Strategic Metals Advances Oli and Bix Tin Projects, Central Yukon

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces results from the Oli and Bix projects, two of its many, wholly-owned critical metals projects.

The Oli and Bix projects are located in the prolific Tombstone/McQuesten mineral belt of central Yukon, which hosts active mines, past producers and undeveloped deposits that contain a variety of metals including gold, silver, base metals and critical metals (Figure 1). Production has come from hard-rock and placer deposits, and spans more than a century.

All of the major mineral deposits in the Tombstone/McQuesten belt are associated with mid-Cretaceous to early Tertiary intrusive activity. Hard-rock deposits in the belt include Alexco's Keno Hill silver-lead-zinc mines, Victoria Gold's Eagle gold mine and Mar tungsten deposit, St. James' Florin gold deposit, Banyan's AurMac gold deposit and Golden Predator's Brewery Creek gold mine. Many creeks within the belt have yielded significant placer gold production and one has been mined for tin and gold.

The tin mineralization in the belt typically occurs as cassiterite hosted in veins, breccia zones and skarns. Mapping done by the Yukon Geological Survey suggests that the tin is related to two-mica granites and quartz monzonites of the peraluminous McQuesten plutonic suite (64-67 Ma).

The Oli Project is located on the south-side of the McQuesten River and is connected by a bulldozer trail to roads servicing nearby placer operations. The area of interest lies on a vegetated, north-facing slope that is mostly blanketed by glacial overburden. Bedrock exposures are limited to creek cuts and old bulldozer trenches dating to exploration done in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The target was first identified by a stream sediment pan concentrate sample that assayed 7.4% Sn and 1.9% WO3. Follow-up prospecting and soil sampling outlined targets that were partially tested by trenching and 12 diamond drill holes. Several of the holes contained well-mineralized, skarn and vein intervals, with the best intervals grading 1.0% Sn over 6.0 m, 0.31% Sn over 10.4 m and 15.0% Sn over 0.80 m. Soil sampling and prospecting by Strategic have confirmed earlier results and shown that the tin usually occurs with elevated silver and zinc. Copper, cobalt and gold values are locally elevated in some trenches, but are not closely correlated with tin, suggesting that two or more phases of mineralization may be present. Rock samples collected by Strategic from bedrock exposed in trenches returned promising results for several metals including 0.33% Sn, 4.0 g/t gold, 921 g/t silver, 0.51% Co, 0.34% Mo, 0.45% Pb, 0.43% Zn and greater than 1% Cu and 100 ppm W. Historical drill core was not analyzed for many of these metals. Soil sampling is somewhat hampered by frozen ground and glacial overburden, but it has proven to be a useful technique to outline general areas of interest. Figure 2 shows tin-in-soil results for the Oli project.

