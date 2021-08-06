Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Two Conferences in August

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 12, 2021, and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. On Tuesday August 17, 2021, Ms. Sooch will also be presenting a corporate overview highlighting recent positive Phase 2 data in the Nyxol program, presbyopia, participating in an innovative retina therapies panel given Ocuphire’s APX3330 oral candidate, and available for one-on-one investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference (Virtual) – August 10-12, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021 Time: 3:30-3:55 PM EST Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Track: 4 Live Webcast: Link Here HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference – August 17, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 Time: Available after 7:00 AM EST Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Registration Link: Link Here Panel Title: Vision Repair Beyond Traditional Anti-VEGF Therapy - What Does the Seite 1 von 3 Seite 2 ►



