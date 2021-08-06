Under the terms of the Agreement, Nunzia has the exclusive license to use the following items of intellectual property: IV BLOOD WARMING SYSTEM that is adaptable to handle many of the procedures that are performed in the medical field for the prevention of hypothermia. Medical research has shown that there is a large and growing need for a small, portable fluid warmer to combat the occurrence of hypothermia in the medical and paramedical fields. Recognizing this critical need. The IV Fluid Warmer is a portable, reusable 110V, AC-powered IV warmer product that will preheat intravenous solutions at the point of infusion. It has an output temperature range of 37°C to 41°C. The system shuts off automatically at 44°C to prevent overheating of the unit. The fluid warmer contains a disposable cartridge that can be recycled or returned for disposal. The device is UL and FDA approved and PATENT No.6,788,885 B2

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nunzi Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC:NUNZ) entered into a License Agreement with Michael Mitsunaga as stated in the 8K filing of 08/05/2021.

Nunzia sees the future of Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Health Care by expanding ways to help save lives.

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC: NUNZ), is a leader in innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical based therapies for the treatment of behavioral anxiety symptoms of Autistic Spectrum of Disorders (ASD) and other anxiety disorders.

Current treatments for ASDs have had limited efficacy, with broad acting drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, SSRIs and amphetamines being employed to varying and inconsistent treatment results. In addition to the unmet treatment needs for ASDs, NUNZIA also broadly treats a wide range of related anxiety disorders -- from ADHD which affects 4.8% of US adults and 8.7% of adolescents; to anxiety disorders (generalized, panic, and phobia related) that impact over a third of US adults and adolescents; and depressive disorders affecting up to 7.1% of the US adult population.

NUNZIA is currently available as a nutraceutical supplement, with prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical treatments planned, and is unique within this space as a positive treatment quite unlike other drugs and supplements on the market. With no known negative side effects, no known addictions, and no clinical reaction to alcohol -- NUNZIA is one of the safest treatments on the market with no known adverse effects on vital organs.