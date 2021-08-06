Tokens.com Announces Date for Q2 2021 Financial Results and Investor Call

checkAd

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO:COIN) (FSE:76M) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to invest in digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), will announce its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”) on Friday August 13, 2021.

An investor call hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q2 2021 financial results starting at 10:00 am ET on Friday August 13, 2021.

Date: Friday August 13, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-In: 1 (888) 465-5079
Passcode: 7539 632#

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a publicly traded blockchain technology company that connects investors to the digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). To accomplish this, Tokens utilizes Proof-of-Stake (“PoS”) or Staking technology. DeFi is a new class of financial applications that provides users with automated and transparent financial services, such as borrowing and lending, without the need for financial institutions. Management believes that as mainstream adoption for DeFi applications grows, the need for Tokens.com’s staking services will commensurately increase.

Tokens’ management team includes seasoned blockchain and financial professionals with prior experience at Hut 8 Mining, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital and Goldman Sachs. Current investors include Bitbuy Limited, First Block Capital, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., PowerOne Capital Group, Matthew Roszak (Co-founder and Chairman of Bloq, Inc.), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Founder and CEO of Polychain Capital).

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as “SMURF” on the U.S. OTC Market.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

