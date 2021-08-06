Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.



BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.