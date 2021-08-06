DraftKings Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $298 Million; Increases 2021 Revenue Guidance to $1.21 Billion to $1.29 Billion

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, DraftKings reported revenue of $298 million, an increase of 320% compared to $71 million during the same period in 2020. After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. which was completed on April 23, 2020, as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue grew 297% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

“DraftKings had a particularly strong second quarter of 2021, maintaining our impressive financial performance while also advancing into new areas, such as media and NFTs. We believe these expansion opportunities will enable us to further grow our customer base and generate additional revenues through cross-selling to our existing players,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We also are excited that the migration to our proprietary in-house online sports betting technology is substantially complete, with only one state remaining pending approval.”

Jason Park, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered strong growth in new customers and revenue. Our $298 million in second quarter revenue represents a 297% increase year-over-year. Additionally, we grew Monthly Unique Payers by 281% and Average Revenue Per Monthly Unique Payer by 26%. We are again raising our revenue outlook for 2021 as we continue to expect robust growth in the states where we are currently live today.”

Strong Customer Retention and Acquisition Drove Q2 Results

Monthly Unique Payers (“MUPs”) for our B2C segment increased 281% compared to the second quarter of 2020. On average, 1.1 million monthly unique paying customers engaged with DraftKings during each month of the second quarter. The increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DFS, OSB and iGaming, the expansion of our OSB and iGaming product offerings into new states, and the lack of traditional sports for much of the second quarter of 2020 due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

Average Revenue per MUP (“ARPMUP”) was $80 in the second quarter of 2021 representing a 26% increase versus the same period in 2020. Our ARPMUP was positively impacted by the return to a more normal sports schedule, which resulted in stronger and more consistent customer engagement across our DFS and Sportsbook product offerings. The launch of our Sportsbook and iGaming product offerings in additional states also positively impacted our product mix. We also continued to drive engagement across our B2C product offerings as we cross sell our users into more products.

Increasing 2021 Revenue Guidance