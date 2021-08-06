checkAd

Sprott Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Management commentary

"Our business continued to perform well during the second quarter, with assets under management increasing to $18.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. We reported $15.1 million ($0.60 per share) of adjusted base EBITDA during the quarter, a 64% or $5.8 million ($0.22 per share) increase over the same period last year," said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. "The earnings growth we have delivered this year has been driven by a combination of strong net sales in our physical trusts, higher average AUM in our managed equities segment and solid contributions from our brokerage business."

"Subsequent to the quarter end, on July 19, Sprott Asset Management LP completed its previously announced transaction with Uranium Participation Corp. to create the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust," added Mr. Grosskopf. "This transaction added $630 million to Sprott’s total AUM and provides the company an important strategic foothold in the clean energy metals space. We have a very constructive view on uranium and believe this new trust presents a compelling opportunity to create value for our shareholders by expanding our offerings into areas that complement our core positioning in precious metals."

Financial highlights

Key AUM highlights1

  • AUM was $18.6 billion as at June 30, 2021, up $1.5 billion (9%) from March 31, 2021 and up $1.2 billion (7%) from December 31, 2020. In the second quarter, we experienced market value appreciation across the majority of our fund products while continuing to generate strong inflows into our physical trusts. This helped offset the market value depreciation we experienced on a year-to-date-basis.

Key revenue highlights

  • Management fees were $25.1 million in the quarter, up $9.2 million (58%) from the prior period and $47.5 million on a year-to-date basis, up $16.6 million (54%). Carried interest and performance fees were nil in the quarter and $7.9 million on a year-to-date basis, up $7.9 million from the prior period. Net fees1 were $23.2 million in the quarter, up $8.4 million (56%) from the prior period and $46.9 million on a year-to-date basis, up $18 million (62%) from the prior period mainly due to higher average AUM from strong net inflows in our exchange listed products segment. We also benefited from higher average AUM in our managed equities segment, brokerage segment and carried interest crystallization in the first quarter of the year in our lending segment.
  • Commission revenues were $7.4 million in the quarter, up $1.2 million (20%) from the prior period and $19.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up $8.5 million (75%). Net commissions1 were $4.3 million in the quarter, up $0.1 million (2%) from the prior period and $11.5 million on a year-to-date basis, up $3.3 million (41%) due to strong equity origination in our brokerage segment.
  • Finance income was $0.9 million in the quarter, up $0.3 million (42%) from the prior period and $2.2 million on a year-to-date basis, up $0.6 million (39%) from the prior period due to higher co-investment income in our lending segment.
  • Gains on investments were $2.5 million this quarter, down $5.6 million (69%) from the prior period and losses were $2.2 million on a year-to-date basis, compared to gains of $3.8 million in the prior period. Investment gains in the quarter were mainly due to market value appreciation of co-investments and certain equity holdings that resulted in the partial recovery of unrealized losses experienced in the first quarter.

Key expense highlights

  • Compensation was $15.5 million in the quarter, up $4.5 million (41%) from the prior period and $38.1 million on a year-to-date basis, up $17 million (80%). Higher total compensation was primarily due to continued strong commission revenues (which drives our commission expense) and the crystallization of carried interest in our lending funds in the first quarter (which led to carried interest payouts to portfolio managers). Net compensation1 (which excludes the commission and carried interest payouts previously mentioned) was $10.8 million in the quarter, up $2.5 million (31%) from the prior period and $22.6 million on a year-to-date basis, up $6.8 million (43%) primarily due to higher annual incentive compensation ("AIP") on improved financial performance and higher base salaries on new hires. Our compensation ratio (net compensation / net fees & net commissions) on a year-to-date basis was 39% compared to 43% in the prior period.
  • SG&A was $3.5 million in the quarter, up $0.5 million (19%) from the prior period and $6.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up $0.5 million (8%). The increase was mainly due to higher insurance, regulatory and technology costs.

Earnings summary

  • Net income was $11.1 million ($0.44 per share) in the quarter, up 6%, or $0.6 million ($0.01 per share) from the prior period and $14.3 million ($0.57 per share) on a year-to-date basis, up 24%, or $2.7 million ($0.10 per share). Adjusted base EBITDA1 was $15.1 million ($0.60 per share) in the quarter, up 64%, or $5.8 million ($0.22 per share) from the prior period and $29.7 million ($1.19 per share) on a year-to-date basis, up 71%, or $12.3 million ($0.48 per share). During the quarter and on a year-to-date basis, we benefited from increased fees due to strong net inflows in our exchange listed products segment and higher average AUM in our managed equities segment. We also benefited from increased commission and management fee revenues in our brokerage segment.

1 See “Key performance indicators (non-IFRS financial measures)” section on page 5 of the MD&A


Subsequent events

  • On July 19, 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sprott Asset Management LP, closed on the previously announced transaction with Uranium Participation Corp to form the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. This transaction added $630 million to the Company's AUM.
  • On August 5, 2021, the Sprott Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Supplemental financial information

Please refer to the June 30, 2021 interim financial statements of the Company and the related management discussion and analysis filed earlier this morning for further details into the company's financial position as at June 30, 2021 and the company's financial performance for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2021.

Schedule 1 - AUM continuity

3 months results              
               
(In millions $) AUM
Mar. 31, 2021 		Net inflows (1) Market
value
changes 		Other (2) AUM
Jun. 30, 2021 		  Blended management
fee rate (3)
Exchange listed products              
- Physical trusts              
- Physical Gold Trust 4,457 128   151   -   4,736   0.35 %
- Physical Gold and Silver Trust 4,004 (10 ) 189   -   4,183   0.40 %
- Physical Silver Trust 3,233 503   202   -   3,938   0.45 %
- Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 153 10   -   -   163   0.50 %
- Exchange Traded Funds 346 (2 ) 24   -   368   0.35 %
  12,193 629   566   -   13,388   0.40 %
               
Managed equities              
- Precious metals strategies 2,180 3   120   -   2,303   0.79 %
- Other (4) 345 (1 ) 18   -   362   0.92 %
  2,525 2   138   -   2,665   0.81 %
               
Lending 961 13   (10 ) (5 ) 959   1.00 %
               
Other (5) 1,394 49   95   -   1,538   0.79 %
               
Total (6) 17,073 693   789   (5 ) 18,550   0.52 %
               
6 months results              
               
(In millions $) AUM
Dec. 31, 2020 		Net inflows (1) Market
value
changes 		Other (2) AUM
Jun. 30, 2021 		  Blended management
fee rate (3)
Exchange listed products              
- Physical trusts              
- Physical Gold Trust 4,893 192   (349 ) -   4,736   0.35 %
- Physical Gold and Silver Trust 4,423 (21 ) (219 ) -   4,183   0.40 %
- Physical Silver Trust 2,408 1,652   (122 ) -   3,938   0.45 %
- Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 127 27   9   -   163   0.50 %
- Exchange Traded Funds 382 19   (33 ) -   368   0.35 %
  12,233 1,869   (714 ) -   13,388   0.40 %
               
Managed equities              
- Precious metals strategies 2,479 30   (206 ) -   2,303   0.79 %
- Other (4) 352 (20 ) 30   -   362   0.92 %
  2,831 10   (176 ) -   2,665   0.81 %
               
Lending 999 80   (12 ) (108 ) 959   1.00 %
               
Other (5) 1,327 156   55   -   1,538   0.79 %
               
Total (6) 17,390 2,115   (847 ) (108 ) 18,550   0.52 %


(1) See 'Net inflows' in the key performance indicators (non-IFRS financial measures) section of the MD&A
(2) Includes new AUM from fund acquisitions and lost AUM from fund divestitures and capital distributions of our lending LPs.
(3) Management fee rate represents the net amount received by the Company.
(4) Includes institutional managed accounts.
(5) Includes Sprott Korea Corp., private equity strategy in Sprott Asia and high net worth discretionary managed accounts in the U.S.
(6) No performance fees are earned on exchange listed products. Performance fees are earned on all precious metals strategies (other than bullion funds) based on returns above relevant benchmarks. Other managed equities strategies primarily earn performance fees on flow-through products. Lending funds earn carried interest calculated as a pre-determined net profit over a preferred return.
   


Schedule 2 - Summary financial information

(In thousands $) Q2
2021 		Q1
2021 		Q4
2020 		Q3
2020 		Q2
2020 		Q1
2020 		Q4
2019 		Q3
2019
Summary income statements                
Management fees 25,062   22,452   22,032   19,934   15,825   15,125   10,685   10,577  
Carried interest and performance fees -   7,937   10,075   -   -   -   1,811   -  
less: Carried interest and performance fee payouts 126   4,580   5,529   -   -   -   86   -  
less: Trailer fees, sub-advisor fees and other (1) 1,750   2,084   1,278   1,003   1,006   1,048   1,405   618  
Net fees 23,186   23,725   25,300   18,931   14,819   14,077   11,005   9,959  
Commissions 7,377   12,463   6,761   9,386   6,133   5,179   6,599   6,056  
less: Commission expense 3,036   5,289   2,093   3,313   1,887   1,236   2,454   2,331  
Net Commissions 4,341   7,174   4,668   6,073   4,246   3,943   4,145   3,725  
Finance income (2) 932   1,248   1,629   757   656   914   2,481   2,561  
Gain (loss) on investments 2,502   (4,652 ) (3,089 ) 4,408   8,142   (4,352 ) (1,252 ) 600  
Other income 438   303   949   914   285   113   364   91  
Total net revenues 31,399   27,798   29,457   31,083   28,148   14,695   16,743   16,936  
                 
Compensation 15,452   22,636   20,193   16,280   10,991   10,125   10,269   9,714  
less: Carried interest and performance fee payouts 126   4,580   5,529   -   -   -   86   -  
less: Commission expense and direct payouts 4,234   6,179   2,788   3,789   2,377   1,870   2,658   2,654  
less: Severance and new hire accruals 293   44   65   210   358   667   157   168  
Net compensation 10,799   11,833   11,811   12,281   8,256   7,588   7,368   6,892  
Severance and new hire accruals 293   44   65   210   358   667   157   168  
Referral fees 49   253   98   344   161   -   355   86  
Selling, general and administrative 3,492   3,351   2,320   2,465   2,944   3,370   2,830   2,958  
Interest expense 260   350   331   320   350   236   269   297  
Depreciation and amortization 1,165   1,117   1,023   992   1,049   988   1,254   893  
Other expenses (credits) 876   4,918   4,528   4,154   2,893   (1,081 ) 2,117   (167 )
Total expenses 16,934   21,866   20,176   20,766   16,011   11,768   14,350   11,127  
                 
Net income 11,075   3,221   6,720   8,704   10,492   1,062   1,445   4,336  
Net Income per share 0.44   0.13   0.27   0.36   0.43   0.04   0.06   0.18  
Adjusted base EBITDA 15,050   14,605   14,751   12,024   9,204   8,187   7,441   7,612  
Adjusted base EBITDA per share 0.60   0.59   0.60   0.49   0.38   0.33   0.31   0.31  
Operating margin 52 % 51 % 51 % 47 % 49 % 43 % 38 % 36 %
                 
Summary balance sheet                
Total assets 361,121   356,986   377,348   358,300   338,931   318,318   324,943   325,442  
Total liabilities 64,081   67,015   86,365   81,069   70,818   65,945   53,313   51,774  
                 
Total AUM 18,550,106   17,073,078   17,390,389   16,259,184   13,893,039   10,734,831   9,252,515   8,548,982  
Average AUM 18,343,846   17,188,205   16,719,815   16,705,046   13,216,415   11,007,781   8,932,651   8,608,001  


(1) Other includes placement fees, fund operating costs and direct payouts
   
(2) Finance income includes: (1) co-investment income from lending LP units; (2) ancillary income earned directly or indirectly from lending activities; and (3) interest income from on-balance sheet loans and brokerage client accounts
   


Schedule 3 - EBITDA reconciliation

       
  3 months ended 6 months ended
(in thousands $) Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020
         
Net income for the periods 11,075   10,492   14,296   11,554  
Adjustments:        
Interest expense 260   350   610   586  
Provision for income taxes 3,390   1,645   6,101   3,510  
Depreciation and amortization 1,165   1,049   2,282   2,037  
EBITDA 15,890   13,536   23,289   17,687  
         
Other adjustments:        
(Gain) loss on investments (1) (2,502 ) (8,142 ) 2,150   (3,790 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation 423   559   796   657  
Other expenses (2) 1,113   3,251   6,056   2,837  
Adjusted EBITDA 14,924   9,204   32,291   17,391  
         
Other adjustments:        
Carried interest and performance fees -   -   (7,937 ) -  
Less: Carried interest and performance fee payouts 126   -   4,706   -  
Less: Trailer, sub-advisor and placement fees -   -   595   -  
Adjusted base EBITDA 15,050   9,204   29,655   17,391  
Operating margin (3) 52 % 49 % 51 % 46 %


(1) This adjustment removes the income effects of certain gains or losses on short-term investments, co-investments, and digital gold strategies to ensure the reporting objectives of our EBITDA metric are met.
   
(2) In addition to the items outlined in Note 5 of the interim financial statements, this reconciliation line also includes $0.3 million severance and new hire accruals for the 3 months ended (3 months ended June 30, 2020 - $0.4 million) and $0.3 million for the 6 months ended (6 months ended June 30, 2020 - $1 million). This reconciliation line excludes income attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.1 million for the 3 and 6 months ended (3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2020 - $nil).
   
(3) Calculated as adjusted base EBITDA inclusive of depreciation and amortization, and excluding income related to legacy balance sheet loans. This figure is then divided by revenues before gains (losses) on investments, net of direct costs as applicable.
   


Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast will be held today, August 6,, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID 34862496. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 13, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 34862496. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kh5uers7

 *Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes financial terms (including AUM, net revenues, net commissions, net fees, expenses, adjusted base EBITDA, net compensation and net sales) that the Company utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These non-IFRS measures should not be considered alternatives to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For additional information regarding the Company's use of non-IFRS measures, including the calculation of these measures, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and its annual financial statements available on the Company's website at www.sprott.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: (i) our belief that the new uranium trust presents a compelling opportunity to create value for our shareholders by expanding our offerings into areas that complement our core positioning in precious metals and (ii) the declaration, payment and designation of dividends and confidence that our business will support the dividend level without impacting our ability to fund future growth initiatives.

Although the Company believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including, without limitation: (i) the impact of increasing competition in each business in which the Company operates will not be material; (ii) quality management will be available; (iii) the effects of regulation and tax laws of governmental agencies will be consistent with the current environment; and (iv) the impact of COVID-19; and (v) those assumptions disclosed under the heading "Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments and Changes in Accounting Policies" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) difficult market conditions; (ii) poor investment performance; (iii) failure to continue to retain and attract quality staff; (iv) employee errors or misconduct resulting in regulatory sanctions or reputational harm; (v) performance fee fluctuations; (vi) a business segment or another counterparty failing to pay its financial obligation; (vii) failure of the Company to meet its demand for cash or fund obligations as they come due; (viii) changes in the investment management industry; (ix) failure to implement effective information security policies, procedures and capabilities; (x) lack of investment opportunities; (xi) risks related to regulatory compliance; (xii) failure to manage risks appropriately; (xiii) failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest; (xiv) competitive pressures; (xv) corporate growth which may be difficult to sustain and may place significant demands on existing administrative, operational and financial resources; (xvi) failure to comply with privacy laws; (xvii) failure to successfully implement succession planning; (xviii) foreign exchange risk relating to the relative value of the U.S. dollar; (xix) litigation risk; (xx) failure to develop effective business resiliency plans; (xxi) failure to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance coverage on favorable economic terms; (xxii) historical financial information being not necessarily indicative of future performance; (xxiii) the market price of common shares of the Company may fluctuate widely and rapidly; (xxiv) risks relating to the Company’s investment products; (xxv) risks relating to the Company's proprietary investments; (xxvi) risks relating to the Company's lending business; (xxvii) risks relating to the Company’s brokerage business; (xxvi) other customary risks associated with transactions of this nature; (xxvii) those risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual information form dated February 25, 2021; and (xxviii) those risks described under the headings "Managing financial risks " and "Managing non-financial risks" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the payment of dividends is not guaranteed and the amount and timing of any dividends payable by the Company will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will be established on the basis of the Company’s earnings, the satisfaction of solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends, and other relevant factors. The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Sprott
Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE:SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams
Managing Director
Investor and Institutional Client Relations;
Head of Corporate Communications
(416) 943-4394
gwilliams@sprott.com





