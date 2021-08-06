checkAd

Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Two Conferences in August

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on August 10-12, 2021

HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 12, 2021, and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. On Tuesday August 17, 2021, Ms. Sooch will also be presenting a corporate overview highlighting recent positive Phase 2 data in the Nyxol program, presbyopia, participating in an innovative retina therapies panel given Ocuphire’s APX3330 oral candidate, and available for one-on-one investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference (Virtual) – August 10-12, 2021
       
Title:     Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Fireside Chat
Date:     Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Time:     3:30-3:55 PM EST
Presenter:     Mina Sooch, CEO
Track:     4
Live Webcast:     Link Here
       
HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference – August 17, 2021
       
Title:     Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
Date:     Tuesday, August 17th, 2021
Time:     Available after 7:00 AM EST
Presenter:     Mina Sooch, CEO
Registration Link:     Link Here
       
Panel Title:     Vision Repair Beyond Traditional Anti-VEGF Therapy - What Does the
