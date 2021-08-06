checkAd

Superconductor Reminds Stockholders To Vote For The Proposed Merger With Clearday

  • Of the Votes Received to Date, representing over 48% of the Outstanding Shares, More than 96% Are Voting in Favor of the Merger
  • More Votes Are Needed to Reach 50% of the Outstanding Shares Required for a Quorum and for the Merger to Go Forward
  • Every Vote Is Important to Avoid Delay in Completion of the Merger
  • Electronic Voting Cutoff is at 11:59 pm Eastern Time on August 9, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (OTCQB: SCON) would like to thank its stockholders for their support of the proposed merger with Clearday and remind those stockholders that have not yet voted to vote without delay "FOR" the merger and the other proposals in the Company's proxy statement for the special meeting of its stockholders to be held on August 10, 2021. 

"The overwhelming majority of Superconductor stockholders who have submitted their votes have voted in favor of the merger.  However, more votes are needed to meet the required threshold for the merger to be completed," stated Jeffrey A. Quiram, President and CEO of Superconductor.  

"Superconductor has more than 8,000 stockholders. For the merger to go forward, it is necessary for as many stockholders as possible to submit their votes in favor of the proposals," continued Mr. Quiram. "I encourage everyone who owned Superconductor shares on July 13th, the record date for this meeting, to exercise their right to vote and help make this merger with Clearday come to fruition."

Superconductor stockholders should note that proposals 1 (the Stock Issuance Proposal), 2 (the Reverse Stock Split Proposal) and 3 (Authorized Share Increase Proposal) must all be approved for the merger to be completed.  If any one of those proposals is not approved, the merger will not go forward. Failure to vote or an abstention from voting will have the same effect as a vote "AGAINST" the merger and related proposals.  All stockholders are asked to vote "FOR" all proposals now.  If you previously voted against any of these proposals and would now like to change your vote, you can do so by contacting Superconductor's proxy solicitor. Stockholders may change their votes, so the votes received in favor of the proposals so far could be changed before the completion of the special meeting.

