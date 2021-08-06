L5 Capital Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / L5 Capital Inc. ("L5 Capital") announces today that it has acquired 230,000 additional common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") at an average price of …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / L5 Capital Inc. ("L5 Capital") announces today that it has acquired 230,000 additional common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") at an average price of US$5.319/CAD$6.68 per Common Share, for an aggregate cost of US$1,223,370/CAD$1,536,002.20 (the "Acquisition"). Immediately prior to the Acquisition, L5 Capital had beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 1,300,000 Common Shares, through open market purchases on The NASDAQ Capital Market (the "NASDAQ"), representing 8.51% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (on the basis of 15,269,583 issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (the "Outstanding Shares") as of the date hereof). Immediately following the Acquisition, L5 Capital has beneficial ownership of 1,530,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.02% of the Outstanding Shares.