checkAd

AerSale Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted second quarter 2021 revenue of $91.9 million compared to $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 included $42.7 million of flight equipment sales.

In addition to flight equipment sales, revenue improved during the period as maintenance work continued at an elevated pace as airlines recommissioned parked aircraft. The impact of asset sales was partially offset by lower leasing volume as three passenger B747 leases ended last year as scheduled, as disclosed previously.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million, or 18.0% of revenue, compared to a GAAP net loss of $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $30.4 million, or 33.1% of revenue, compared to $12.9 million, or 28.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA and margins was driven by higher revenues and a favorable sales mix that resulted in higher margins. The Company recognized $8.4 million in Payroll Support Program proceeds during the quarter compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. As a reminder, the Company incurs certain offsetting costs to the Payroll Support Program to retain its program eligibility.

AerSale expects the strong momentum to continue into the second half of 2021 as the ongoing recovery of the commercial markets continues and higher MRO volume from the recommissioning of commercial aircraft, greater demand for USM parts consumption for overhaul activity, and sales from its Boeing 757 procurement program drive growth.

Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are executing well and are poised to benefit from the ongoing recovery of the commercial markets during the second half of the year. Our purpose built, integrated business model is designed to perform across cycles and end markets, which has been demonstrated since the start of the pandemic. During the period, our MRO facilities drove incremental volume as aircraft were recommissioned, and the strategic investments we made in the freighter market bolstered returns to our shareholders as we delivered on our 757-freighter conversion program.”

Finazzo added, “Alongside our core aircraft supply chain business, we continue to make meaningful progress in our high growth, high margin engineered solutions platform. Together with our potential launch customers, suppliers and federal regulators, we continued to demonstrate and refine AerAware, a wearable heads up display product, which holds the potential to transform the company given the multi-billion dollar addressable market for the product. In addition, during the quarter we also saw an acceleration in demand of our AerSafe product, which satisfies an FAA airworthiness directive requiring wire separation of the fuel quantity indication system by May 2022. These highly engineered, regulated products present a differentiated product suite for AerSale, and are an important contributor to our long-term growth plans.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results of Operations
 For the second quarter of 2021, AerSale reported revenue of $91.9 million, which included $42.7 million of flight equipment sales consisting of three aircraft, one airframe, and two engines. Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $45.4 million, including $3.1 million of flight equipment sales. As a reminder to investors, flight equipment sales are volatile quarter to quarter, and the Company believes full-year analysis, rather than year-over-year quarterly comparisons is a more effective measurement of Company progress.

Asset Management Solutions (AMS) revenue increased by $39.4 million or 189% in the second quarter of 2021 largely due to flight equipment sales mentioned above. The consumption of used serviceable material (USM) parts for maintenance and overhaul activity rose as air travel picked up and airlines returned aircraft into operation. The increase was partially offset by lower leasing volume as three passenger B747 leases ended as scheduled at the end of 2020.

Revenue from TechOps was up 29.0% to $31.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by storage, maintenance, rehabilitation, and recommissioning of aircraft at the Company’s aircraft MRO facilities. Looking forward, AerSale expects the substantial quantity of aircraft at its on-airport MRO facilities to provide the Company with upside opportunities for reactivation work, heavy maintenance, and cargo conversion; and a strategic advantage in identifying feedstock for its Asset Management Solutions segment.

Gross margin expanded to 33.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to (4.7%) in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement was due to the high-margin sale of flight equipment after channeling these assets through AerSale’s unique multi-dimensional redistribution machinery and lower inventory impairments during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, net of the payroll support program proceeds, were $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The uptick in payroll and public company expenses fully offset the contribution from the Payroll Support Program. The Payroll Support Program proceeds were $8.4 million versus $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Income from operations was $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus a loss from operations of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for income tax was $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a benefit of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million or 18.0% of sales versus a net loss of $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.38 for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 is not comparable to the second quarter of 2020 due to the public listing of AerSale on December 23, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $30.4 million, or 33.1% of revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, or 28.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was due to the high-margin sale of flight equipment and aircraft storage and related maintenance activities and lower inventory impairments, which was partially offset by lower leasing revenues during the period.

2021 Guidance
 AerSale anticipates revenue of $340–$360 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60-$70 million in 2021. This outlook is based on an improvement in activity in the Company’s AMS segment, strong demand for its on-airport MRO services accelerating demand in cargo and E-Commerce markets, and increased requests for passenger-to-freighter conversions and other TechOps products and services.

The main growth driver of the Asset Management segment is expected to be the ongoing and continued monetization of the 24 aircraft Boeing 757 fleet acquisition. Because of the strong demand for cargo conversion aircraft, AerSale continues to expect to sell the majority of the available aircraft in 2021. For TechOps, in addition to the continued contributions from storage activities, the Company also expects increased contribution from its component MRO businesses driven by the aviation recovery.

Conference Call Information
 The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss these results. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/events. Participants may access the call at 1- 877-407-3982, international callers may use 1-201-493-6780, and request to join the AerSale Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until August 20, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13721934. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the AerSale website at https://ir.aersale.com until August 20, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) after giving effect to interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and other non-recurring items.

AerSale believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale’s financial condition and results of operations. AerSale’s management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non- GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or net income margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

You should review AerSale’s audited financial statements, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale’s business. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, and therefore AerSale’s adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 

AERSALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

41,808

 

$

29,317

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,441 and $1,652 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

51,011

 

 

50,215

Income tax receivable

 

 

40

 

 

Inventory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net

 

 

110,436

 

 

85,192

Advance vendor payments

 

 

10,742

 

 

6,205

Due from related party

 

 

-

 

 

474

Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets

 

 

2,448

 

 

7,560

Total current assets

 

 

216,485

 

 

178,963

Fixed assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aircraft and engines held for lease, net

 

 

74,899

 

 

86,844

Property and equipment, net

 

 

7,677

 

 

7,839

Inventory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net

 

 

61,506

 

 

55,463

Deferred income taxes

 

 

5,992

 

 

5,708

Deferred financing costs, net

 

 

1,228

 

 

367

Deferred customer incentives and other assets, net

 

 

288

 

 

271

Due from related party

 

 

5,421

 

 

5,450

Goodwill

 

 

19,860

 

 

19,860

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

27,309

 

 

28,364

Total assets

 

$

420,665

 

$

389,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

16,392

 

$

16,364

Accrued expenses

 

 

6,268

 

 

8,576

Income tax payable

 

 

2,338

 

 

1,324

Lessee and customer purchase deposits

 

 

6,166

 

 

2,820

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,289

 

 

2,595

Total current liabilities

 

 

33,453

 

 

31,679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term lease deposits

 

 

2,968

 

 

1,145

Maintenance deposit payments and other liabilities

 

 

3,980

 

 

3,664

Warrant liability

 

 

1,817

 

 

1,186

Total liabilities

 

 

42,218

 

 

37,674

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 42,949,261 and 41,046,216 shares

 

 

4

 

 

4

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

293,019

 

 

292,593

Retained earnings

 

 

85,424

 

 

58,858

Total equity

 

 

378,447

 

 

351,455

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

420,665

 

$

389,129

AERSALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

56,175

 

 

$

9,773

 

 

$

81,301

 

 

$

27,804

 

Leasing

 

 

6,366

 

 

 

11,228

 

 

 

12,622

 

 

 

27,010

 

Services

 

 

29,380

 

 

 

24,355

 

 

 

56,433

 

 

 

47,677

 

Total revenue

 

 

91,921

 

 

 

45,356

 

 

 

150,356

 

 

 

102,491

 

Cost of sales and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products

 

 

40,387

 

 

 

21,111

 

 

 

54,193

 

 

 

34,550

 

Cost of leasing

 

 

2,464

 

 

 

8,811

 

 

 

5,231

 

 

 

16,243

 

Cost of services

 

 

18,332

 

 

 

17,562

 

 

 

40,359

 

 

 

38,540

 

Total cost of sales

 

 

61,183

 

 

 

47,484

 

 

 

99,783

 

 

 

89,333

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

 

30,738

 

 

 

(2,128

)

 

 

50,573

 

 

 

13,158

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

16,966

 

 

 

14,036

 

 

 

30,276

 

 

 

27,237

 

Payroll support program proceeds

 

 

(8,405

)

 

 

(6,346

)

 

 

(14,768

)

 

 

(6,346

)

Transaction costs (recovered) incurred

 

 

-

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

215

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

22,177

 

 

 

(9,802

)

 

 

35,065

 

 

 

(7,948

)

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(251

)

 

 

(504

)

 

 

(509

)

 

 

(1,040

)

Other income, net

 

 

155

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

152

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

(407

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(631

)

 

 

-

 

Total other expenses

 

 

(503

)

 

 

(409

)

 

 

(891

)

 

 

(888

)

Income (loss) from operations before income tax provision

 

 

21,674

 

 

 

(10,211

)

 

 

34,174

 

 

 

(8,836

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(5,126

)

 

 

2,273

 

 

 

(7,608

)

 

 

1,957

 

Net income (loss) from operations

 

$

16,548

 

 

$

(7,938

)

 

$

26,566

 

 

$

(6,879

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share - basic

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

(214.48

)

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

(185.87

)

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

(214.48

)

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

(185.87

)

 

AERSALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from operations

 

$

26,566

 

 

$

(6,879

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,699

 

 

 

14,635

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

257

 

 

 

405

 

Inventory impairment

 

 

5,016

 

 

 

13,349

 

Impairment of aircraft held for lease

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,036

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

(151

)

 

 

439

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(1,964

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

631

 

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

150

 

 

 

-

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,586

)

 

 

12,494

 

Inventory

 

 

(33,417

)

 

 

(5,503

)

Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets

 

 

5,750

 

 

 

3,976

 

Deferred customer incentives and other assets

 

 

(19

)

 

 

49

 

Advance vendor payments

 

 

(4,536

)

 

 

1,240

 

Accounts payable

 

 

28

 

 

 

(1,442

)

Income tax payable

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

-

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

(3,425

)

 

 

1,161

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(1,931

)

Lessee and customer purchase deposits

 

 

5,934

 

 

 

5,556

 

Other liabilities

 

 

316

 

 

 

(295

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

8,636

 

 

 

38,326

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business acquisition

 

 

-

 

 

 

(16,976

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

4,420

 

 

 

3,100

 

Acquisition of aircraft and engines held for lease, including capitalized cost

 

 

-

 

 

 

(400

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(921

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

3,579

 

 

 

(15,197

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of 8% Senior Secured Notes

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,424

)

Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility

 

 

-

 

 

 

104,281

 

Repayments of Revolving Credit Facility

 

 

-

 

 

 

(104,281

)

Cash paid for employee taxes on withholding shares

 

 

(269

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

545

 

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

276

 

 

 

(3,424

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

12,491

 

 

 

19,705

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

29,317

 

 

 

17,505

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

41,808

 

 

$

37,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

1,815

 

 

 

132

 

Interest

 

 

308

 

 

 

640

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of aircraft and aircraft engines inventory (from) to equipment held for lease, net.

 

 

(7,307

)

 

 

(2,014

)

 

AERSALE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

EBITDA Reconciliation

2021

% of Total Revenue

2020

% of Total Revenue

 

2021

% of Total Revenue

2020

% of Total Revenue

Reported Net Income/(Loss)

16,548

 

18.0

%

(7,938

)

(17.5

%)

26,566

 

17.7

%

(6,879

)

(6.7

%)

Addbacks:

Interest Expense

251

 

0.3

%

504

 

1.1

%

509

 

0.3

%

1,040

 

1.0

%

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

5,126

 

5.6

%

(2,273

)

(5.0

%)

7,608

 

5.1

%

(1,957

)

(1.9

%)

Depreciation and Amortization

3,212

 

3.5

%

6,698

 

14.8

%

6,699

 

4.5

%

14,635

 

14.3

%

Inventory Write-Off

4,776

 

5.2

%

15,924

 

35.1

%

4,776

 

3.2

%

15,924

 

15.5

%

Change in FV of Warrant Liability

407

 

0.4

%

-

 

0.0

%

631

 

0.4

%

-

 

0.0

%

Stock Compensation

75

 

0.1

%

-

 

0.0

%

150

 

0.1

%

-

 

0.0

%

Transaction Costs

-

 

0.0

%

(16

)

(0.0

%)

-

 

0.0

%

215

 

0.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

30,395

 

33.1

%

12,899

 

28.4

%

46,939

 

31.2

%

22,978

 

22.4

%

 

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our anticipated financial performance; our growth trajectory; the impact of investments in our Boeing 757 program on our financial performance; our ability to sell our aircraft on the timelines we anticipate; the expected operating capacity of our MRO facilities; the expected commencement date of sales of our AerAware product; and our anticipated revenue split between our two segments. AerSale’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; factors adversely impacting the commercial aviation industry; the fluctuating market value of our products; our ability to repossess mid-life commercial aircraft and engines; our ability to comply with stringent government regulation; the shortage of skilled personnel, including as a result of work stoppages; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; and risks associated with our international operations. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 16, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AerSale Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law

About AerSale
 AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe, AerTrak, and now AerAware).

___________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has not been provided due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as the provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, which are expected to have a material impact on these measures and are out of AerSale’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts.

AerSale Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AerSale Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted second quarter 2021 revenue of $91.9 million compared to $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Have Signed Global Framework Agreement for Cooperation in ...
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win ...
Focus Home Interactive Continues to Evolve Its Model With the Acquisition of Dotemu, a World Leader ...
Champion Athleticwear Unveils Second Capsule in Muhammad Ali Collection
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21AerSale Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21AerSale Announces Participation at the Inaugural Shareholder Equity Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten