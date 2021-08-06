Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Sam Norton, President and CEO, commenting on the recently completed quarter, stated, “OSG’s financial performance this quarter offers evidence of improving fundamentals in our core markets. Continued solid cash flows generated by our niche and ATC assets combined with stable contributions from our conventional tanker and ATB fleets to deliver better than anticipated EBITDA. The recovery slope of domestic marine transportation demand has been flatter than what had been expected earlier in the year due to import substitution for domestic supply. When fuel demand patterns consistent with historic levels of consumption normalize in the quarters ahead, we believe this will stimulate more marine transportation demand, which would positively impact our financial results.”

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the second quarter 2021.

Mr. Norton added, “The ongoing global coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on demand and transport pricing dynamics in the global liquid bulk transportation markets. Our customers' reluctance to enter into longer-term transportation commitments has been a continuing condition since the onset of the pandemic. As vaccines become more widely distributed globally and consumption of transportation fuels outside of the United States regains traction, demand for Jones Act tankers domestically should normalize as our customers' visibility toward and confidence in the future returns.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Shipping revenues were $88.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $7.1 million, or 8.7%, from the first quarter of 2021. TCE revenues increased $6.2 million, or 9.4%, from the first quarter to $71.7 million in the second quarter. The revenue increase was driven by increases in lightering volumes and a 58-day increase in chartered out days during the second quarter.

The second quarter operating loss was $5.8 million compared to the first quarter operating loss of $15.7 million. The first quarter loss included a provision for loss related to the sale of the Overseas Gulf Coast of $5.5 million.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million during the second quarter, a $4 million increase from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by the increased revenues for the quarter.

Shipping revenues were $88.4 million for the quarter, down 22.9% compared with the second quarter of 2020. TCE revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $71.7 million, a decrease of $28.7 million, or 28.6%, compared with the second quarter of 2020, primarily a result of a 599-day increase in lay-up days due to seven vessels in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of demand due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.8 million compared to operating income of $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared with net income of $6.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million for the quarter, a decrease of $19.6 million compared with the second quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the decrease in TCE revenues.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker which trades internationally.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the continued stability of our niche businesses, and the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. COVID-19 has had, and will continue to have, a profound impact on our workforce and many other aspects of our business and industry. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our filings with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Time and bareboat charter revenues $ 62,806 $ 96,662 $ 126,594 $ 174,812 Voyage charter revenues 25,553 17,877 43,039 40,586 88,359 114,539 169,633 215,398 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 16,668 14,112 32,428 17,897 Vessel expenses 34,002 41,644 65,809 77,413 Charter hire expenses 22,595 22,505 44,913 44,965 Depreciation and amortization 15,068 14,217 30,387 28,236 General and administrative 6,004 7,599 12,370 13,772 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net (196 ) 813 5,298 1,110 Total operating expenses 94,141 100,890 191,205 183,393 (Loss)/income from vessel operations (5,782 ) 13,649 (21,572 ) 32,005 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement — — — 19,172 Operating (loss)/income (5,782 ) 13,649 (21,572 ) 51,177 Other (expense)/income, net (111 ) (58 ) 11 (27 ) (Loss)/income before interest expense and income taxes (5,893 ) 13,591 (21,561 ) 51,150 Interest expense (7,317 ) (6,167 ) (13,687 ) (12,241 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (13,210 ) 7,424 (35,248 ) 38,909 Income tax benefit/(expense) 2,511 (1,044 ) 8,681 (7,404 ) Net (loss)/income $ (10,699 ) $ 6,380 $ (26,567 ) $ 31,505 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic - Class A 90,612,019 89,747,630 90,363,243 89,584,969 Diluted - Class A 90,612,019 90,812,332 90,363,243 90,600,658 Per Share Amounts: Basic and diluted net (loss)/income - Class A $ (0.12 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.35

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,735 $ 69,697 Restricted cash 37 49 Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $4,954 and $6,740, net of reserve for doubtful accounts 9,234 13,123 Income tax receivable 386 387 Other receivables 3,165 1,817 Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,348 3,603 Total Current Assets 78,905 88,676 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 777,698 832,174 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 46,703 43,134 Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock 824,401 875,308 Restricted cash - non current 59 73 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 24,917 27,217 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 177,752 215,817 Other assets 26,096 24,646 Total Assets $ 1,132,130 $ 1,231,737 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 42,208 $ 48,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,590 90,613 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,001 4,000 Current installments of long-term debt 38,867 38,922 Total Current Liabilities 175,666 181,624 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 185 189 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 108,396 147,154 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 20,198 21,360 Long-term debt 369,523 390,198 Deferred income taxes, net 72,317 80,992 Other liabilities 31,932 30,409 Total Liabilities 778,217 851,926 Equity: Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 87,146,851 and 86,365,422 shares issued and outstanding) 871 864 Paid-in additional capital 593,424 592,564 Accumulated deficit (239,902 ) (213,335 ) 354,393 380,093 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (480 ) (282 ) Total Equity 353,913 379,811 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,132,130 $ 1,231,737

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss)/income $ (26,567 ) $ 31,505 Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 30,387 28,236 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement — (19,172 ) Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 5,298 1,110 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 1,252 1,124 Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants 1,270 1,055 Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense (8,679 ) 7,431 Interest on finance lease liabilities 914 1,001 Non-cash operating lease expense 45,672 45,680 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — 14 Distributed earnings of affiliated companies — 3,562 Payments for drydocking (14,222 ) (10,078 ) Operating lease liabilities (45,957 ) (45,998 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 63 (3,204 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (10,569 ) 42,266 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (16,973 ) Proceeds from disposals of vessels and other property 32,128 700 Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements (5,101 ) (38,657 ) Expenditures for other property — (498 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 27,027 (55,428 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on debt (19,251 ) (26,669 ) Tax withholding on share-based awards (402 ) (197 ) Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities (2,063 ) (2,075 ) Extinguishment of debt (301 ) (673 ) Deferred financing costs paid for debt amendments (2,429 ) — Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs — 95,441 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (24,446 ) 65,827 Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,988 ) 52,665 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,819 41,677 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 61,831 $ 94,342

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the comparable periods of 2020. Revenue days in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled 1,484 compared with 2,031 in the prior year quarter.

2021 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, Spot Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 32,613 $ 65,822 $ 31,120 $ 61,360 Revenue days 182 455 89 1,088 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 33,437 $ 12,417 $ 27,051 $ 16,752 Revenue days 187 159 156 181 ATBs: Average rate $ — $ 32,087 $ 16,333 $ — Revenue days — 182 124 — Lightering: Average rate $ 87,948 $ — $ 44,346 $ — Revenue days 91 — 121 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,753 $ — $ 58,538 Revenue days — 228 — 272

2021 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, Spot Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 28,964 $ 65,486 $ 46,830 $ 60,819 Revenue days 330 932 181 2,140 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 24,383 $ 9,586 $ 27,387 $ 16,770 Revenue days 367 336 310 363 ATBs: Average rate $ — $ 32,213 $ 21,213 $ 24,686 Revenue days — 362 217 89 Lightering: Average rate $ 81,339 $ — $ 51,388 $ 61,012 Revenue days 181 — 243 87 Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,748 $ — $ 58,621 Revenue days — 466 — 330

(a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.

Fleet Information

As of June 30, 2021, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 24 vessels, 12 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

Vessels

Owned Vessels

Chartered-In Total at June 30, 2021 Vessel Type Number Number Total Vessels Total dwt (3) Handysize Product Carriers (1) 5 11 16 760,493 Crude Oil Tankers (2) 3 1 4 772,194 Refined Product ATBs 2 — 2 54,182 Lightering ATBs 2 — 2 91,112 Total Operating Fleet 12 12 24 1,677,981

(1) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as one owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tanker trading in international markets. (2) Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup. (3) Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 71,691 $ 100,427 $ 137,205 $ 197,501 Add: Voyage expenses 16,668 14,112 32,428 17,897 Shipping revenues $ 88,359 $ 114,539 $ 169,633 $ 215,398

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Niche market activities $ 17,653 $ 17,716 $ 30,795 $ 39,420 Jones Act handysize tankers (11,490 ) 9,927 (23,746 ) 22,309 ATBs 3,755 174 7,337 2,978 Alaska crude oil tankers 5,176 8,461 12,097 10,416 Vessel operating contribution 15,094 36,278 26,483 75,123 Depreciation and amortization 15,068 14,217 30,387 28,236 General and administrative 6,004 7,599 12,370 13,772 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net (196 ) 813 5,298 1,110 (Loss)/income from vessel operations $ (5,782 ) $ 13,649 $ (21,572 ) $ 32,005

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss)/income $ (10,699 ) $ 6,380 $ (26,567 ) $ 31,505 Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,511 ) 1,044 (8,681 ) 7,404 Interest expense 7,317 6,167 13,687 12,241 Depreciation and amortization 15,068 14,217 30,387 28,236 EBITDA 9,175 27,808 8,826 79,386 Amortization classified in charter hire expenses 143 143 285 285 Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses 341 371 686 750 (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net (196 ) 813 5,298 1,110 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 694 616 1,270 1,055 Loss extinguishment of debt, net — 14 — 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,157 $ 29,765 $ 16,365 $ 82,600

(C) Total Cash

($ in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,735 $ 69,697 Restricted cash - current 37 49 Restricted cash – non-current 59 73 Total cash $ 61,831 $ 69,819

