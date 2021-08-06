checkAd

L5 Capital Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / L5 Capital Inc. ("L5 Capital") announces today that it has acquired 230,000 additional common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") at an average price of …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / L5 Capital Inc. ("L5 Capital") announces today that it has acquired 230,000 additional common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") at an average price of US$5.319/CAD$6.68 per Common Share, for an aggregate cost of US$1,223,370/CAD$1,536,002.20 (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, L5 Capital had beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 1,300,000 Common Shares, through open market purchases on The NASDAQ Capital Market (the "NASDAQ"), representing 8.51% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (on the basis of 15,269,583 issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (the "Outstanding Shares") as of the date hereof). Immediately following the Acquisition, L5 Capital has beneficial ownership of 1,530,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.02% of the Outstanding Shares.

L5 Capital acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. The Common Shares trade on the NASDAQ and the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). L5 Capital will file an Early Warning Report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Farrah Dean at 1-888-485-6340. The head office of the Company is located at 3rd Floor, Bellevue Centre, 235-15th Street, West Vancouver, British Columbia V7T 2X1.

L5Capital Inc.
c/o BMO Nesbitt Burns
One First Canadian Place, 39th Floor Toronto, Ontario
M5X 1H3

SOURCE: L5 Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658631/L5-Capital-Announces-Acquisition-of- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L5 Capital Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / L5 Capital Inc. ("L5 Capital") announces today that it has acquired 230,000 additional common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") at an average price of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety
Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing
FINOS Welcomes Five New Members Bolstering Fintech, Financial Services, Open Source and RegTech ...
ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ...
Kestrel Gold - Significantly Expands QCM Property
OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OMHI) To Open First Dockside Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Titel
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...