Cronos Group Appoints Bob Madore as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced the appointment of Bob Madore as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9, 2021, who will succeed Jerry Barbato.

“We are pleased to add a leader of Bob’s caliber to the Cronos Group team,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cronos Group. “Bob brings to Cronos Group a proven track record of financial leadership spanning an impressive and diverse 30-year career. His operational capabilities and experience at high profile global consumer brands make him the ideal person to be our next CFO. We look forward to Bob playing a key role in our efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities as Cronos Group continues to execute our regional strategies and R&D and innovation work at the brand level.”

Mr. Schmidt continued, “On behalf of everyone at Cronos Group, I would like to thank Jerry for his leadership and contributions to the Company. He played an instrumental role in strengthening our finance and procurement functions, driving the SAP implementation in both Canada and the U.S. and building out IT with a new focus on cyber security. His dedication and knowledge of the business have been instrumental in helping build Cronos Group into the Company it is today. I thank Jerry for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Madore commented, “Cronos Group has built a premier portfolio of innovative products supported by a solid balance sheet, and it is an honor to join the Company at such an exciting time in its development. I look forward to working with Kurt and the management team and leveraging my background and skills to build on the Company’s strong foundation and drive greater value for Cronos Group’s shareholders.”

Mr. Barbato said, “It has been a privilege to work with the Cronos Group team and I’m proud of all we have accomplished over the last several years. I know that under Bob’s leadership and with support of the outstanding team across the organization, the Company is well positioned to lead the global cannabis industry and capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

In a separate release today, the Company disclosed its 2021 second quarter financial results. The Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts today at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its financial results.

