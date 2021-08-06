Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim). The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection will be necessary. The company is seeking further clarification from the FDA and plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.

“We are disappointed with this outcome and look forward to fully understanding the remediation timelines for the program,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We continue to believe in ROLONTIS and plan to diligently complete the regulatory process to bring ROLONTIS to market.”