ 365 Financing activities $ — $ — $ (9,978 ) $ (9,978 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 33,318 $ 7,077 $ (19,095 ) $ 21,300 Free cash flow (1) $ 31,811 $ 7,077 $ (19,095 ) $ 19,793 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Revenues $ 35,119 $ 1,973 $ — $ 37,092 Gain on asset sales and disposals 59 — — 59 Total revenues and other income $ 35,178 $ 1,973 $ — $ 37,151 Asset impairments $ 4,043 $ — $ — $ 4,043 Net income (loss) $ 20,488 $ 1,953 $ (14,060 ) $ 8,381 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,646 $ 3,900 $ (4,110 ) $ 29,436 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 25,962 $ 3,888 $ (6,650 ) $ 23,200 Investing activities $ 600 $ — $ — $ 600 Financing activities $ (132 ) $ — $ (26,691 ) $ (26,823 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 26,562 $ 3,888 $ (6,650 ) $ 23,800 Free cash flow (1) $ 26,503 $ 3,888 $ (6,650 ) $ 23,741

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020: Operating Business Segments Coal Royalty and Other Corporate and Financing (In thousands) Soda Ash Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 70,912 $ 4,574 $ — $ 75,486 Gain on asset sales and disposals 175 — — 175 Total revenues and other income $ 71,087 $ 4,574 $ — $ 75,661 Asset impairments $ 4,059 $ — $ — $ 4,059 Net income (loss) $ 46,374 $ 4,519 $ (27,130 ) $ 23,763 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 60,420 $ 3,865 $ (7,498 ) $ 56,787 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 57,990 $ 3,853 $ (25,259 ) $ 36,584 Investing activities $ 1,257 $ — $ — $ 1,257 Financing activities $ (1,132 ) $ — $ (38,591 ) $ (39,723 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 59,247 $ 3,853 $ (25,259 ) $ 37,841 Free cash flow (1) $ 58,072 $ 3,853 $ (25,259 ) $ 36,666 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues $ 67,546 $ 3,214 $ — $ 70,760 Gain on asset sales and disposals 465 — — 465 Total revenues and other income $ 68,011 $ 3,214 $ — $ 71,225 Asset impairments $ 132,283 $ — $ — $ 132,283 Net income (loss) $ (81,735 ) $ 3,169 $ (28,156 ) $ (106,722 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 54,637 $ 14,165 $ (7,534 ) $ 61,268 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 62,509 $ 14,166 $ (26,585 ) $ 50,090 Investing activities $ 637 $ — $ — $ 637 Financing activities $ — $ — $ (38,164 ) $ (38,164 ) Distributable cash flow (1) (2) $ 64,146 $ 14,166 $ (26,585 ) $ 51,661 Free cash flow (1) $ 62,639 $ 14,166 $ (26,585 ) $ 50,220

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) Operating Statistics - Coal Royalty and Other For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern (1) 405 87 120 525 414 Central 2,975 2,463 2,650 5,625 5,396 Southern 316 426 100 416 648 Total Appalachia 3,696 2,976 2,870 6,566 6,458 Illinois Basin 2,640 578 2,658 5,298 1,083 Northern Powder River Basin 185 340 1,059 1,244 867 Total coal sales volumes 6,521 3,894 6,587 13,108 8,408 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern (1) $ 4.45 $ 2.74 $ 3.64 $ 4.27 $ 2.01 Central 4.62 4.04 4.22 4.44 4.47 Southern 7.63 4.96 5.28 7.06 4.68 Illinois Basin 2.01 1.97 2.06 2.04 3.08 Northern Powder River Basin 4.15 3.15 3.37 3.49 3.75 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 3.69 3.73 3.22 3.45 4.11 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern (1) $ 1,804 $ 238 $ 437 $ 2,241 $ 831 Central 13,756 9,951 11,195 24,951 24,124 Southern 2,410 2,111 528 2,938 3,034 Total Appalachia 17,970 12,300 12,160 30,130 27,989 Illinois Basin 5,300 1,137 5,483 10,783 3,336 Northern Powder River Basin 768 1,071 3,573 4,341 3,248 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 24,038 14,508 21,216 45,254 34,573 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (2) (5,740 ) (3,661 ) (5,851 ) (11,591 ) (4,624 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 18,298 $ 10,847 $ 15,365 $ 33,663 $ 29,949 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues (2) $ 3,556 $ 8,485 $ 3,450 $ 7,006 $ 9,287 Minimum lease straight-line revenues (2) 4,869 4,987 6,096 10,965 8,796 Property tax revenues 1,587 761 1,469 3,056 2,360 Wheelage revenues 1,844 1,584 1,781 3,625 3,788 Coal overriding royalty revenues 976 683 1,859 2,835 2,005 Lease amendment revenues 772 890 868 1,640 1,733 Aggregates royalty revenues 456 271 454 910 847 Oil and gas royalty revenues 900 2,742 1,366 2,266 3,845 Other revenues 353 416 219 572 489 Total other revenues $ 15,313 $ 20,819 $ 17,562 $ 32,875 $ 33,150 Coal royalty and other $ 33,611 $ 31,666 $ 32,927 $ 66,538 $ 63,099 Transportation and processing services revenues 2,182 1,938 2,192 4,374 4,447 Gain on asset sales and disposals 116 465 59 175 465 Total Coal Royalty and Other segment revenues and other income $ 35,909 $ 34,069 $ 35,178 $ 71,087 $ 68,011

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Coal Royalty and Other Corporate and Financing (In thousands) Soda Ash Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 25,886 $ 2,566 $ (13,070 ) $ 15,382 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment — (2,601 ) — (2,601 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — — — — Add: interest expense, net 1 — 9,682 9,683 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,871 — — 4,871 Add: asset impairments 16 — — 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,774 $ (35 ) $ (3,388 ) $ 27,351 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net loss $ (108,479 ) $ (3,087 ) $ (13,935 ) $ (125,501 ) Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment — 3,058 — 3,058 Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — 7,105 — 7,105 Add: interest expense, net 15 — 10,314 10,329 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,062 — — 2,062 Add: asset impairments 132,283 — — 132,283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,881 $ 7,076 $ (3,621 ) $ 29,336 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 20,488 $ 1,953 (14,060 ) $ 8,381 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment — (1,973 ) — (1,973 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — 3,920 — 3,920 Add: interest expense, net 23 — 9,950 9,973 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,092 — — 5,092 Add: asset impairments 4,043 — — 4,043 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,646 $ 3,900 $ (4,110 ) $ 29,436

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Coal Royalty and Other Corporate and Financing (In thousands) Soda Ash Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 46,374 $ 4,519 $ (27,130 ) $ 23,763 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment — (4,574 ) — (4,574 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — 3,920 — 3,920 Add: interest expense, net 24 — 19,632 19,656 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,963 — — 9,963 Add: asset impairments 4,059 — — 4,059 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,420 $ 3,865 $ (7,498 ) $ 56,787 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) $ (81,735 ) $ 3,169 $ (28,156 ) $ (106,722 ) Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment — (3,214 ) — (3,214 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — 14,210 — 14,210 Add: interest expense, net 15 — 20,622 20,637 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,074 — — 4,074 Add: asset impairments 132,283 — — 132,283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,637 $ 14,165 $ (7,534 ) $ 61,268

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Coal Royalty and Other Corporate and Financing (In thousands) Soda Ash Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 32,028 $ (35 ) $ (18,609 ) $ 13,384 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 116 — — 116 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 541 — — 541 Distributable cash flow $ 32,685 $ (35 ) $ (18,609 ) $ 14,041 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (116 ) — — (116 ) Less: acquisition costs (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) Free cash flow $ 31,569 $ (35 ) $ (18,609 ) $ 12,925 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 31,953 $ 7,077 $ (19,095 ) $ 19,935 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 507 — — 507 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 858 — — 858 Distributable cash flow $ 33,318 $ 7,077 $ (19,095 ) $ 21,300 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (507 ) — — (507 ) Less: acquisition costs (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) Free cash flow $ 31,811 $ 7,077 $ (19,095 ) $ 19,793 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 25,962 $ 3,888 $ (6,650 ) $ 23,200 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 59 — — 59 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 541 — — 541 Distributable cash flow $ 26,562 $ 3,888 $ (6,650 ) $ 23,800 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (59 ) — — (59 ) Less: acquisition costs — — — — Free cash flow $ 26,503 $ 3,888 $ (6,650 ) $ 23,741

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Coal Royalty and Other Corporate and Financing (In thousands) Soda Ash Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 57,990 $ 3,853 $ (25,259 ) $ 36,584 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 175 — — 175 Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — — — — Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,082 — — 1,082 Distributable cash flow $ 59,247 $ 3,853 $ (25,259 ) $ 37,841 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (175 ) — — (175 ) Less: acquisition costs (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) Free cash flow $ 58,072 $ 3,853 $ (25,259 ) $ 36,666 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 62,509 $ 14,166 $ (26,585 ) $ 50,090 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 507 — — 507 Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — — — (66 ) Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,130 — — 1,130 Distributable cash flow $ 64,146 $ 14,166 $ (26,585 ) $ 51,661 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (507 ) — — (507 ) Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — — — 66 Less: acquisition costs (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) Free cash flow $ 62,639 $ 14,166 $ (26,585 ) $ 50,220

LTM Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Cushion For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Last 12 Months Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 24,323 $ 13,155 $ 23,200 $ 13,384 $ 74,062 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals — 116 59 116 291 Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — 1 — — 1 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 332 660 541 541 2,074 Distributable cash flow $ 24,655 $ 13,932 $ 23,800 $ 14,041 $ 76,428 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals — (116 ) (59 ) (116 ) (291 ) Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — (1 ) — — (1 ) Less: acquisition costs — — — (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Free cash flow $ 24,655 $ 13,815 $ 23,741 $ 12,925 $ 75,136 Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments (6,780 ) (20,335 ) (16,696 ) (2,365 ) (46,176 ) Less: preferred unit distributions (7,500 ) (3,750 ) (3,806 ) (3,864 ) (18,920 ) Less: common unit distributions (5,630 ) (5,630 ) (5,630 ) (5,672 ) (22,562 ) Cash flow cushion $ 4,745 $ (15,900 ) $ (2,391 ) $ 1,024 $ (12,522 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Leverage Ratio For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Last 12 Months Net income $ 7,216 $ 14,687 $ 8,381 $ 15,382 $ 45,666 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (1,986 ) (5,528 ) (1,973 ) (2,601 ) (12,088 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment — — 3,920 — 3,920 Add: interest expense, net 10,254 10,077 9,973 9,683 39,987 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,111 3,013 5,092 4,871 15,087 Add: asset impairments 934 2,668 4,043 16 7,661 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,529 $ 24,917 $ 29,436 $ 27,351 $ 100,233 Debt—at June 30, 2021 $ 458,819 Leverage Ratio (1) 4.6x

___________________ (1) Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of June 30, 2021 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA. Note that Adjusted EBITDA under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes may be different than the amount shown above. However, NRP's last twelve months Leverage ratio as of June 30, 2021, was 4.6x as calculated under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes.