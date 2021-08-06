checkAd

Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

