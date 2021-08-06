checkAd

Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps To Release Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using chatbot which also includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from apple and google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health.

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions unveiled Aiki, an AI-based interactive assistant that makes it easy to measure, understand, and improve the mental health of employees. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health.

Aiki will target corporate users who want to use Cognitive Apps voice biomarkers to target improved employee mental health. Many employers have found their employees feel overwhelmed as a result of the pandemic, social distancing from colleagues and friends, and forgoing daily, dependable routines. According to a recent survey conducted by the National Institute for Health Care Managementi 51% of people said their mental health deteriorated at work since COVID-19 started, which has created a tremendous need for improved and expanded employee mental health initiatives.

Cognitive Apps’ target audience for Aiki is medium and large enterprises with more than 500 employees in the USA, Canada, and the UK. The Total Addressable Market (TAM) of the corporate health market is estimated at $61 billion. The Served Available Market (SAM), which includes the health risk assessment and stress management segment, is estimated to be $23 billion. 80% of U.S. small businesses now use HR software, or plan to use it in the next one to two years, according to Capterra. In a 2019 Artificial Intelligence Survey, Gartner said 17% of organizations use AI-based solutions in their HR function and another 30% will do so in 2022. U.S. corporations spend $100 billion annually to eliminate the consequences of burnout and depression of employees instead of preventing such conditions, according to Forbes.

The Aiki solution is based on voice tone analysis and context analysis processed by Cognitive Apps’ AI. Aiki's chatbot interaction includes general mood analysis, emotion detection, mental health state tracking, multi-day courses, and interactive content. Aiki will benefit an enterprise by monitoring a company’s overall mental health level, detecting early signs of burnout, depression, and anxiety.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps To Release Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using chatbot which also includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from apple and google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health.AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 06, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Bots Inc Reveals New Scrypt Miner — First Entry Level Model That Mines Dogecoin
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Arrival co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Plug Power Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board