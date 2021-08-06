Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that CFO William Duke will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at 2:30PM ET on Thursday, August 12.



The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.