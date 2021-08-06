Forma Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 13, 2021

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Forma management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, on Aug. 13, 2021, to discuss these financial results and provide a business update.

Investors may participate by dialing +1 (833) 301-1146 in the U.S. or Canada, or +1 (914) 987-7386 internationally, and by referring to Conference ID 9155938. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.formatherapeutics.com.