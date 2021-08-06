Verano to Open New MÜV Bradenton Dispensary, Providing Increased Access to Medical Cannabis for Florida Patients

MÜV Bradenton – 75 th West, located at the high-traffic intersection of Cortez Road and 75 th Street West in Bradenton, is Verano’s 35 th MÜV location in Florida, and 83 rd operating dispensary 1 overall.

MÜV Bradenton – 75th West is positioned an hour southwest of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Shore in Bradenton, Manatee County, a popular local tourism destination which sees over three million visitors annually. The intersection where MÜV Bradenton – 75th West sits sees annual average daily traffic of over 20,000 cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.



CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of its 35th MÜV Florida dispensary located at 4312 75th Street West in Bradenton. The new dispensary is set to open on Saturday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Verano’s 35th MÜV Dispensary in Florida is located in Bradenton, a growing community with a population currently approaching 60,000. The city is situated along the Manatee River between Sarasota (to the south), St. Petersburg (to the northwest), Tampa Bay (to the northeast), and some of Florida’s most coveted Gulf Coast beaches. MÜV Bradenton – 75th West also sits just outside of Cortez, a historic Gulf Coast fishing village. The area is popular with outdoor enthusiasts and revered as a destination for fishing and diving.

“Our new dispensary in Bradenton is within walking distance to some of the best restaurants, beaches, and sunsets Florida’s Gulf Coast has to offer,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “We anticipate that our dispensary, with its wide range of premium, award-winning MÜV products and a very knowledgeable staff, will be a welcome addition to the West Bradenton community.”

The newest state-of-the-art MÜV Dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in MÜV’s EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV also has one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients requesting macro-dosing options.