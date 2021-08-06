checkAd

Castle Biosciences to Present Data at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that data on two of its skin cancer gene expression profile (GEP) tests will be featured in oral presentations during the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting, being held Aug. 5-8, 2021.

Presentation title, date and times are as follows:

Title: Integrating 31-gene expression profiling with clinicopathologic features improves prognostication of recurrence and metastasis in patients with stage I-III cutaneous melanoma
 Session: S011 – Frontiers in Research, Science and Technology (FiRST)
Presenter: Nicholas Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., Zitelli and Brodland Skin Cancer Center, Pittsburgh and Central Dermatology Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021
Time: 1:50 p.m.-2:02 p.m. Eastern time, Ballroom B

Title: Risk assessment by the 40-gene expression profile (40-GEP) test further stratifies risk of metastasis in a subset of high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) patients meeting T1 staging criteria​
 Session: S011 – Frontiers in Research, Science and Technology (FiRST)
Presenter: Aaron Farberg, M.D., Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas
Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021
Time: 2:32 p.m.-2:44 p.m. Eastern time, Ballroom B

Specific details will be released following the oral presentations.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. To predict likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity, the Company utilizes its proprietary algorithm, i31-GEP, to produce an integrated test result. i31-GEP is an artificial intelligence-based neural network algorithm (independently validated in a cohort of 1,674 prospective, consecutively tested patients with T1-T4 cutaneous melanoma) that integrates the DecisionDx-Melanoma test result with the patient’s traditional clinicopathologic features. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through March 31, 2021, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 73,396 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

