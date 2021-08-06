Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2021 Distributions
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2021 results as follows:
|
|
For the Three
Months Ended
Last Twelve
Months Ended
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
Net income
$
15,382
$
45,666
Asset impairments
16
7,661
Net income excluding asset impairments (1)
$
15,398
$
53,327
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
27,351
100,233
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
13,384
74,062
Investing activities
657
2,365
Financing activities
(12,900
)
(89,347
)
Free cash flow (1)
12,925
75,136
Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1)
(12,522
)
|___________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
"NRP saw continued strength in demand for steel, glass and electricity in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in stable free cash flow generation and strong liquidity. We are continuing to reduce debt, maintain robust liquidity and maximize unitholder value as we navigate the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Craig Nunez, NRP's President and Chief Operating Officer.
NRP's liquidity was $197.9 million at June 30, 2021, consisting of $97.9 million of cash and $100.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
NRP announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.45 per common unit of NRP to be paid on August 26, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 19, 2021. In addition, the Board declared a $7.8 million distribution on the preferred units, which will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind through the issuance of additional preferred units. The preferred unit distribution includes interest on previously paid-in-kind units and will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind through the issuance of additional preferred units.
Segment Performance
Coal Royalty and Other
In the second quarter of 2021 net income increased $134.4 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to a $132.3 million non-cash asset impairment expense recorded in the second quarter of 2020 that was primarily related to weakened coal markets compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Free cash flow was relatively flat in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior year period as increased coal royalty cash flow due to stronger coal demand in the second quarter of 2021 was offset by $5 million of increased cash flow in the second quarter of 2020 related to the emergence of a lessee from bankruptcy. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 50% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2021.
Metallurgical coal markets have rebounded from the lows seen in 2020 and the outlook remains strong as steel demand driven by global economic recovery is more than offsetting challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic and export thermal coal markets have significantly improved from the lows seen in 2020, but still face ongoing negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term challenges of lower electricity demand, competition from natural gas, and the secular shift to renewable energy. However, NRP does not have significant sensitivity to thermal coal price movements this year since the substantial majority of NRP's thermal cash flows are fixed through 2021 pursuant to a contract with Foresight Energy that went into effect as they emerged from bankruptcy last year.
In addition to actively managing its currently producing coal and hard mineral properties over the last year, NRP continues working to identify alternative revenue sources across its large portfolio of land, mineral and timber assets. The types of opportunities NRP is exploring include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar and wind energy. While the timing and likelihood of cash flows being realized from any of these activities is highly uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States will provide opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP.
Soda Ash
Net income in the second quarter of 2021 increased $5.7 million as compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of increased sales volumes as demand for soda ash continued to rebound from its lows in 2020 caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Free cash flow was lower by $7.1 million as compared to the prior year period as a result of Ciner Wyoming's decision in August of 2020 to suspend its quarterly distributions in an effort to achieve greater financial and liquidity flexibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. NRP does not expect Ciner Wyoming to resume regular cash distributions until they have greater visibility and confidence in the sustainability of the continuing improvement in global soda ash demand. Ciner Wyoming’s ability to pay future quarterly distributions will be dependent in part on its cash reserves, liquidity, total debt levels and anticipated capital expenditures.
NRP continues to believe Ciner Wyoming's facility is competitively positioned as one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash in the world, however, NRP expects the market to remain volatile as a result of ongoing uncertainties with COVID-19.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and financing costs in the second quarter of 2021 improved $0.9 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding in 2021. Free cash flow improved $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding in 2021.
As noted earlier, NRP declared a second quarter 2021 preferred unit distribution of $7.8 million which will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind. The indenture governing the 2025 parent company notes restricts NRP from paying more than one-half of the quarterly distribution on the preferred units in cash if NRP's consolidated leverage ratio exceeds 3.75x, and as of June 30, 2021, NRP's leverage ratio was 4.6x. NRP expects its leverage ratio to begin a sustained long-term decline as NRP continues to pay down debt. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, if NRP’s consolidated leverage ratio remains above 3.75x into 2022 and NRP remains unable to redeem any outstanding paid-in-kind preferred units, NRP would be required to temporarily suspend distributions on its common units until the leverage ratio drops below 3.75x and the outstanding paid-in-kind preferred units are redeemed. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the Board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2296424. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.
Withholding Information for Foreign Investors
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of NRP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable rate.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources. In addition, NRP owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming LLC, a trona ore mining and soda ash production business.
For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the Partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership’s common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees, including Foresight Energy; Ciner Wyoming LLC’s trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.
“Distributable cash flow” or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
“Free cash flow” or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and common unit distributions. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.
"Return on capital employed" or "ROCE" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) operations plus financing costs (interest expense plus loss on extinguishment of debt) divided by the sum of equity excluding equity of discontinued operations, and debt. Return on capital employed should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. Return on capital employed is a supplemental performance measure used by our management team that measures our profitability and efficiency with which our capital is employed. The measure provides an indication of operating performance before the impact of leverage in the capital structure.
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per unit data)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenues and other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal royalty and other
|
$
|
33,611
|
|
|
$
|
31,666
|
|
|
$
|
32,927
|
|
|
$
|
66,538
|
|
|
$
|
63,099
|
|
Transportation and processing services
|
2,182
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
2,192
|
|
|
4,374
|
|
|
4,447
|
|
Equity (loss) in earnings of Ciner Wyoming
|
2,601
|
|
|
(3,058
|
)
|
|
1,973
|
|
|
4,574
|
|
|
3,214
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
116
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
$
|
38,510
|
|
|
$
|
31,011
|
|
|
$
|
37,151
|
|
|
$
|
75,661
|
|
|
$
|
71,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating and maintenance expenses
|
$
|
5,170
|
|
|
$
|
8,217
|
|
|
$
|
5,552
|
|
|
$
|
10,722
|
|
|
$
|
13,419
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
4,871
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
9,963
|
|
|
4,074
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
3,388
|
|
|
3,621
|
|
|
4,110
|
|
|
7,498
|
|
|
7,534
|
|
Asset impairments
|
16
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
4,043
|
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
13,445
|
|
|
$
|
146,183
|
|
|
$
|
18,797
|
|
|
$
|
32,242
|
|
|
$
|
157,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
25,065
|
|
|
$
|
(115,172
|
)
|
|
$
|
18,354
|
|
|
$
|
43,419
|
|
|
$
|
(86,085
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
$
|
(9,683
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,973
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,656
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,637
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
|
$
|
23,763
|
|
|
$
|
(106,722
|
)
|
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
|
(7,842
|
)
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
(7,727
|
)
|
|
(15,569
|
)
|
|
(15,113
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
|
$
|
7,540
|
|
|
$
|
(133,114
|
)
|
|
$
|
654
|
|
|
$
|
8,194
|
|
|
$
|
(121,835
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders
|
$
|
7,389
|
|
|
$
|
(130,452
|
)
|
|
$
|
641
|
|
|
$
|
8,030
|
|
|
$
|
(119,398
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to the general partner
|
151
|
|
|
(2,662
|
)
|
|
13
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
(2,437
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
(10.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
(9.74
|
)
|
Diluted
|
0.56
|
|
|
(10.64
|
)
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
(9.74
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
|
$
|
23,763
|
|
|
$
|
(106,722
|
)
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
2,533
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
3,265
|
|
|
336
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
17,915
|
|
|
$
|
(124,142
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,113
|
|
|
$
|
27,028
|
|
|
$
|
(106,386
|
)
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
|
$
|
23,763
|
|
|
$
|
(106,722
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
4,871
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
9,963
|
|
|
4,074
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
—
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
(2,601
|
)
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
|
(4,574
|
)
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
(116
|
)
|
|
(465
|
)
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
(465
|
)
|
Asset impairments
|
16
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
4,043
|
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
(737
|
)
|
|
3,847
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
(354
|
)
|
|
3,657
|
|
Unit-based compensation expense
|
593
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
1,719
|
|
|
1,653
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
|
977
|
|
|
(1,534
|
)
|
|
269
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
(1,086
|
)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
162
|
|
|
8,446
|
|
|
(3,331
|
)
|
|
(3,169
|
)
|
|
3,373
|
|
Accounts payable
|
(83
|
)
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
49
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
1,838
|
|
|
(915
|
)
|
|
(3,034
|
)
|
|
(1,196
|
)
|
|
(3,776
|
)
|
Accrued interest
|
(7,424
|
)
|
|
(7,351
|
)
|
|
7,133
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
(291
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
677
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
531
|
|
|
10,467
|
|
Other items, net
|
(171
|
)
|
|
(4,182
|
)
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
(4,122
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
13,384
|
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
|
$
|
23,200
|
|
|
$
|
36,584
|
|
|
$
|
50,090
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
13,384
|
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
|
$
|
23,200
|
|
|
$
|
36,584
|
|
|
$
|
51,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
$
|
116
|
|
|
$
|
507
|
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
175
|
|
|
$
|
507
|
|
Return of long-term contract receivable
|
541
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
657
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
|
$
|
637
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
$
|
657
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
|
$
|
571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt repayments
|
$
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,696
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,061
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,061
|
)
|
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
|
(5,672
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
(11,302
|
)
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
(3,864
|
)
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
(3,806
|
)
|
|
(7,670
|
)
|
|
(15,113
|
)
|
Contributions from discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other items
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(691
|
)
|
|
(690
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
(12,900
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,823
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
(38,164
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,640
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$
|
(12,900
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,823
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,804
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,141
|
|
|
$
|
10,322
|
|
|
$
|
(3,023
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,882
|
)
|
|
$
|
12,563
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
96,767
|
|
|
100,506
|
|
|
99,790
|
|
|
99,790
|
|
|
98,265
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
97,908
|
|
|
$
|
110,828
|
|
|
$
|
96,767
|
|
|
$
|
97,908
|
|
|
$
|
110,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
16,611
|
|
|
$
|
17,183
|
|
|
$
|
2,320
|
|
|
$
|
18,931
|
|
|
$
|
20,222
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plant, equipment, mineral rights and other funded with accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
924
|
|
|
$
|
992
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
924
|
|
Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind
|
3,863
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
7,669
|
|
|
—
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except unit data)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
97,908
|
|
|
$
|
99,790
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
15,322
|
|
|
12,322
|
|
Other current assets, net
|
4,038
|
|
|
5,080
|
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
117,268
|
|
|
$
|
117,192
|
|
Land
|
24,008
|
|
|
24,008
|
|
Mineral rights, net
|
447,155
|
|
|
460,373
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
16,742
|
|
|
17,459
|
|
Equity in unconsolidated investment
|
266,433
|
|
|
262,514
|
|
Long-term contract receivable, net
|
32,514
|
|
|
33,264
|
|
Other long-term assets, net
|
6,085
|
|
|
7,067
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
910,205
|
|
|
$
|
921,877
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,293
|
|
|
$
|
1,385
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
5,746
|
|
|
7,733
|
|
Accrued interest
|
1,423
|
|
|
1,714
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
10,293
|
|
|
11,485
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
39,060
|
|
|
39,055
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
57,815
|
|
|
$
|
61,372
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
51,793
|
|
|
50,069
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
414,099
|
|
|
432,444
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
4,819
|
|
|
5,131
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
528,526
|
|
|
$
|
549,016
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (261,420 and 253,750 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at June 30, 2021 and $1,700 per unit at December 31, 2020)
|
$
|
176,006
|
|
|
$
|
168,337
|
|
Partners’ capital:
|
|
|
|
Common unitholders’ interest (12,351,306 and 12,261,199 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
|
$
|
134,836
|
|
|
$
|
136,927
|
|
General partner’s interest
|
434
|
|
|
459
|
|
Warrant holders' interest
|
66,816
|
|
|
66,816
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
3,587
|
|
|
322
|
|
Total partners’ capital
|
$
|
205,673
|
|
|
$
|
204,524
|
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
$
|
910,205
|
|
|
$
|
921,877
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
|
|
Common Unitholders
|
|
General
Partner
|
|
Warrant
Holders
|
|
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
|
|
Partners'
Capital
Excluding
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Total
Capital
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Units
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
136,927
|
|
|
$
|
459
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
322
|
|
|
$
|
204,524
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
204,524
|
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
8,213
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,381
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,381
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,517
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,461
|
)
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
Issuance of unit-based awards
|
90
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
|
—
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
215
|
|
Capital contribution
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
732
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
12,351
|
|
|
$
|
132,377
|
|
|
$
|
394
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
1,054
|
|
|
$
|
200,641
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
200,641
|
|
Net income (2)
|
—
|
|
|
15,074
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15,382
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15,382
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,559
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,672
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,672
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,571
|
)
|
|
(155
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,726
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,726
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
515
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
12,351
|
|
|
$
|
134,836
|
|
|
$
|
434
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
3,587
|
|
|
$
|
205,673
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
205,673
|
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Net income includes $7.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.6 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
(2)
|Net income includes $7.8 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.7 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
|
Common Unitholders
|
|
General
Partner
|
|
Warrant
Holders
|
|
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|
|
Partners'
Capital
Excluding
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Total
Capital
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Units
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
271,471
|
|
|
$
|
3,270
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(2,594
|
)
|
|
$
|
338,963
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
336,028
|
|
Cumulative effect of adoption of accounting standard
|
—
|
|
|
(3,833
|
)
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,911
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,911
|
)
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
18,403
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,779
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,779
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,517
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
673
|
|
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
Balance at March 31, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
273,847
|
|
|
$
|
3,305
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(3,617
|
)
|
|
$
|
340,351
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
337,416
|
|
Net loss (2)
|
—
|
|
|
(122,991
|
)
|
|
(2,510
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(125,501
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,461
|
)
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
—
|
|
|
(4,747
|
)
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,844
|
)
|
|
2,935
|
|
|
(1,909
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
869
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
139,517
|
|
|
$
|
546
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(2,258
|
)
|
|
$
|
204,621
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
204,621
|
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
(2)
|
Net loss includes $7.6 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.5 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and March 31, 2021:
|
|
|
Operating Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
35,793
|
|
|
$
|
2,601
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
38,394
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
116
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
35,909
|
|
|
$
|
2,601
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
38,510
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
25,886
|
|
|
$
|
2,566
|
|
|
$
|
(13,070
|
)
|
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
30,774
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,388
|
)
|
|
$
|
27,351
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
32,028
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,609
|
)
|
|
$
|
13,384
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
657
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
657
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(11,900
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,900
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
32,685
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,609
|
)
|
|
$
|
14,041
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
31,569
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,609
|
)
|
|
$
|
12,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
33,604
|
|
|
$
|
(3,058
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
30,546
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
465
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
34,069
|
|
|
$
|
(3,058
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
31,011
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(108,479
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,087
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
25,881
|
|
|
$
|
7,076
|
|
|
$
|
(3,621
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,336
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
31,953
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
33,318
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
21,300
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
31,811
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
35,119
|
|
|
$
|
1,973
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
37,092
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
59
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
59
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
35,178
|
|
|
$
|
1,973
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
37,151
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
4,043
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,043
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
20,488
|
|
|
$
|
1,953
|
|
|
$
|
(14,060
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
29,646
|
|
|
$
|
3,900
|
|
|
$
|
(4,110
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,436
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
25,962
|
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
|
$
|
(6,650
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,200
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
(132
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(26,691
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,823
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
26,562
|
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
|
$
|
(6,650
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,800
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
26,503
|
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
|
$
|
(6,650
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,741
|
|___________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
|
|
|
Operating Business Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
70,912
|
|
|
$
|
4,574
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
75,486
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
175
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
175
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
71,087
|
|
|
$
|
4,574
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
75,661
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
4,059
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,059
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
46,374
|
|
|
$
|
4,519
|
|
|
$
|
(27,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,763
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
60,420
|
|
|
$
|
3,865
|
|
|
$
|
(7,498
|
)
|
|
$
|
56,787
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
57,990
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
|
$
|
(25,259
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,584
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(38,591
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,723
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
59,247
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
|
$
|
(25,259
|
)
|
|
$
|
37,841
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
58,072
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
|
$
|
(25,259
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
67,546
|
|
|
$
|
3,214
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
70,760
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
465
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
68,011
|
|
|
$
|
3,214
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
71,225
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(81,735
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
|
$
|
(28,156
|
)
|
|
$
|
(106,722
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
54,637
|
|
|
$
|
14,165
|
|
|
$
|
(7,534
|
)
|
|
$
|
61,268
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
62,509
|
|
|
$
|
14,166
|
|
|
$
|
(26,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
50,090
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
637
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
637
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(38,164
|
)
|
|
$
|
(38,164
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
64,146
|
|
|
$
|
14,166
|
|
|
$
|
(26,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
51,661
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
62,639
|
|
|
$
|
14,166
|
|
|
$
|
(26,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
50,220
|
|___________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Includes net proceeds from the sale of the construction aggregates business which are classified as investing cash flow from discontinued operations.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Operating Statistics - Coal Royalty and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per ton data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Coal sales volumes (tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
405
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
414
|
|
Central
|
|
2,975
|
|
|
2,463
|
|
|
2,650
|
|
|
5,625
|
|
|
5,396
|
|
Southern
|
|
316
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
648
|
|
Total Appalachia
|
|
3,696
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
|
2,870
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
6,458
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
2,640
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
5,298
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
185
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
867
|
|
Total coal sales volumes
|
|
6,521
|
|
|
3,894
|
|
|
6,587
|
|
|
13,108
|
|
|
8,408
|
|
Coal royalty revenue per ton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
$
|
4.45
|
|
|
$
|
2.74
|
|
|
$
|
3.64
|
|
|
$
|
4.27
|
|
|
$
|
2.01
|
|
Central
|
|
4.62
|
|
|
4.04
|
|
|
4.22
|
|
|
4.44
|
|
|
4.47
|
|
Southern
|
|
7.63
|
|
|
4.96
|
|
|
5.28
|
|
|
7.06
|
|
|
4.68
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
2.01
|
|
|
1.97
|
|
|
2.06
|
|
|
2.04
|
|
|
3.08
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
3.15
|
|
|
3.37
|
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
3.75
|
|
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
|
|
3.69
|
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
|
3.45
|
|
|
4.11
|
|
Coal royalty revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
$
|
1,804
|
|
|
$
|
238
|
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
$
|
2,241
|
|
|
$
|
831
|
|
Central
|
|
13,756
|
|
|
9,951
|
|
|
11,195
|
|
|
24,951
|
|
|
24,124
|
|
Southern
|
|
2,410
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
Total Appalachia
|
|
17,970
|
|
|
12,300
|
|
|
12,160
|
|
|
30,130
|
|
|
27,989
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
5,300
|
|
|
1,137
|
|
|
5,483
|
|
|
10,783
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
768
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
3,573
|
|
|
4,341
|
|
|
3,248
|
|
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
|
|
24,038
|
|
|
14,508
|
|
|
21,216
|
|
|
45,254
|
|
|
34,573
|
|
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (2)
|
|
(5,740
|
)
|
|
(3,661
|
)
|
|
(5,851
|
)
|
|
(11,591
|
)
|
|
(4,624
|
)
|
Total coal royalty revenues
|
|
$
|
18,298
|
|
|
$
|
10,847
|
|
|
$
|
15,365
|
|
|
$
|
33,663
|
|
|
$
|
29,949
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production lease minimum revenues (2)
|
|
$
|
3,556
|
|
|
$
|
8,485
|
|
|
$
|
3,450
|
|
|
$
|
7,006
|
|
|
$
|
9,287
|
|
Minimum lease straight-line revenues (2)
|
|
4,869
|
|
|
4,987
|
|
|
6,096
|
|
|
10,965
|
|
|
8,796
|
|
Property tax revenues
|
|
1,587
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
1,469
|
|
|
3,056
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
Wheelage revenues
|
|
1,844
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
1,781
|
|
|
3,625
|
|
|
3,788
|
|
Coal overriding royalty revenues
|
|
976
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
2,835
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
Lease amendment revenues
|
|
772
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
Aggregates royalty revenues
|
|
456
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
847
|
|
Oil and gas royalty revenues
|
|
900
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
1,366
|
|
|
2,266
|
|
|
3,845
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
353
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
489
|
|
Total other revenues
|
|
$
|
15,313
|
|
|
$
|
20,819
|
|
|
$
|
17,562
|
|
|
$
|
32,875
|
|
|
$
|
33,150
|
|
Coal royalty and other
|
|
$
|
33,611
|
|
|
$
|
31,666
|
|
|
$
|
32,927
|
|
|
$
|
66,538
|
|
|
$
|
63,099
|
|
Transportation and processing services revenues
|
|
2,182
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
2,192
|
|
|
4,374
|
|
|
4,447
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total Coal Royalty and Other segment revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
35,909
|
|
|
$
|
34,069
|
|
|
$
|
35,178
|
|
|
$
|
71,087
|
|
|
$
|
68,011
|
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Northern Appalachia includes NRP's Hibbs Run property that has significant sales volumes, but a low fixed rate per ton.
|
(2)
|
Beginning April 1, 2020 and effective January 1, 2020, certain revenues previously classified as coal royalty revenues are classified as production lease minimum revenues or minimum lease straight-line revenues due to contract modifications with Foresight Energy Resources LLC that fixed consideration paid to us over a two-year period.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
25,886
|
|
|
$
|
2,566
|
|
|
$
|
(13,070
|
)
|
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,601
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,601
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,682
|
|
|
9,683
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
4,871
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,871
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
16
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
16
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
30,774
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,388
|
)
|
|
$
|
27,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(108,479
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,087
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,314
|
|
|
10,329
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
25,881
|
|
|
$
|
7,076
|
|
|
$
|
(3,621
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
20,488
|
|
|
$
|
1,953
|
|
|
(14,060
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
23
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,950
|
|
|
9,973
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
4,043
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,043
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
29,646
|
|
|
$
|
3,900
|
|
|
$
|
(4,110
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,436
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
46,374
|
|
|
$
|
4,519
|
|
|
$
|
(27,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,763
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,574
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,574
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
24
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19,632
|
|
|
19,656
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
9,963
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,963
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,059
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
60,420
|
|
|
$
|
3,865
|
|
|
$
|
(7,498
|
)
|
|
$
|
56,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(81,735
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
|
$
|
(28,156
|
)
|
|
$
|
(106,722
|
)
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,622
|
|
|
20,637
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
4,074
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,074
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
54,637
|
|
|
$
|
14,165
|
|
|
$
|
(7,534
|
)
|
|
$
|
61,268
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
32,028
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,609
|
)
|
|
$
|
13,384
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
116
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
116
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
541
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
541
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
32,685
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,609
|
)
|
|
$
|
14,041
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
31,569
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,609
|
)
|
|
$
|
12,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
31,953
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
507
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
507
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
858
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
858
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
33,318
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
21,300
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
31,811
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
25,962
|
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
|
$
|
(6,650
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,200
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
59
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
59
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
541
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
541
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
26,562
|
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
|
$
|
(6,650
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,800
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
26,503
|
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
|
$
|
(6,650
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,741
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
57,990
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
|
$
|
(25,259
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,584
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
175
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
175
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
1,082
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
59,247
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
|
$
|
(25,259
|
)
|
|
$
|
37,841
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
58,072
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
|
$
|
(25,259
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
62,509
|
|
|
$
|
14,166
|
|
|
$
|
(26,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
50,090
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
507
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
507
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
64,146
|
|
|
$
|
14,166
|
|
|
$
|
(26,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
51,661
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
66
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
62,639
|
|
|
$
|
14,166
|
|
|
$
|
(26,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
50,220
|
|
LTM Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Cushion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
March 31,
2021
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
Last 12
Months
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
|
$
|
13,155
|
|
|
$
|
23,200
|
|
|
$
|
13,384
|
|
|
$
|
74,062
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
291
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
332
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
$
|
13,932
|
|
|
$
|
23,800
|
|
|
$
|
14,041
|
|
|
$
|
76,428
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
(291
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
$
|
13,815
|
|
|
$
|
23,741
|
|
|
$
|
12,925
|
|
|
$
|
75,136
|
|
Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments
|
|
(6,780
|
)
|
|
(20,335
|
)
|
|
(16,696
|
)
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
(46,176
|
)
|
Less: preferred unit distributions
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(3,750
|
)
|
|
(3,806
|
)
|
|
(3,864
|
)
|
|
(18,920
|
)
|
Less: common unit distributions
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
(5,672
|
)
|
|
(22,562
|
)
|
Cash flow cushion
|
|
$
|
4,745
|
|
|
$
|
(15,900
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,391
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,024
|
|
|
$
|
(12,522
|
)
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
|
Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
March 31,
2021
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
Last 12
Months
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
|
$
|
14,687
|
|
|
$
|
8,381
|
|
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
|
$
|
45,666
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
(1,986
|
)
|
|
(5,528
|
)
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
|
(2,601
|
)
|
|
(12,088
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,920
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
10,254
|
|
|
10,077
|
|
|
9,973
|
|
|
9,683
|
|
|
39,987
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
3,013
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
4,871
|
|
|
15,087
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
934
|
|
|
2,668
|
|
|
4,043
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
7,661
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
18,529
|
|
|
$
|
24,917
|
|
|
$
|
29,436
|
|
|
$
|
27,351
|
|
|
$
|
100,233
|
|
Debt—at June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
458,819
|
|
Leverage Ratio (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6x
|___________________
|
(1)
|
Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of June 30, 2021 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA. Note that Adjusted EBITDA under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes may be different than the amount shown above. However, NRP's last twelve months Leverage ratio as of June 30, 2021, was 4.6x as calculated under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes.
|
Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE")
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
LTM Ended June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
87,929
|
|
|
$
|
11,893
|
|
|
$
|
(54,156
|
)
|
|
$
|
45,666
|
|
Financing costs
|
|
94
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
39,955
|
|
|
40,049
|
|
Return
|
|
$
|
88,023
|
|
|
$
|
11,893
|
|
|
$
|
(14,201
|
)
|
|
$
|
85,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
688,828
|
|
|
$
|
252,420
|
|
|
$
|
2,317
|
|
|
$
|
943,565
|
|
Less: total current liabilities excluding current debt
|
|
(14,202
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,936
|
)
|
|
(18,138
|
)
|
Less: total long-term liabilities excluding long-term debt
|
|
(57,886
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(446
|
)
|
|
(58,332
|
)
|
Capital employed
|
|
$
|
616,740
|
|
|
$
|
252,420
|
|
|
$
|
(2,065
|
)
|
|
$
|
867,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total partners' capital
|
|
$
|
616,740
|
|
|
$
|
252,420
|