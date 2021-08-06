Broadwind Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue of $46.5 million, down 15% year-over-year

Total net income of $10.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, including $12.7 million of CARES Act benefits

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million

Total cash and excess availability of $23.7 million, up 8% year-over-year

Net debt leverage at 0.4x TTM non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, following forgiveness of $9.2 million in PPP loans



For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Broadwind reported total revenue of $46.5 million, a decline of 15% when compared to the prior-year period. The Company reported net income of $10.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $12.8 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $2.9 million in the prior-year period.

Second quarter results included a $9.2 million benefit related to loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), together with a $3.6 million benefit related to the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC), as outlined under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and further modified under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Second quarter results were primarily impacted by a year-over-year decline in wind tower sections sold, partially driven by the delay of several projects into the second half of 2021. To date, the Company has booked approximately 50% of its second half 2021 optimal wind tower capacity and has received orders for approximately 15% of 2022 production.

STRATEGY UPDATE

During the second quarter, the Company continued to advance a multi-year strategy to capitalize on favorable policy trends within the domestic wind energy market; further diversify consolidated revenues into complementary end-markets through both organic and inorganic investments; and maintain a disciplined capital structure positioned to support long-term growth.

Capitalize on favorable policy environment. In June 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department published the Biden Administration’s tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022. These proposals include a provision for an extension of the Production Tax Credit (PTC) for qualified facilities, including onshore and offshore wind assets, commencing construction after December 31, 2021 and before January 1, 2027. If passed into law, the Company expects the Administration’s planned, multi-year extension of the PTC would provide a significant catalyst for tower demand. As a result of this favorable policy backdrop and continued decline in the levelized cost of wind energy, the Company anticipates ~100 GW of new onshore wind capacity will be installed during the next decade.

Pursue inorganic expansion within adjacent, complementary clean tech end markets. Broadwind continues to actively evaluate bolt-on acquisitions that seek to leverage the Company’s existing manufacturing expertise and exposure to clean tech markets. The Company will continue to consider opportunities for accretive acquisitions of assets or businesses with high revenue and/or cost synergies, complementary product lines and a well-established, diverse customer base that further supports Broadwind’s long-term revenue diversification strategy.

Achieve scale through efficiency. The Company remains focused on operating its production facilities at or near capacity, while reducing costs through improvement initiatives. In addition to securing new tower orders from multiple turbine manufacturers in the second quarter of 2021, new order demand from gearing and industrial fabrication customers increased sequentially, reflecting an ongoing recovery in cyclical end markets.

Disciplined capital management. The Company believes it has sufficient liquidity to support ongoing operations, together with potential growth investments. Total cash and availability under its credit facility was $23.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $21.9 million as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 0.4x.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Although our second quarter results were adversely impacted by temporary project delays in the current year, we believe both onshore new build and repowering projects should benefit significantly from the Biden Administration’s proposed PTC extension, supporting our expectations for sustained growth in domestic wind capacity during the next decade,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.”

“While pandemic-related supply chain constraints were less acute during the second quarter, cost inflation on key raw materials remains a headwind for our customers, one that has dampened near-term capital investment,” stated Blashford. “This is particularly relevant with respect to the cost of steel, which has risen significantly during the past year. While Broadwind absorbs minimal direct commodity price risk, we believe some customers are waiting for raw materials costs to normalize which, when balanced against wind developers’ efforts to begin construction following a potential PTC extension, has served to push tower orders into next year. Given this pause in wind energy projects, we expect our second half tower production to be approximately 50% of optimal capacity, resulting in an approximate 25% decline in second half 2021 consolidated sales when compared to the second half of 2020.”

“Our diverse end-market strategy performed as intended during the second quarter, as growth in non-wind markets helped to offset softness in tower orders,” continued Blashford. “Our Gearing segment generated significant year-over-year growth in both revenue, orders and backlog, supported by increased demand from energy customers. We believe our non-wind end-markets are recovering, as evidenced by our industrial and energy customers placing orders to restock inventories in support of new capital projects.”

“We remain focused on pursuing immediately accretive, complementary acquisitions in adjacent markets,” continued Blashford. “While our precision manufacturing and heavy fabrications expertise has application across multiple end-markets, we remain particularly focused on building our presence within both the renewables and clean energy transition verticals. At the end of the second quarter, we had nearly $24 million in total cash and availability under our line of credit to support operations and growth opportunities.”

“We expect third quarter 2021 revenue to be in a range of $38.0 to $42.0 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $0.5 to $1.0 million,” concluded Blashford.

ORDERS AND BACKLOG

Total orders declined 33% year-over-year to $26.4 million in the second quarter 2021, as Gearing segment order growth was more than offset by a year-over-year decline in Heavy Fabrications and Industrial Solutions orders. Gearing orders increased by 111% on a year-over-year basis given increased demand from energy and mining customers, while Heavy Fabrications and Industrial Solutions orders declined by 53% and 14%, respectively, versus the prior-year period.

Total backlog declined 34% year-over-year to $74.3 million in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2021, Heavy Fabrications’ orders represented approximately 65% of the Company’s total backlog.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales declined by $7.8 million to $35.8 million in the second quarter 2021, when compared to the prior year period. This decrease is primarily due to a 6% decline in tower sections sold, a lower average selling price due to the mix of towers produced and decreased industrial fabrication sales. The decline in tower section sales was attributable to lower demand, primarily a result of a shift in the timing of customer projects. Total operating income declined $2.9 million to $0.3 million, when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million, includes a benefit of $5.8 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness. EBITDA excluding PPP loan forgiveness, remained flat at $4.2 million, when compared to the prior-year period.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales increased by $0.5 million to $7.4 million in the second quarter 2021, when compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to increased demand from energy customers. The Gearing segment reported an operating loss of ($0.9) million in the second quarter 2021, compared to an operating loss of ($0.7) million in the prior-year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million, includes a benefit of $2.5 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness. EBITDA excluding the PPP loan forgiveness benefit was $0.4 million, versus ($0.1) million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined by $0.9 million to $3.5 million in the second quarter 2021, when compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by global logistics delays. Total operating income declined ($0.3) million to breakeven in the second quarter 2021, when compared to the prior-year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, includes a benefit of $0.5 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness. EBITDA excluding the PPP loan forgiveness, was $0.2 million, compared to $0.4 million in the comparable prior year period.

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)







June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,757 $ 3,372 Accounts receivable, net 17,614 15,337 Employee retention credit receivable 1,714 - Contract assets 2,665 2,253 Inventories, net 31,951 26,724 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,885 2,909 Total current assets 60,586 50,595 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 45,186 45,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,926 19,321 Intangible assets, net 3,819 4,186 Other assets 502 385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 129,019 $ 119,682 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and other notes payable $ 6,392 $ 1,406 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,801 1,427 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,729 1,832 Accounts payable 17,096 18,180 Accrued liabilities 4,612 6,307 Customer deposits 15,470 18,819 Total current liabilities 47,100 47,971 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 228 9,381 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,658 1,996 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 19,310 19,569 Other 927 104 Total long-term liabilities 23,123 31,050 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 19,658,998 and 17,211,498 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 20 17 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 393,839 384,749 Accumulated deficit (333,221 ) (342,263 ) Total stockholders' equity 58,796 40,661 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 129,019 $ 119,682

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 46,491 $ 54,926 $ 79,219 $ 103,560 Cost of sales 44,293 49,509 76,739 91,971 Gross profit 2,198 5,417 2,480 11,589 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 4,325 4,198 8,735 8,507 Intangible amortization 184 184 367 367 Total operating expenses 4,509 4,382 9,102 8,874 Operating (loss) income (2,311 ) 1,035 (6,622 ) 2,715 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net: Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness 9,151 - 9,151 - Interest expense, net (318 ) (474 ) (547 ) (1,147 ) Other, net 3,775 (1 ) 7,137 (3 ) Total other income (expense), net 12,608 (475 ) 15,741 (1,150 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 10,297 560 9,119 1,565 Provision for income taxes 45 31 77 83 NET INCOME $ 10,252 $ 529 $ 9,042 $ 1,482 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net income $ 0.55 $ 0.03 $ 0.50 $ 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 18,761 16,761 17,974 16,678 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net income $ 0.53 $ 0.03 $ 0.48 $ 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 19,400 17,125 18,864 16,934

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 9,042 $ 1,482 Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,164 3,194 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness (9,151 ) - Deferred income taxes 21 21 Change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements 12 157 Stock-based compensation 664 556 Allowance for doubtful accounts (421 ) 34 Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 570 - Gain on disposal of assets (23 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,856 ) (7,843 ) Employee retention credit receivable (1,714 ) - Contract assets (412 ) - Inventories (5,227 ) (5,748 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,024 385 Accounts payable (1,342 ) 520 Accrued liabilities (953 ) 28 Customer deposits (3,349 ) (1,001 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (36 ) (23 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,987 ) (8,238 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (765 ) (929 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 23 - Net cash used in investing activities (742 ) (929 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 82,862 93,358 Payments on line of credit (78,108 ) (92,768 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 387 9,530 Payments on long-term debt (157 ) (822 ) Principal payments on finance leases (728 ) (428 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (1,491 ) - Proceeds from sale of common stock, net 9,349 - Net cash provided by financing activities 12,114 8,870 - NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 1,385 (297 ) CASH beginning of the period 3,372 2,416 CASH end of the period $ 4,757 $ 2,119



BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 14,760 $ 31,401 $ 35,557 $ 46,916 Gearing 7,858 3,731 17,778 16,151 Industrial Solutions 3,823 4,426 7,320 10,300 Total orders $ 26,441 $ 39,558 $ 60,655 $ 73,367 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 35,830 $ 43,614 $ 58,607 $ 81,983 Gearing 7,404 6,922 12,753 13,149 Industrial Solutions 3,541 4,397 8,145 8,435 Corporate and Other (284 ) (7 ) (286 ) (7 ) Total revenues $ 46,491 $ 54,926 $ 79,219 $ 103,560 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT: Heavy Fabrications $ 271 $ 3,199 $ (1,429 ) $ 6,740 Gearing (882 ) (651 ) (1,871 ) (912 ) Industrial Solutions (47 ) 217 (61 ) 410 Corporate and Other (1,653 ) (1,730 ) (3,261 ) (3,523 ) Total operating profit/(loss) $ (2,311 ) $ 1,035 $ (6,622 ) $ 2,715

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 10,252 $ 529 $ 9,042 $ 1,482 Interest Expense 318 474 547 1,147 Income Tax Provision 45 31 77 83 Depreciation and Amortization 1,612 1,582 3,164 3,194 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 573 247 1,187 562 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 12,800 2,863 14,017 6,468





Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income. $ 6,020 $ 2,467 $ 6,942 $ 5,165 Interest Expense 158 89 257 194 Income Tax Provision 2,594 643 2,191 1,381 Depreciation 992 939 1,937 1,903 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 261 60 483 102 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 10,025 $ 4,198 $ 11,810 $ 8,745





Gearing Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,354 $ (674 ) $ 2,071 $ (988 ) Interest Expense 7 20 19 70 Income Tax Provision 3 2 7 6 Depreciation and Amortization 462 503 920 1,015 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 63 25 143 40 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,889 $ (124 ) $ 3,160 $ 143





Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 636 $ 197 $ 814 $ 356 Interest Expense 18 10 32 10 Income Tax Provision 29 9 47 40 Depreciation and Amortization 104 106 211 210 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments (43 ) 31 103 50 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 744 $ 353 $ 1,207 $ 666





Corporate and Other Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,242 $ (1,461 ) $ (785 ) $ (3,051 ) Interest Expense 135 355 239 873 Income Tax (Benefit)/Provision (2,581 ) (623 ) (2,168 ) (1,344 ) Depreciation and Amortization 54 34 96 66 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 292 131 458 370 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (858 ) $ (1,564 ) $ (2,160 ) $ (3,086 )

