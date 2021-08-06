EQRx to Accelerate Growth with $1.8 Billion Raise through Proposed Combination with CM Life Sciences III

“EQRx is new pharma, leading the way in how we develop and price innovative medicines,” said Alexis Borisy, chairman and chief executive officer of EQRx. “We are excited to partner with a world-class group of investors who recognize the opportunity for change in our industry.”

EQRx, Inc., a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, and CM Life Sciences III, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLTU), a life science-focused special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The transaction is expected to provide up to $1.8 billion in cash proceeds to EQRx, expanding the cash on its balance sheet to approximately $2.0 billion at closing.

Upon closing of the business combination, CM Life Sciences III will be renamed “EQRx, Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under ticker symbols “EQRX” and “EQRXW,” respectively.

“This transaction propels us into the next phase of growth, and I am excited to lead EQRx as we work to make sustainable and affordable drug pricing a reality for patients, payers and health systems,” added Melanie Nallicheri, president and chief operating officer of EQRx. “We are moving rapidly toward the potential commercialization of our lead oncology programs while continuing to grow our pipeline to address the high-cost disease areas of today and in the future.”

EQRx Overview

EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, to develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices through a late-stage and growing product pipeline across high-cost therapeutic categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and healthcare providers.

EQRx is building a pipeline of innovative new drug candidates to address diseases like cancer and inflammatory conditions that are the top categories of drug spend today and in the future. By leveraging proven druggable targets and a focus on efficiency, together with building deep strategic partnerships with health systems and payers, EQRx anticipates a higher probability of regulatory success, a lower risk-adjusted cost of drug development and a more streamlined access model.