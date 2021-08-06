Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps To Release Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions unveiled Aiki, an AI-based interactive assistant that makes it easy to measure, understand, and improve the mental health of employees. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health.

Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using chatbot which also includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from apple and google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health.

Aiki will target corporate users who want to use Cognitive Apps voice biomarkers to target improved employee mental health. Many employers have found their employees feel overwhelmed as a result of the pandemic, social distancing from colleagues and friends, and forgoing daily, dependable routines. According to a recent survey conducted by the National Institute for Health Care Managementi 51% of people said their mental health deteriorated at work since COVID-19 started, which has created a tremendous need for improved and expanded employee mental health initiatives.

Cognitive Apps’ target audience for Aiki is medium and large enterprises with more than 500 employees in the USA, Canada, and the UK. The Total Addressable Market (TAM) of the corporate health market is estimated at $61 billion. The Served Available Market (SAM), which includes the health risk assessment and stress management segment, is estimated to be $23 billion. 80% of U.S. small businesses now use HR software, or plan to use it in the next one to two years, according to Capterra. In a 2019 Artificial Intelligence Survey, Gartner said 17% of organizations use AI-based solutions in their HR function and another 30% will do so in 2022. U.S. corporations spend $100 billion annually to eliminate the consequences of burnout and depression of employees instead of preventing such conditions, according to Forbes.

The Aiki solution is based on voice tone analysis and context analysis processed by Cognitive Apps’ AI. Aiki's chatbot interaction includes general mood analysis, emotion detection, mental health state tracking, multi-day courses, and interactive content. Aiki will benefit an enterprise by monitoring a company’s overall mental health level, detecting early signs of burnout, depression, and anxiety.