Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that CFO William Duke will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at 2:30PM ET on Thursday, August 12.

The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Contacts:

Kaleido Biosciences
William Duke, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
617-890-5772
william.duke@kaleido.com

Investors
Argot Partners
Kotaro Yoshida
212-600-1902
kaleido@argotpartners.com





