Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Two Conferences in August
Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on August 10-12, 2021
HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 12, 2021, and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. On Tuesday August 17, 2021, Ms. Sooch will also be presenting a corporate overview highlighting recent positive Phase 2 data in the Nyxol program, presbyopia, participating in an innovative retina therapies panel given Ocuphire’s APX3330 oral candidate, and available for one-on-one investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.
|Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference (Virtual) – August 10-12, 2021
|Title:
|Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Thursday, August 12th, 2021
|Time:
|3:30-3:55 PM EST
|Presenter:
|Mina Sooch, CEO
|Track:
|4
|Live Webcast:
|Link Here
|HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference – August 17, 2021
|Title:
|Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
|Date:
|Tuesday, August 17th, 2021
|Time:
|Available after 7:00 AM EST
|Presenter:
|Mina Sooch, CEO
|Registration Link:
|Link Here
|Panel Title:
|
Vision Repair Beyond Traditional Anti-VEGF Therapy - What Does the
